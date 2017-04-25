The Scoreboard

Track and Field

PLATTSBURGH — Several Seton Catholic track athletes competed over the weekend of April 22-23 with the boys and girls splitting meets.

The girls competed at the 12th Annual Bethlehem Lady Eagles Invite at Bethlehem High School in Delmar.

Sofia DeJordy led the Knights, handily winning the 2,000m steeple chase despite cold and windy conditions. DeJordy’s time of 7:48.76 was a new personal record and was 27 seconds faster than the next competitor.

Lea DeJordy as fifth in the Varsity 3000m in 11:02.16 and youngest sister Savannah DeJordy was ninth in the Freshman and sophomore 1,500m run in a time of 5:24.13. Pascale Allen was 13th in the 300m hurdles in 57.21. Also competing for the Lady Knights were: Sophie Macner in the 100m (14.69) and 400m (1:12.81); Ella Archer 300m hurdles (1:06.06) and 600m (2:09.37); as well as Pascale Allen in the 1,500m varsity (5:58.78).

Two of the Seton boys competed at the Warrior Track and Field Classic held at Niskayuna High School. Caleb Moore was 10th in the 1,500m in 4;17.39 and 9th in the 3,000m in 9:22.14. Team mate Jake Glicksman ran the 1,500m in 4:44.47 and competed in the 800m in a time of 2:20.99.

Softball

Ticonderoga 17, Peru 0

PERU — After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Sentinels batted around in the next two innings, pulling out to a 13-0 lead on their way to a 17-0, mercy rule game against the Lady Indians April 24.

Haleigh Wright had a three-run triple as part of the second inning rally, while scoring two more in the third as part of a multiple hit night. Sara Vradenburg, Kaylee Coon and Carly Campney also had strong nights at the plate.

Cyley Quigley took the win in the circle for the Sentinels, limiting the Indians to two hits.

Kiersten McCarthy earned the loss, in a game where she was finding the strike zone but was hurt by eight errors in the field.

Willsboro 19, Wells 0

WILLSBORO — Bailee Pulsifer blasted a homerun and Rylee Pierson struck out 14 in a two-hit, shutout performance as the Lady Warriors defeated Wells April 24.

Pulsifer had a pair of hits, along with Darrian Sweatt, Savannah Bronson, Devi Lee and Payton Gough. Kaitlin Shaw led the Warriors with a trio of hits.

Chazy 20, EL/W 19

CHAZY — After the Lady Griffins rallied to take a 19-18 lead in the seventh inning, the Lady Eagles responded with two of their own in the bottom half for the walk-off win April 24.

Bailey Pepper was involved in both the tying and winning run for the Eagles, first connecting on an RBI triple, then scoring on Catherine Provost’s walk-off single.

Pepper also had a double in the game, while Connor LaPierre added a pair of hits in the win, which was credited to her in relief.

Alex Simard had a pair of hits, including a triple, while Ellie Storey hit a homerun and Hannah Schwoebel added a double. Lauren Hutter went the distance in picking up the loss in the circle.

Johnsburg 26, Indian/Long Lake 8

LONG LAKE — It appeared the game had calmed down after the Lady Jags had earned a 15-7 lead over the Lady Orange through three April 24.

The Jaguars were limited to no runs in the fourth and one in the fifth before exploding for 10 runs in the sixth inning, leading to a mercy rule win.

Taylor Dwyer of the Jaguars and Lillian Dechene of the Orange each connected on a pair of doubles, while Jamie Bruce had three hits for the Jaguars and Savanna Berg two.

Khaleah Cleveland earned the win for the Jaguars, while relieved by Mallory Pierson relieved in the fourth. Rebecca King was credited for the loss, with Dechene also seeing time on the mound.

PHS 16, NAC 1

PLATTSBURGH — A seven-run sixth gave the Lady Hornets a mercy rule win against the Lady Bobcats April 24.

Elisa Rodriguez and Mica Beatham each had a pair of hits for the Hornets, while Meghan Sullivan and Morgan Bruster added doubles in the win, which went to Sydney Burdo in the circle, as she struck out five and limited the Bobcats to one hit.

