The Scoreboard

Boy’s basketball

AVCS 64, Beekmantown 50

CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots outscored the Eagles, 37-26, in the second half to pull away for a win Jan. 31.

Joel Martineau scored 19 points for the Patriots, while Dalton McDonald had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kobe Parrow and Brandon Snow each scored 9 points, while Matt Pray and Mason Douglas each scored 4. Caleb Hamilton connected on a free throw.

For the Eagles, Nick Wilson and Kenney Mabry connected on a total of seven three pointers, with Wilson scoring 18 points and Mabry 17. Cris Arzola scored 5 points and Evan Burnell added 4. Anthony Millanese, Keegan Munson and Ryan Nelson each scored 2 points.

Ticonderoga 61, Peru 48

TICONDEROGA — Trailing heading into the second half, the Sentinels outscored the Indians, 42-27, in the second 16 minutes to earn a win Jan. 31.

Samuel DuShane led the scoring attack with 16 points, while Colton Huestis scored 15 and Ethan Thomspon 10. Point guard Evan Graney conducted the offense, scoring 12 points himself while dishing out 11 assists. Michael DuShane added 4 points, while Brett Mosier and Griffin Hughes each scored 2.

Justin LaPorte led the Indians with 23 points as Bryce Trombley scored 9, Hunter Caron and Jon Martin 6, with Jacob Casey adding 4.

NAC 72, NCCS 55

ELLENBURG DEPOT — A 21-7 second quarter pulled the Bobcats ahead of the Cougars, where they would stay to earn victory Jan. 31.

Stephen Peryea led the Bobcats with 27 points, while Reed Lashway scored 12, Noah Lambert 10, Bailey Cross 8, Cody Peryea 6, Brett Juntunen 5, Ethan Warick 2 and Adam Venne 2.

Rylee Hollister led the Cougars with 21 points as Michael Mcleod had 15, Jordan Timmons 10, Zavion Beasley 5, Nick Duffy 2 and Jacob Mossey 2.

Moriah 73, Saranac 47

PORT HENRY — The Vikings controlled the game through the entire four quarters of play in defeating the Chiefs Jan. 31.

Dylan Trombley connected for 17 points and helped out with eight assists, while Joe Stahl added 14 points, Kyle Wilson 8, Jay Strieble 7, Dewey Snyder 6, Jerin Sargent 6, Todd Gregory 4, Mike Rollins 4, Braden Swan 4, Lane Decker 2 and Matt Pelkey 2.

Logan Matthews scored 13 points for the Chiefs with Nick Mather close behind at 12, while Tyler Blair scored 6, Tyler Baisi 5, Isaac Garman 4, Noah Medley 3, Rory Patterson 2 and Nick Lebeau 2.

PHS 47, Saranac Lake 36

SARANAC LAKE — Trailing with eight minutes to play, the Hornets scored almost half their points in the fourth quarter with a 20-9 run in defeating the Red Storm Jan. 31.

Tyler Phillips scored 15 points, including a pair of late three pointers, in the win. Mitch Senecal added 14 points. Dan Piper added 10 for the Hornets, with Andrew Follmer scoring 2, Rusty Pombrio 2 and Zachary Beiber 2.

The Red Storm were able to limit Andrew Cutaiar, however, as he scored only 4 points in the game.

Sean Lincoln scored 14 points to level the interior battle between himself and Senecal, while Jarrett Ashton and Joe Viscardo each scored 9, DJ Morgan and Tyler Callahan 4, with Emery Swanson scoring 1.

Willsboro 52, Chazy 38

SARANAC LAKE — The Warriors jumoed out to a 24-2 lead in the opening eight minutes of play and cruised to a victory over the Eagles Jan. 31.

Mat Longware led the Warriors with 16 points, while Trevor Bigelow added 13, Warren Jackson 10, Jared Joslyn 8 and Cody Ahrent 5.

For the Eagles, Kyle Cahoon scored 16 points in the loss, with Alex Chapman 7, Bryan McAfee 6, McLain Dudyak 4, Bruce Panetta 3 and Bruce Juneau 2. Chazy outscored the Warriors, 36-28, over the final three quarters.

