The Scoreboard

Boy’s bowling

AVCS 8, PHS 0

PLATTSBURGH — A pair of Patriots rolled 700-plus series as they defeated the Hornets Feb. 6.

Tyler Atkins continued his hot streak on the North Bowl Lanes, rolling games of 237, 245 and 247 en route to a 729 series, while Ryan Thomas scored his first 700 series with games of 228, 233 and 245 for a total of 706. Troy McDonald added a 6-1 series, while Tyler Light had a 223 high game.

Ian Bova had the high series for the Hornets with a 542, while Ryan Beebie had a 192 high game as part of a 540 series.

Girl’s bowling

AVCS 2, PHS 2

PLATTSBURGH — Nikita Shiffler had the high series and Sienna Bibeau the high game for the Lady Hornets as they drew with the Lady Patriots Feb. 6.

Stiffler finished with a three game total of 530, while Bibeau’s 209 was the highest for the team. Jessica Shaffer added a 524 series.

The high series of the night went to Brooke SantaMaria, who led the Patriots with a 556. She also had the high game of the match with a 223.

Girl’s basketball

Schroon Lake 45, Johnsburg 36

NORTH CREEK — A 13-6 second quarter gave the Lady Wildcats the room they would need to earn a win over the Lady Jaguars Feb. 6.

Alora Bearor paced the Widlcats with 26 points in the game, as Corrine Pelkey added 7, Grace Higgins 6, Emily Maisonville 3 and Malena Gereau 3.

Savanna Berg was the Jaguars top scorer with 19 points, followed by Taylor Dwyer with 8, Megan Bacon 5 and Khaleah Cleveland 4.

AVCS 61, Saranac Lake 27

CLINTONVILLE — The host Lady Patriots started on a 22-5 run and cruised to a victory over the Lady Red Storm Feb. 6.

Madison McCabe scored 18 points for the Patriots in the win, while Kourtney Keenan added 15, Nia Blaise 11, Hannah Rodneau 6, Tressa Loreman 5, Addy Strong 4 and Dru Gravelle 2.

Jayda Buckley, Andrea Boon and Roslyn McClatchie each scored 7 points for the Red Storm, while Paige Hunt scored 6.

Bolton 69, Indian Lake/Long Lake 21

INDIAN LAKE — While starting on a 24-6 run, the Lady Eagles kept the pressure on in the second half, outscoring the Lady Orange 41-11 over the final 16 minutes Feb. 8.

Maria Baker and Kate VanAuken each scored 17 points in the win while Caitlyn Johnson scored 16 and Maddy Pratt scored 14.

Maria Black scored 6 points for the Orange, with Becca King and Taylor Carroll scoring 4 and Lillian Dechene 3.

Lake Placid 42, Willsboro 34

LAKE PLACID — The Lady Blue Bombers outscored the Lady Warriors 16-7 in the third quarter to pull away for a win Feb. 8.

Lindsey Rath led the Bombers with 13 points, while Graci Daby added 10, Camille Craig 6, Paige Megliore 4, Kaleigh McKillip 2 and Bella Reid 1.

Payton Gough and Trina Bigelow led the Warriors with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Kaitlyn Wilkins added 6, Kaitlin Shaw 2 and Alex Bliss 1.

Keene 104, Chazy 13

KEENE VALLEY — The Lady Beavers scored 31 points in the opening eight minutes and kept the pressure uip as they scored a 91-point victory over the Lady Eagles Feb. 8.

Hanna Whitney set a school record with 47 points, while Elaina Smith added 20, Caitlyn Lopez 13, Daria Venner 12, Elly Smith 10 and Lura Johnson 2.

Mikayla Douglas scored 7 points for the Eagles. Mackenzie Chapman, Sara Bulriss and Catherine Provost each scored 2 points.

Seton Catholic 36, Griffins 30

PLATTSBURGH — The Lady Knights controlled the opening three quarters of play as they defeated the Elizalethtown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins Feb. 8.

