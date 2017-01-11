The Scoreboard

Boy’s swimming

Mid-season Invitational

CLINTOVILLE — The AuSable Valley boy’s swimming team defended their home pool Jan. 6 in the mid-season Invitational.

The quartet of Skylar Ackley, Ryan Agoney, Zackary Raymond and Aaron O’Neill scored a win in the 200 medley relay for the Patriots, while Dylan Sheffer scored a win in the 50-meter free and O’Neill won the 100 back. The Patriots also won the 200 free relay (Agoney, Trent Gravelle, David Vicaro, Sheffer) and the 400 free relay (Raymond, O’Neill, Sheffer and Sky Hanf).

Dalton Harney scored wins for Plattsburgh High in the 200 free and 100 fly, while Luke Moore won the 100 free for Seton Catholic.

Boy’s bowling

Chateaugay 6, NCCS 2

ROUSES POINT — Gabe Sisco had a 602 series to lead the Cougars in a loss against Chateaugay Jan. 6, while Josh McGoldrick added a 564 series. Both bowlers had a high game of 211.

AuSable Valley 8, Saranac 0

PLATTSBURGH — AuSable’s Tyler Atkins and Saranac’s Matt Fall matched each other with a high game of 245, but it was the three 600-plus series for the Patriots which gave them a sweep over the Chiefs Jan. 6.

Atkins rolled a high series of 690, while Tyler Light had a 642 series and Ryan Thomas a 600 series. Fall ended with the top series of 691 for the Chiefs.

Beekmantown 7, Moriah 1

MINEVILLE — The Beekmantown varsity boy’s bowling team picked up all but one point against Moriah Jan. 4.

Mitchell Trost was the top bowler of the night, rolling a 548 series with a 229 high game on the Mineville VFW lanes. Jacob Deyo had a 492 series, while Jordan Deyo followed with a 490.

For the Vikings, Jacob Gineau paced the team with a 515 series, while Zack Harter had the high game of 193.

Photos from this game, covered by photographer Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Ticonderoga 6, Beekmantown 2

TICONDEROGA — Anthony Paige led all bowlers with a 712 series thanks to a trio of 219-plus games as the Sentinels scored a win over the Eagles Jan. 6.

Gavin Fleury addeda 570 series, while Beekmantown was led by a 611 series from Damien Stutsman.

Peru 8, Moriah 0

MINEVILLE — While Jacob Gibeau had the high game (234) and series (590) for the Vikings, it was Aaryn Clark (576) and the Indians who scored a win on the VFW lanes Jan. 6.

Girl’s bowling

Beekmantown 4, Ticonderoga 0

TICONDEROGA — Alyza Agoney had a 220 high game as part of a 617 series as the Lady Eagles scored a 4-0 win over the Lady Sentinels Jan. 6.

Morgan Brunet added a 617 series of her own for the Eagles, while Cerise Bush had a 520 series with 183 high game for the Sentinels.

AuSable Valley 3, Saranac 1

PLATTSBURGH — Janelle Simpson set personal records as she helped to lead the Lady Patriots over the Lady Chiefs Jan. 6.

Beekmantown 4, Moriah 0

MINEVILLE — Cheyenne Reeves and Kylie Hilborne were the top bowlers on the VFW Lanes as the Lady Eagles swept past the Lady Vikings Jan. 4.

Reeves scored a pair of 189 games en route to a 558 series, while Hilborne had a 193 and 197 game as part of a 551 series. Morgan Brunet had the high game for the Eagles with a 198.

For the Vikings, Hailey Morgan had a high game of 208, part of a 555 series.

Photos from this game, covered by photographer Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Peru 4, Moriah 0

MINEVILLE — Marissa Bushey had a high game of 224 as part of a 561 series, and Madison Cragle had a high series of 564 as the Lady Indians swept the Lady Vikings Jan. 6.

Boys Hockey

Beekmantown 2, Saranac Lake 0

SARANAC LAKE — Josh McCauley opened scoring for the Eagles and assisted on a Matthew Maggy goal as the Eagles scored a win over the Red Storm Jan. 7. Cole Harvey had 30 saves in the game for the win, while Bruno Freeman and 18 saves for the Red Storm.