Crown Point 58, Schroon Lake 33

CROWN POINT — The Panthers used a 20-5 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Wildcats Jan. 31.

Chad Stephens scored 20 points to lead the way for the Panthers, while Zach Spaulding added 15 and Hunter Pertak 11. Reese Celotti, Jamie LaDeau, Chance Potter, Andrew Dushane, Cade DeBrobander and Jake LaDeau each scored 2 points.

Andrew Pelkey led the Wildcats with 12 points, while Jordan DeZalia added 8, Branden Hall 7, Cole Plumstead 3, Ryan Hanneman 2 and Gabe Gratto 1.

Seton Catholic 69, Keene 51

KEENE VALLEY — Seton Catholic gained the lead in a second quarter that saw the Knights outscore the Beavers, 19-9, as they went on to win Jan. 31.

Kevin Murray paced the Knights with 32 points as Philip Yang added 16, Tristin Turner 13, Dawson Pellerin 4, Alex Sharon 2 and Neil Yang 2.

Azriel Finsterer led a trio of Beavers in double digits with 13 points, as Damian Brown scored 12, Miles Warner 11, Josh Baldwin 8 and Antonio Finsterer 7.

ELCS 43, Westport 39

ELIZABETHTOWN — While the Lady Griffins played the game before, it was the Lions and Eagles breaking apart to go against each other Feb. 1.

A 16-5 run in the fourth quarter of play gave the Lions the victory over the Eagles, as Thomas Celotti led the Lions with 16 points, Sam Huttig 12, Anthony Celotti 10 and Joel Morris 5.

For the Eagles, Wyatt Gough scored 11 points with Schylar Kurth adding 10, Riley Martin 6, John Paul Looby 4 and Blake Liberi 4.

Peru 64, Saranac 30

PERU — A 23-5 second quarter pushed the Indians further ahead to stay against the Chiefs Feb. 2.

Jake Casey paced the Indians with 20 points, including six field goals made behind the three-point arc. Justin LaPorte followed with 10 points and rebounds, while Bryce Trombley added 9, Jon Martin had 8 points and five steals, Hunter Caron 4, Tyler Robinson 3, Nyciah Beasley 3, Patrick Crowley 3 and Perry Marvin 2.

Logan Matthews scored 11 points for the Chiefs, while Nick Mather added 6, Cameron Duffield 4, Duke Maye 2, Tyler Baisi 2, Dylan Clay 2 and Isaac Garman 1.

NCCS 65, Beekmantown 39

CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars controlled the first three quarters of play, capping it off with a 24-9 third to defeat the Eagles Feb. 2.

Rylee Hollister continued with his hot hand offensively, scoring 24 points to lead the Cougars, while Michael McLeod added 14, Nick Duffy 7, Zavion Beasley 6, Jordan Timmons 4, Jacob Mossey 4, Alex Gomaz 2 and Benjamin Collins 2.

Nick Wilson scored 17 points to pace the Eagles as Keegan Munson added 11, Kenney Mabry 6 and Cris Arzola 5.

Saranac Lake 66, NAC 60

SARANAC LAKE — A 22-17 third quarter was the difference for the Red Storm, as they played level with the Bobcats throughout the remainder of the game Feb. 2.

Joe Viscardo scored 23 points to lead the Red Storm to victory, while Sean Lincoln added 14, Dj Morgan 10, Jarrett Asthon 9 and Ethan Paye 6.

Cody Peryea led the way for the Bobcats with 16 points, while Bailey Cross added 15, Stephen Peryea 14, Brett Juntunen 5, Noah Lambert 3, Reed Lashway 3, Ethan Warick 2 and Adam Venne 2.

Girl’s basketball

Saranac 54, Franklin Academy 30

SARANAC — A 23-10 opening quarter was enough for the Lady Chiefs to hold their lead over the Lady Huskies Jan. 31.

Janyll Barber scored 12 points to lead the Chiefs, while Makenna Provost scored 9, Couture 8, Victoria Bruno 7, Brandi LaVarnway 6, Taylor Alexander 4, Kayla Myers 3, Olivia Layhee 3 and Skye O’Connell 2.

PHS 43, Saranac Lake 42

PLATTSBURGH — Shea Frady connected at the buzzer as the Lady Hornets scored a win over the Lady Red Storm Feb. 1.