Nicole Bullock scored 15 points in the win for the Knights, as Gretchen Zalis added 11, Cailenne Allen 6, Rachel Racette 2 and Kelsey Hulbert 2.

Hannah Schwoebel led the Griffins with 14 points, while Ellie Storey scored 6, Lizzie Stephens 4, Chloe Mitchell 4 and Malynda Lobdell 2.

NCCS 48, PHS 30

CHAMPLAIN — A 17-6 opening quarter gave the Lady Cougars the space they would need to score a victory over the Lady Hornets Feb. 8.

Kya McComb paced the Cougars with 13 points with Abbie Sample scoring 11, Gabrielle Dumas 6, Kayla Carder 4, Haleigh Hicks 3, Abby Racine 3, Natalie Boulerice 3 and Sydney Hunter 2.

Shea Frady led the Hornets with 13 points, while Leila Djerdour added 10 and Tenzin Pema 5.

AVCS 51, Ticonderoga 24

TICONDEROGA — The Lady Patriots outscored the Lady Sentinels in all four quarters as they scored a win Feb. 2.

Madison McCabe scored 20 points in the win, while Kourtney Keenan scored 8, Dru Gravelle 6, Tressa Loreman 5, Nia Blaise 4, Hannah Grennley 3 and Leah Shay 2.

Emily Pike scored 11 points for the Sentinels, with Delaney Hughes scoring 5, Kahley Alteri 2, Paige Bailey 2, Aubrey Smith 2, Saidi St. Andrews 1 and Emily Hood 1.

NAC 70, Moriah 66

PORT HENRY — A 23-16 fourth quarter was not enough for the Lady Vikings, as a 21-16 opening eight minutes gave the Lady Bobcats enough of a cushion to walk away with a four point win Feb. 9.

Julianna Gardner scored 23 points to lead all scorers, while Emily Peryea added 16, Paige Chilton 14, Danya Burl 8, Kira LaBarge 6 and Avery Lambert 3.

Madison Olcott scored 22 points for the Vikings as McKenzie Sprague scored 14, Makayla Stockwell 10, Hailey Crossman 7, Halee Calabrese 7, Lillian Perry 4 and Emily Haase 2.

Griffins 55, Lake Placid

WESTPORT — The Lady Griffins outscored the Lady Blue Bombers in all four quarters to score a win on senior night Feb. 10.

Hannah Schwoebel scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Griffins, while senior Chloe Mitchel scored 11 points. Ellie Storey combined 7 points and 10 rebounds and 11 steals, as Taylor Gough added 6, Lizzie Stephens 4, Malynda Lobdell 3, Abby Mero 2 and Maggie Ploufe 2.

Lindsey Rath led the Blue Bombers with 10 points as Camille Craig scored 7, Graci Daby 5, Kaleigh McKillip 4 and Bella Reid 2.

Schroon Lake 37 Johnsburg 22

SCHROON — After going scoreless in the opening quarter, the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Jaguars 37-18 over the final three quarters for a win Feb. 10.

Malena Gereau paced the Wildcats with 12 points while Grace Higgins and Corrine Pelkey each scored 8, Emily Maisonville 5 and Samantha Secor 4.

Khaleah Cleveland led the Jaguars with 11 points, while Megan Bacon scored 6 and Taylor Dwyer 5.

Wells 75, Indian Lake/Long Lake 36

WELLS — A 23-2 third quarter pulled the Lady Indians past the Lady Orange Feb. 10.

Lillian Dechene and Becca King each scored 12 points for the Orange, while Taylor Carroll added 5.

Bolton 47, Crown Point 27

BOLTON LANDING — The Lady Eagles kept pace in the MVAC southern division with a 20-point win over the Lady Panthers Feb. 10.

Caitlyn Johnson led a balanced scoring attack for the Eagles with 13 points. Kate VanAuken, Maria Baker and Maddy Pratt each scored 10 points in the win, while Chelsea Speranza added 4.

The trio of Torrie Vradenburg, Hannah Palmer and Shawna McIntosh each scored 7 points in the loss, while Amber DuShane and Sydney Gould each scored 4. Heather Foote scored 2.