Lake Placid 2, Saranac Lake 1, OT

SARANAC LAKE — Evan Damp scored the game winning goal in overtime as the Blue Bombers defeated the Red Storm Jan. 6. Sean Moore opened scoring for the Bombers, while Casey Sturgeon scored the lone goal for Saranac Lake. Kamm Cassidy made 47 saves in the winb, while Bruno Freeman had 15 saves.

NCCS 6, Tri-Falls 4

GLENS FALLS — The Cougars scored five goals in the final 15 minutes of play to rally past Tri-Falls Jan. 6.

Nick Rowe scored three times in the third period, while Aidan LaValley scored twice, including the game-winner and insurance marker with one second left.

Brady LaFountain scored in the second period, and Ryan Roberts had 21 saves in the win.

PHS 5, Queensbury 1

GLENS FALLS — Alex Kneifel scored all but one of the goals for the Hornets as they defeated Queensbury Jan. 7.

Cameron Colburn scored the pther goal for PHS, while Dean Dashnaw made 14 saves in the win.

Girls Hockey

Potsdam 3, Beekmantown 2

PORSDAM — For the second time in as many days, the Lady Eagles suffered a one-goal loss, this time against the Lady ‘Stoners Jan. 7.

Conner LaPierre scored both goals for the Eagles, while Taylor Laurin made 25 saves.

Boys basketball

Willsboro 46, Keene 37

WILLSBORO — Round two of the Beavers-Warriors rivalry lived up to expectation Jan. 4, as the two teams battled back and forth through the opening three quarters of the game.

In the end, it was the Warriors who opened up a 17-9 edge in the final weight minutes of play to score the nine-point win.

Jesse Hearn led the Warriors offensively with 14 points, while Joseph King added 11, Trevor Bigelow 9, Max Longware 5, Jared Joslyn 3, Mat Longware 2 and Warren Jackson 2.

Lake Placid 52, Westport 42

WESTPORT — A 19-8 third quarter propelled the Blue Bombers to a win over the Eagles Jan. 4.

Stuart Baird and Jacob Novick combined for seven three-pointers as each scored 15 points for the Bombers in the win. Blake Roy added 8 points, while Stetson Craig scored 7, Logan Brown 5 and Tony Matos 2.

Riley Martin had 15 points, connecting on three from beyond the arc, while Wyatt Gough added 11, Schylar Kurth 9 and Hudson Stephens 7.

Photos from this game, covered by photographer Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Moriah 75, Franklin Acad. 60

MALONE — The Vikings got off the bus hot, scoring a 26-10 first quarter edge over the Huskies Jan. 7.

Dylan Trombley scored 27 points to lead all scorers while Jerin Sargent scored 15, Dewey Snyder 14, Joe Stahl 6, Jay Strieble 4, Brayden Swan 3, Kyle Wilson 2 and Lane Decker 2.

Moriah 78, NCCS 47

PORT HENRY — A 23-5 second quarter was the difference and the Vikings scored a win over the Cougars Jan. 6.

Joe Stahl scored 22 points to lead the Vikings, while Brayden Swan added 16, Dylan Trombley 12, Jay Strieble 10, Jerin Sargent 7, Kyle Wilson 4, Mike Rollins 4 and Todd Gregory 3.

Schroon Lake 53, Johnsburg 29

SCHROON — Falling behind by six points after the first quarter of play, the Wildcats outscored the Jaguars, 49-19, over the final three quarters to earn a win Jan. 4.

Jordan DeZalia led the Widlcats with 21 points, while Branden Hall added 17, Gabe Gratto 8, Andrew Pelkey 5 and Harrison Gereau 2.

For the Jaquars, Connor Cavanaugh had 10 points while Justin Schmalle added 7, Nate Kinblom 6 and Jimmy Morris 3.

Photos from this game, covered by managing editor John Gereau, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PHS 52, AuSable Valley 42

PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets applied pressure to the Patriots in the fourth quarter, going on a 22-10 run to turn a 2-point deficit into a 10-point win Jan. 4.

Andrew Cutaiar scored 25 points in the win, with 12 of his points coming in the decisive final eight minutes. Bailey Pombrio scored 10 points, while Mitch Senecal added 6, Andrew Follmer 4, Zachary Bieber 4 and Dan Piper 4.

Kobe Parrow paced the Patriots with 15 points with Branden Snow adding 10, Dalton McDonald 8, Joel Martineau 5 and Louie Perez 3.

Saranac Lake 62, Beekmantown 55

SARANAC LAKE — In a back-and-forth game, the Red Storm scored a 20-14 edge in the fourth quarter to earn a seven point win over Beekmantown Jan. 6.