Frady led the Hornets with 16 points, while Cierra Branham added 9, Tenzin Pema 6, Leila Djerdour 6, Elise McGarr 2 and Angel Powell 2.

Katie Hunt scored 13 points for the Red Storm, who got 10 points from Andrea Boon, 6 from Jayda Buckley, 4 from Rolsyn McClatchie and Kailee McCormick, 2 from Shania Lincoln and Eliza Cowan, and 1 point for Kayleigh Merill.

NCCS 63, NAC 54

CHAMPLAIN — The Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Boobcats in each of the first three quarters and then stayed with them in a fourth quarter shoot-out to score a victory Feb. 1.

The Cougars welcomed back Kayle Carder, who had been out the bulk of her senior year with an injury, as she scored 12 points. Abbie Sample led the Cougars with 21 points, while Kya McComb scored 10, Jazmin Lushia 6, Katelyn Southwick 6, Gabrielle Dumas 6 and Natalie Boulerice 2.

Paige Chilton scored 16 points for the Bobcats, with Julianna Gardner scoring 15, Avery Lambert 10, Emily Peryea 6, Kira LaBarge 6 and Danya Burl 1.

Peru 64, Ticonderoga 30

PERU — Trailing at halftime, the Lady Indians outscored the Lady Sentinels 42-11 to rally for a win Feb. 1.

Kiersten McCarthy scored 16 points to lead the Indians, while Sam Spear scored 15, Ally Post 13, Lauren Lawliss 12, Mackenzie Carpenter 5, Lidia Greselin 2 and Kaylee Padron 1.

Delaney Hughes had 6 points for the Sentinels, while Saidi St. Andrews and Paige Bailey scored 5, Sarah Bresett 4, Aubrey Smith 2, Emily Pike 2 and Kacey Fish 2.

Beekmantown 77, AVCS 45

BEEKMANTOWN — A 22-7 opening quarter had the Lady Eagles on their way to a victory over the Lady Patriots Feb. 1.

Kenna Guynup continued her march to 1,000 career points with 33 in the game, while Brooke Bjelko scored 11, Alyssa Waters 8, Jordanne Manney 7, Hannah Lafountain 6, Kaitlyn Bjelko 4, Gabrielle Rowell 4, Bailee Mull 2 and Kiersten Harvey 2.

Current 1,000-point club member Madison McCabe scored 20 points in the loss for the Patriots, as Nia Blaise added 10, Hannah Rondeau 6, Leah Shay 3, Kourtney Keenan 2 and Dru Gravelle 2.

Saranac 49, Moriah 34

SARANAC — The Lady Chiefs dominated the first and fourth quarters as they scored a 15-point win over the Lady Vikings Feb. 1.

Janyll Barber scored 16 points in the win, while Taylor Alexander scored 8.

Madison Olcott scored 12 points for the Vikings, with Halee Calabrese adding 11, McKenzie Sprague 5, Hailey Crossman 2, Bailey Marcil 2 and Emily Haase 2.

Schroon Lake 42, Crown Point 37

SCHROON — It was a tale of evens and odds between the Lady Wildcats and Panthers Feb. 1, as the Wildcats used a strong first and third quarter to emerge ahead of the Panthers strong second and fourth quarter efforts.

The Wildcats outscored Crown Point, 26-9, in the odd quarters, while the Panthers held a 28-16 lead in the evens.

Alora Bearor led the Wildcats with 14 points as Corrine Pelkey scored 9, Malena Gereau 8, Grace Higgens 7 and Emily Maisonville 4.

Hannah Palmer scored 15 points for the Panthers, while Shawna McIntosh scored 8, Amber DuShane 7, Mya Pertak 2, Torrie Vradenburg 2 and Heather Foote 1.

Keene 48, Seton Catholic 43

PLATTSBURGH — The Keene girl’s basketball team built up a 40-28 lead over the first three quarters before holding on for the win against the Lady Knights Feb. 1.

Hanna Whitney led a balanced attack for the Beavers with 14 points, while Elaina and Elly Smith each scored 10, Alyssa Summo 8 and Caitlyn Lopez 6.