Keene 56, Willsboro 34

WILLSBORO — The Lady Beavers outscored the Lady Warriors 15-5 in the fourth quarter to close out a 22-point win Feb. 10.

Elaina Smith scored 28 points in the win, while Hanna Whitney added 16, Caitlyn Lopez 5, Elly Smith 4 and Alyssa Summo 3.

Trina Bigelow scored 17 points for the Warriors, with Kaitlyn Wilkins adding 6, Kaitlin Shaw 4, Savannah Bronson 4, Payton Gough 2 and Alex Bliss 1.

NCCS 55, Saranac 38

SARANAC — Trailing by nine after one quarter, the Lady Cougars scored 48 points over the final three to pull away from the Lady Chiefs Feb. 10.

Natalie Boulerice led the Cougars comeback with 16 points as Kayla Carder added 11, Kya McComb 10, Abbie Sample 6, Jasmin Lushia 4, Katelyn Southwick 4, Gabby Dumas 2 and Abby Racine 2.

Janyll Barber scored 12 points for the Chiefs, while McKenna Provost added 8, Taylor Alexander 5, Victoria Bruno 5, Payton Couture 5 and Kayla Myers 3.

NAC 49, Ticonderoga 39

ELLENBURG DEPOT — A 26-14 opening half pulled the Lady Bobcats away from the Lady Sentinels Feb. 10.

Julianna Gardner scored 17 points for the Bobcats, with Emily Peryea right behind with 16 points. Paige Chilton scored 6 points, with Kira LaBarge and Danya Burl each scored 4 and Avery Lambert added 2.

Emily Pike was dominant in the paint for the Sentinels, scoring 21 points, while Aubrey Smith added 8 points. Delaney Hughes, Sarah Bresett, Saidi St. Andrews, Emily Hood and Kacey Fish each scored 2 points.

Boy’s basketball

Schroon Lake 52, Wells 43

WELLS — Trailing by 13 after the first quarter, the Wildcats rallied with an 18-6 second quarter and 19-7 third quarter to defeat Wells Feb. 6.

Jordan DeZalia paced the Wildcats with 19 points as Andrew Pelkey added 14, Branden Hall 7, Gabe Gratto 6, Micha Stout 3 and Harrison Gereau 2.

Whitehall 77, Crown Point 48

WHITEHALL — A 24-8 opening quarter pulled the Railroaders ahead of the Panthers to stay Feb. 6.

Evan St. Claire scored 33 points to lead the Railroaders.

Chad Stephens led the Panthers with 16 points, while Jake LaDeau scored 7, Reese Celotti 6, Hunter Pertak 6, Chance Potter 4, James LaDeau 3, Zach Spaulding 3, Spencer Russell 2 and Noah Peters 1.

ELCS 58, Chazy 34

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Lions outscored the Eagles in all four quarters, starting with a 19-7 opening eight minutes, Feb. 8.

Sam Huttig led the Lions with 19 points, while Thomas and Anthony Celotti each scored 12 points. Joel Morris added 9.

Kyle Cahoon scored 14 points for the Eagles, with Ben Norcross adding 8.

AVCS 57, Ticonderoga 55

CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots defended their home court with a 32-28 edge in the second half of play to defeat the Sentinels in a Class C battle for seeding Feb. 8.

Kobe Parrow scored 21 points to lead the Patriots, while Dalton McDonald and Brandon Snow each scored 9, Mason Douglas 8, Louie Perez 4, Joel Martineau 3 and Matt Pray 3.

Brett Mosier led a balanced scoring attack for the Sentinels with 13 points, while Colton Huestis scored 12, Evan Graney 11, Michael DuShane 8, Samuel DuShane 7 and Ethan Thompson 4.

Saranac 55, NCCS 52

CHAMPLAIN — A 17-8 fourth quarter pulled the Chiefs equal and past the Cougars for the win Feb. 9.