Jarett Ashton and Joe Viscardo each scored 17 points for the Red Storm in the win, with DJ Morgan adding 11 points, Sean Lincoln 9, Ben Salls 7 and Emery Swanson 1.

Saranac Lake 70, Peru 63

PERU — While the Indians dropped an impressive 30 points on the Red Storm in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to complete a comeback as the Red Storm picked up a seven-point win Jan. 4.

Joe Viscardo scored half of the points for Saranac Lake, hitting for 35 as Emery Swanson added 7, Jarett Ashton 7, DJ Morgan 6, Ben Salls 5, Sean Lincoln 4, Tyler Callahan 4 and Ward Walton 2.

Ticonderoga 49, NCCS 44

CHAMPLAIN — The Sentinels outscored the Cougars 24-15 in the second half to pull out a road victory Jan. 4.

Evan Graney led a balanced scoring attack for the Sentinels with 14 points, while Colton Huestis scored 11, Brett Mosier 8, Sam DuShane 7, Michael DuShane 4, Griffin Hughes 2, Ethan Thompson 2 and Hayden Scuderi 1.

Rylee Hollister led the Cougars with 17 points, with Nick Duffy adding 16, Devan Boutin 6 and Jacob Mossey 5.

NAC 71, Saranac 59

SARANAC — A 43-31 stretch over the middle two quarters of play gave the Bobcats the edge they needed to defeat the Chiefs Jan. 4.

The Duo of Stephen and Cody Peryea each scored 19 points in the win, with Stephen scoring 13 of his points from the free throw line and adding 12 rebounds.

Bailey Cross added 14 points, with Brett Juntunen adding 9.

Logan Matthews scored 16 points for the Chiefs, with Nick Mather scoring 14, Tyler Blair 12, Isaac Garman 5, Luke Maye 4 and Dylan Stoughton 2.

ELCS 59, Chazy 31

CHAZY — A 23-7 opening quarter led the Lions to a win over the Eagles Jan. 4.

Thomas Celotti scored 19 points to lead the Elizabethtown-Lewis attack, while Joel Morris added 18, Sam Huttig 9, Anthony Celotti 7, Chris Mazzacone 4 and Dominic Thompson 2.

Paetyn Hilborne and Bryan McAfee each scored 6 points for the Eagles, while Alex Chapman added 5, McClain Dudyak4, Brice Panetta 4, Kyle Cahoon 4 and Ben Norcross 2.

Crown Point 61, Bolton 21

BOLTON LANDING — The Panthers pulled away with a 39-9 second half to score a win over the Eagles Jan. 4.

Zach Spaulding scored 19 points to lead the Panthers, connecting on five three-pointers, with Chance Potter adding 15, Chad Stephens 9, Reese Celotti 8, Hunter Pertak 5 and Jake LaDeau 5.

Jacob Beebe had 6 points for the Eagles, while Craig Wholey and Michael Gavin each scored 5 points, Kevin Neacy 4 and Richard Brauser 1.

Wells 32, Minerva/Newcomb 21

WELLS — Luke Rider scored 8 points for the Mountaineers, who fell to Wells Jan. 6. Caleb Armstrong added 6 points, while Drew Deshetsky had 4 and Caleb Winter 4.

Girls basketball

Bolton 42, Crown Point 19

BOLTON LANDING — Kate Van Auken scored 19 points to lead the Lady Eagles over the Lady Panthers Jan. 4.

Caitlyn Johnson added 9 points to the win, while Maddy Pratt scored 6, Kiara Mantz 4, Maria Baker 2 and Chelsea Speranza 2. For the Panthers, Hannah Palmer scored 10 points, with Shawna McIntosh adding 7, Heather Foote 5, Michaela Gunninson 4, Sydney Gould 3 and Amber DuShane 2.

AuSable Valley 50, Saranac 45

MALONE — The Lady Patriots outscored the Chiefs 18-10 in the final eight minutes for a five point win Jan. 5.

Hannah Rondeau led the Patriots with 19 points in the game, while Madison McCabe added 16, Nia Blaise 9 and Kourtney Keenan 6.

Seton Catholic 51, Willsboro 39

WILLSBORO — A 13-5 second quarter gave the Lady Knights the space needed to score a 12-point win over the Lady Warriors Jan. 5.