Gretchen Zalis led the Knights with 19 points, while Nicole Bullock added 12, Rachel Racette 6, Cailene Allen 4 and Kelsey Hulbert 2.

Griffins 47, Johnsburg 23

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Westport/Elizabethtown-Lewis Lady Griffins only allowed 10 points in one of the four quarters played, limiting the Lady Jaguars to 13 points over the first three quarters to score a win Feb. 1.

Ellie Storey scored 19 points while recording 13 rebounds in the win, while Chloe Mitchell and Malynda Lobdell each scored 8, Hannah Schwoebel 5, Lizzie Stephens 4, Taylor Gough 2 and Lauren Hutter 2.

Khaleah Cleveland led the Jaguars with 14 points, while Megan Bacon scored 5 and Taylor Dwyer 4.

Bolton 47, Wells 32

WELLS — The Lady Eagles took a 31-15 lead into halftime and kept the Lady Indians at bay to keep pace with Schroon Lake in the MVAC’s southern division Feb. 1.

Maddy Pratt led the Eagles with 22 points, while Maria Baker scored 11, Katie Van Auken 10 and Caitlyn Johnson 4.

Willsboro 56, Chazy 11

WILLSBORO — The Lady Warriors held a 30-2 edge at the end of the first half to earn a win against the Lady Eagles Feb. 1.

Payton Gough scored 12 points to lead a balanced offensive attack for the Warriors, as Savanna Bronson scored 10, Kaitlyn Shaw 10, Trina Bigelow 7, Sheila Wilkins 6, Kaitlin Wilkins 6, Alex Bliss 3 and Dariann Sweatt 2.

Catherine Provost and Mikayla Douglas each scored 4 points to lead the Eagles, with Olivia Rotella adding 3.

Boy’s bowling

Ticonderoga 4, Saranac 4

PLATTSBURGH — Matt Fall led all bowlers as the Chief rolled a 655 series and 258 high game, but the Sentinels and Chiefs both earned four points Jan. 31.

John Galarneau added a 586 series for the Chiefs, with Aiden Coolidge had a 515 series.

For the Sentinels, Darby Guay had a 594 series with 215 high game, with Gavin Fleury had a 553 series with 197 high game and Anthony Paige followed with a 538 series.

AVCS 7, Ticonderoga 1

Au SABLE FORKS — Ryan Thomas led the Patriots with a 613 series to defeat the Sentinels in the “Revolutionary Bowl” bowl Feb. 1.

Tyler Atkins had a 603 series with a 216 high game for the team, while Ticonderoga’s Anthony Paige had the high game of the match with a 255 as part of a 607 series.

Girl’s bowling

Ticonderoga 4, Saranac 0

PLATTSBURGH — Cerise Bush led the Lady Sentinels and all bowlers with a 465 series and Samantha Gonyo tallied the high game with a 190 as part of a 433 series to lead Ticonderoga past the Lady Chiefs Jan. 31.

Elizabeth Coolidge had the top series for the Chiefs with a 435.

Ticonderoga 3, AVCS 1

Au SABLE FORKS — Cerise Bush’s 177 high gamew paced the Sentinels, while her 496 series helped to lead the team over the Lady Patriots Feb. 1.

Avery Alkinburgh had the next highest series in the match for the Sentinels with a 486, while Brooke Santa Maria of the Patriots had the top single game of the match with a 183, part of the team-high 473 series. Katelyn Miller was one pin behind with a 472 series.

Boy’s hockey

Beekmantown 4, NCCS 2

ROUSES POINT — The Eagles scored three goals in the second period to pull away from the Cougars Feb. 1.

Christian Wawrzynski scored the opening two goals of the game for the Eagles while assisting on what would prove to be the game-winner off the stick of Tyler Baker. Matthew Maggy added the insurance tally in the second.

Cole Harvey made 18 saves for the win.

Bailey LaBombard opened scoring for the Cougars in the first period, while Adam Gallucci scored the second goal and Ryan Roberts made 22 saves.

PHS 9, Saranac 1

PLATTSBURGH — Nate Boule scored three times and Brendan Whalen had four helpers as the Hornets blew out the Chiefs Feb. 1.

Paul Fine-Lease and Ben Champagne each scored a pair of goals in the win, while Casey Halloran and Atwood added markers.