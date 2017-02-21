The Scoreboard

Boy’s basketball

Schroon Lake 60, Minerva-Newcomb 30

CLINTONVILLE — The Wildcats pulled away from the Mountaineers Feb. 13 with a 22-9 third quarter for a win.

Andrew Pelkey had 23 points to lead the Wildcats, while Jordan DeZalia scored 14, Branden Hall 13, Micha Stout 6 and Cole Plumstead 4.

Caleb Winter scored 10 points for the Mountaineers, with Drew Deshetshty scoring 6, James Golke 4, Patrick Golke 4, Kaleb Davie 4 and Ethan Armstrong 4.

Wells 61, Johnsburg 35

WELLS — Wells outscored the Jaguars 40-17 over the middle 16 minutes for the win Feb. 13.

Joel Morris scored 11 points to lead the Jaguars, while Justin Schmale added 10.

Moriah 61, AuSable Valley 54

CLINTONVILLE — Through three quarters, it looked like there may be a command performance of the double overtime thriller between AuSable Valley and Moriah Feb. 14.

In the end, the Vikings went on a 17-11 run in the final eight minutes to seize control of the over the Patriots for a seven point win.

Dylan Trombley led the Vikings with 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocked shots. Joe Stahl followed with 16 points and five rebounds, while Jerin Sargent scored six points to go with seven rebounds, Jay Strieble scored 6 and Mike Rollins 2.

Mason Douglas scored 13 points to lead the Patriots, while Joel Martineau and Brandon Snow each scored 12, while Snow added six assists. Dalton McDonald scored 9 points with seven rebounds, while Kobe Parrow had 7 points and 11 rebounds. Matt Pray added 1 point.

Ticonderoga 61, PHS 46

TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels rallied from a first half deficit, outscoring the Hornets 26-10 in the third quarter en route to a 15-point win Feb. 16.

Brett Mosier led the Sentinels with 15 points, while Evan Graney and Michael DuShane each scored 14. Samuel DuShane added 8, with Colton Huestis scoring 7 and Griffin Hughes 3.

Andrew Cutaiar led the Hornets with 16 points, while Dan Piper added 12.

Willsboro 51, Crown Point 43

CROWN POINT — The Warriors rallied in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 32-20 for the win Feb. 16.

Jesse Hearn scored 23 points for the Warriors, with Warren Jackson and Trevor Bigelow each scoring 7, Mat Longware 6, Max Longware 4 and Joseph King 4.

Jake LaDeau led the Panthers with 14 points, followed by Zach Spaulding with 11, Chad Stephens with 8, Chance Potter with 6, Jamie LaDeau with 2 and Hunter Pertak with 2.

Moriah 74, Schroon Lake 34

SCHROON LAKE — The Vikings jumped out to a 26-9 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back in defeating the Wildcats Feb. 17.

Dylan Trombley led the Vikings with 20 points, while Dewey Snyder had 13, Jerin Sargent 11, Jay Strieble 11, Joe Stahl 7, Kyle Wilson 3, Todd Gregory 3, Lane Decker 2 and Mike Rollins 2.

Andrew Pelkey led all scorers with 22 points, while Gabe Gratto and Jordan DeZalia each scored 4. Micha Stout added a pair of free throws.

Girl’s basketball

Johnsburg 32, Indian Lake/Long Lake 26

INDIAN LAKE — An 11-4 opening quarter gave the Lady Jaguars the space they would need to defeat the Lady Orange Feb. 13.

Khaleah Cleveland scored 14 points in the win, with Savanna Berg adding 10, Taylor Dwyer 6 and Meg Bacon 2.

Lillian Dechene scored 13 points for the Orange, followed by Taylor Carroll with 6, Becca King with 3 and Molly Brouthers 2.

Moriah 60, AuSable Valley 46

PORT HENRY — On her senior night, Halee Calabrese connected on five three point shots to lead the Lady Vikings to a 14-point win over the Lady Patriots Feb. 16.

The Vikings controlled the even quarters, outscoring the Patriots 23-7 in the second and 18-9 in the fourth.

Calabrese ended with 19 points, one behind teammate McKenzie Sprague’s 20. Madison Olcott added 12 points, with Makayla Stockwell scoring 4, Hailey Crossman 3 and Lillian Perry 2.

Madison McCabe score 12 points for the Patriots, with Leah Shay adding 9, Kourtney Keenan 6, Nia Blaise 5, Tressa Loreman 4, Dru Gravelle 4 and Elianna Bowlen 2.

Willsboro 37, Crown Point 35

CROWN POINT — Falling behind 21-12 at halftime, the Lady Panthers were able to tie the Lady Warriors in the fourth quarter, but it was Willsboro who would earn the win Feb. 16.

Trina Bigelow scored 16 points to lead the Warriors while Payton Gough added 7, Kaitlin Shaw 5, Savannah Bronson 5 and Kaitlyn Wilkins 4.

Shawna McIntosh led the Panthers with 16 points as Hannah Palmer scored 9, Amber DuShane 8 and Heather Foote 2.

Schroon Lake 53, Griffins 52

WESTPORT — In a game that came down to the final minute, the Wildcats got key buckets from Corrine Pelkey and Malena Gereau to score a one-point victory Feb. 17, clinching the third seed in the Class D playoffs.

Pelkey led the Widlcats with 16 points, 11 coming in the second half with two three-pointers in the final five minutes of play. Alora Bearor added 13 points, while Malena Gereau scored her 10th and 11th points on a layup late in the game. Grace Higgins scored 9 points and Emily Maisonville had 4.

Hannah Schwoebel led the Griffins with 21 points as Ellie Storey scored 12, Chloe Mitchell 10, Malynda Lobdell 5, Lizzie Stephens 2 and Abby Mero 2.

Johnsburg 56, Wells 33

NORTH CREEK — A 20-0 first quarter gave the Johnsburg Lady Jaguars a comfortable win Feb. 17, earning the seventh seed in the Class D girl’s tournament.

Khaleah Cleveland scored 23 points in the win, while Savanna Berg added 14 and Taylor Dwyer 10.

Ticonderoga 48, Saranac Lake 23

TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels finished out the regular season with a 25-6 opening half to defeat the Lady Red Storm Feb. 17.

Delaney Hughes scored 20 points in the final home game of her career, while Saidi St. Andrews scored 9, Emily Pike 8, Sarah Bresett 7 and Aubrey Smith 4.

Andrea Boon scored 7 points for the Red Storm, with Maggie Carpenter adding 5 and Paige Hunt 4.