Gretchen Zalis led the way with 23 points for the Knights, while Nicole Bullock scored 16, Cailene Allen 4, Rachel Racette 2 and Kathryn Larsen 2.

Beekmantown 81, Saranac Lake 23

BEEKMANTOWN — A 27-0 first quarter turned into a 52-5 halftime lead as the Lady Eagles cruised past the Lady Red Storm Jan. 5.

Jayda Buckley scored 11 points for the Red Storm, while Andrea Boon and Katie Hunt each scored 4 points.

NCCS 53, Moriah 43

CHAMPLAIN — The Lady Cougars outscored the Vikings in the final three quarters of the game to score a 10-point win Jan. 5.

Nataie Boulerice scored 14 points to lead the Cougars, while Abbie Sample had 13 points and Kya McComb 12.

Madison Olcott led Moriah with 17 points, as McKenzie Sprague added 12, Hailee Calabrese 9 and McKayla Stockwell 5.

Lake Placid 46, Chazy 21

LAKE PLACID — A 13-0 run in the opening quarter of play gave the Lady Blue Bombers the edge they would need in a 25-point win over the Lady Eagles Jan. 5.

Lindsey Rath led the Bombers with 15 points.

“I was very pleased with our effort tonight,” coach Jeff Potter said. “A great team win against a young team that worked hard the entire 32 minutes.”

Graci Daby had 10 points for the Bombers, while Camille Craig added 8, Sarah McKillip 6, Kaleigh McKillip 4 and Laurel Miller 3.

“Sarah McKillip scored her first varsity points,” Potter said.

For the Eagles, Mikayla Douglas had 9 points, with Olivia Rotella scoring 6, Steffany Jabaut 5 and Catherine Provost 1.

Ticonderoga 43, PHS 28

PLATTSBURGH — The Lady Hornets were unable to hold onto a 14-13 halftime lead as the Lady Sentinels went on a 16-6 third quarter run to scored the win Jan. 5.

Delaney Hughes paced the Sentinel offense with 18 points, while Emily Pike scored 9 in the win. Aubrey Smith added 6 points, with Sadie St. Andrews scoring 5, Sarah Bresett 3 and Emily Hood 2.

Shea Frady had 11 points for the Hornets.

Photos from this game, covered by photographer Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Crown Point 54, Indian Lake/Long Lake 37

INDIAN LAKE — The Lady Panthers opened each half on a solid run to pace themselves past the Lady Orange Jan. 5.

The Panthers held a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and went on a 15-8 run to open the second half.

Hannah Palmer led Crown Point with 18 points as Shawna McIntosh added 12, Heather Foote 10, Amber DuShane 6, Sydney Gould 2, Mya Pertak 2 and Michaela Gunninson 2.

Lillian Dechene paced the Orange with 15 points, with Karmen Howe adding 9, Becca King 5, Maria Black 4 and Tanner Carroll 4.

Bolton 44, Johnsburg 38

NORTH CREEK — The Lady Eagles pulled away with a 14-8 edge in the final eight minutes of play to defeat the Lady Jaguars Jan. 5.

Caitlyn Johnson led the Eagles with 23 points, while Maddy Pratt added 12 and Kate Van Auken 9.

Khaleah Cleveland led Johnsburg with 16 points, while Taylor Dwyer added 9, Savanna Berg 7 and Megan Bacon 6.

W/EL 49, Lake Placid 34

LAKE PLACID — An 19-0 run that started late in the second quarter propelled the Lady Griffins past the Lady Blue Bombers Jan. 3.

The Blue Bombers stayed in the game early, holding a couple leads and several ties.

“I was very pleased with our intensity tonight after back-to-back poor performances in our holiday tournament,” head coach Jeff Potter said. “We came out strong and trailed 22-20 with 2:30 left in the first half. Hannah Schwoebel and Ellie Storey created turnovers that lead to seven straight points to end the half.”

Schwoebel finished with 17 points in the game, while Storey added 14.

“Schwoebel gets better with every game she plays,” Potter said.

Lizzie Stephens, Maggie Ploufe, Chloe Mitchell and Taylor Gough each scored 4 points in the win, while Malynda Lobdell added 2.

For the Bombers, Camille Craig and Graci Daby each had 10 points, while Lindsey Rath added 6, Bella Reid 4 and Kaleigh McKillip 4.

Photos from this game, covered by photographer Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.