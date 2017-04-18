The Scoreboard

Baseball

Plattsburgh High 14, NCCS 8

PLATTSBURGH — Jumping out to a 9-1 lead, the Hornets seemed unable to stop the Cougars April 17, as they scored seven runs in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 9-8.

The Hornets responded with four runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to score a six-run win in their first action since returning from South Carolina.

Izaiah Browne had a trio of singles and a double to lead the Hornets offense, along with for runs batted in. Brady Pennington and Ben Champagne each had a single and double, while Lucas Rotz had two singles and a trio of RBI. Pennington also had three RBI. Brendan Barry got the win in relief.

Parker Favereau had a pair of hits, including a double, and three RBI for the Cougars. Colby Boire took the loss on the mound.

No. Adirondack 18, Moriah 4

PORT HENRY — Stephen Peryea drove in four of his game-high five RBI with a grand slam in the fifth inning as the Bobcats scored a 14-run win over the Vikings April 17.

Peryea also got the win on the mound, with Brett Juntunen and Noah Lambert relieving.

Cody Peryea added three RBI, while Bailey Cross had a trio of hits.

Dyllon Bougor had a homerun and three RBI for the Vikings, who played close with the Bobcats over the first two innings, trailing 6-4 before the Bobcats responded with a three-run third and nine-run fifth.

Chazy 12, Griffins 3

CHAZY — A five-run third inning gave the Eagles the space they would need as they defeated Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport by nine April 17.

McClain Dudyak drove in four runs for the Eagles, including a two-run single which opened the game up in the third inning after both teams were locked in a 1-1 tie. Kade Collins gave up two hits in four innings of work, while Ed Bocker and Ben Norcross held the Griffins hitless over the final three innings.

Eddie Westercamp and Schylar Kurth each hit doubles, with Kurth taking the loss on the mound.

Ticonderoga 12, Salem 1

SALEM — Dalton Granger threw six no-hit innings while connecting for a single and double as the Sentinels scored an 11-run win over Section II’s Salem April 17.

Ganger was relieved by Michael DuShane in the seventh due to pitch count, who also recorded a double at the plate. Jevyn Granger had two doubles as part of a three-hit game, while Caleb Munson had a double and drove in four on three hits. Chadler Whitford also hit a double in the win.