Nick Mather scored 20 points to help lead the Chiefs to the win as Logan Mathhews added 16, Andy LeBeau 5, Tyler Blair 4, Cameron Duffield 3, Luke Maye 3 and Isaac Garman 2.

Rylee Hollister led the Cougars as he matched Mather with 20 points, while Nick Duffy added 18 and Michael McLeod 10.

AVCS 74, Saranac Lake 65

SARANAC LAKE — A 19-15 fourth quarter brought the Red Storm level with the Patriots Feb. 8, but AuSable Valley responded with an 11-2 overtime session to score the win.

Joel Martineau scored 23 points and Brandon Snow added another 21 to lead the Patriots, while Kobe Parrow and Mason Douglas each scored 8, Dalton McDonald 7, Matt Pray 4 and Louie Perez 3.

Joe Viscardo scored 24 points to lead all scorers in the loss, with Jarrett Ashton adding 15, DJ Morgan 12, Sean Lincoln 8, Ward Walton 2 and Jake Spadaro 2.

PHS 53, Peru 41

PERU — Trailing by two points after the first half, the Hornets used a 17-6 third quarter to pull away from the Indians Feb. 8.

The Hornets received a balanced offensive night led by 12 points from Rusty Pombrio, with Mitch Senecal and Andrew Cutaiar each scoring 10, Tyler Phillips 7, Jacob LaBounty 6, Dan Piper 4, Andrew Follmer 2 and Zack Beiber 2.

Justin LaPorte scored 20 points for the Indians, while Bryce Trombley added 9, Jake Casey 6, Perry Martin 2, Hunter Caron 2 and Jon Matrin 2.

Ticonderoga 75, NAC 59

TICONDEROGA — A 48-28 run over the middle two quarters of play propelled the Sentinels past the Bobcats Feb. 9.

Brett Mosier scored 18 points to lead the Sentinel charge, while Michael DuShane scored 16, Samuel DuShane 15, Griffin Hughes 10, Evan Graney 10 and Colton Huestis 2.

Stephen Peryea led the Bobcats with 29 points with Bailey Cross adding 13, Brett Juntunen 6, Noah Lambert 6 and Adam Venne 5.

NCCS 59, ELCS 37

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Cougars outscored the Lions 40-17 over the first half en route to a non-conference win Feb. 10.

Rylee Hollister scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Cougars, with Mike McLeod adding 12, Nick Duffy 11, Zavion Beasley 7, Jacob Mossey 6 and Devan Boutin 3.

Joel Morris led the Lions with 14 points, followed by Thomas Celotti with 9, Sam Huttig with 7, Brayden Drew 3, Anthony Celotti 2 and Dominic Thompson 2.

Boy’s hockey

Saranac Lake 6, Saranac 0

PLATTSBURGH — The Red Storm opened with a three-goal period as they scored a win over the Chiefs Feb. 9.

Brett Dawson scored the first goal of each period for a hat trick, while Kyler Darrah scored a pair of goals and Connor Gibbs added one. Jaden Gladd made eight saves in the shutout win.

Konnor Shea made 35 saves for the Chiefs.

PHS 3, Beekmantown 1

PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets scored the first three goals of the game, two on the power play, in defeating the Eagles Feb. 10.

Ben Champagne assisted on the first goal of the game by Paul Fine-Lease and the third by Seth Atwood, both with the man advantage. Nate Boule added an even-strength goal in the second. Dean Dashnaw made 18 shots in the win.

Kaden Kowaloski scored the lone goal of the game for the Eagles, while Cole Harvey made 28 saves.

Lake Placid 4, Saranac 1

LAKE PLACID — After a scoreless first period, the Blue Bombers scored three goals in the second and added some insurance in the third to defeat the Chiefs Feb. 10.

Ryan Kane had a four point night with a goal and three assists, while Sean Moore scored a pair of goals and added a pair of assists and Bjorn Kroes added three points with a goal and pair of assists.

Kamm Cassidy made 14 saves to be credited with the win, while Konnor Shea made 31 shots for the Chiefs.