Lake Placid 12, Saranac Lake 7

SARANAC LAKE — After the Lady Red Storm jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Lady Blue Bombers scored eight runs over the next two innings to pull way for a five run win April 24.

Elaina Smith helped her own cause in the circle, connecting for a homerun as part of a two hit game while striking out nine and scattering seven hits to earn the win. Faith Fell had a double for the Bombers.

Lindsay Reeve had a pair of hits, including a triple, for the Red Storm, as did Andrea Boon and Morgan Farmer, who took the loss in the circle.

AVCS 12, NCCS 0

CHAMPLAIN — The Lady Patriots put up crooked numbers in all but one inning as they shutout the Lady Cougars April 24.

Dru Gravelle had a trio of singles to go along with a triple to help lead the Pats offense, while Hannah Rondeau had a single and double while Kourtney Keenan added a pair of singles. Ellaina Bowlen earned the win for the Pats, striking out 14 while allowing only six base runners.

Easton Francis took the loss in the circle for the Cougars.

Beekmantown 9, NCCS 4

CHAMPLAIN — The Lady Eagles scored four times in the top of the third inning as they jumped out to a lead they would not give back against the Lady Cougars April 22.

The Eagles collected 11 hits in the game, led by Abby Bone’s homerun and doubles from Rylee Provost and Brianna Martin. Hannah Lafountain and Kelsey Baker also had strong offensive night for the Eagles.

In the circle, Jessica Flemming went the distance and struck out seven while scattering five hits for the win.

Easton Francis took the loss for the Cougars while recording nine strikeouts.

PHS 9, AVCS 2

CLINTONVILLE — Leading 4-2 heading into the sixth inning, the Lady Hornets scored five runs to pull away from the Lady Patriots April 22.

Elisa Rodriguez had a strong day at the plate for the Hornets, connecting for a quartet of hits, including a triple. Shea Frady also added a triple, while Hanna Duquette had a pair of singles and a double and Meghan Sullivan added a double.

Sydney Burdo went the distance for the win in the circle, while Ellaina Bowlen took the loss. Kendra Christensen had a triple for the Patriots.

Ticonderoga 25, Moriah 1

PORT HENRY — The Lady Sentinels scored six runs in three of the first four innings, scoring five in the third and two more in the fifth in a game called after five innings against the Lady Vikings April 22.

Haleigh Wright led the Sentinels with four hits, including a double, as the team recorded 11 in the game. Emily Hood was the winning pitcher in the circle.

For the Vikings,Sophie Bryant had a triple, one of only two hits for the Vikings, while Samantha Staples took the loss in the circle and was relieved by Noel Williams in the third.

Baseball

PHS 10, Saranac 8

PLATTSBURGH — Andrew Beachard supplied the late inning heroics with the bat in the sixth, while Brendon Barry played the role of fireman on the mound in the seventh as the Hornets scored a two-run win over the Chiefs April 24.

Bechard broke open an 8-8 game in the bottom of the sixth with a two RBI single with two outs in the inning. Barry then closed the door on the Chiefs in the top of the seventh, earning a save for winning pitcher Jared Kalinowski.

Ben Champagne added a pair of hits and a RBI for the Hornets, while Kyle Lamora had a pair of hits for the Chiefs in a game where the teams combined for 18 errors in the field (10-8, PHS).

Moriah 4, AVCS 3 - 8 innings

PORT HENRY — After the Patriots tied the game in the sixth inning, the Vikings earned the walk-off win April 24 in extra innings.

After both teams did not score in the seventh and the Patriots were held off the board in the eighth, Jerin Sargent was able to get to third base before Malik Tromblee connected on a fly ball into the outfield, which was deep enough to score Sargent on the sacrifice fly play.

Todd Gregory and Lane Decker each had RBI singles in a three-run fifth inning, giving the Vikings a 3-2 lead before the Pats leveled the game in the next half inning.

Dyllon Bougor, Lane Decker (6th) and Jay Strieble (6th) limited the Patriots bats to three hits, with Strieble picking up the win.

Aaron O’Neill, on in relief of starter Brandon Snow in the seventh, took the loss on the mound for the Patriots.

Peru 9, NCCS 3

CHAMPLAIN — Four runs in the second and five in the fourth supplied all the offense for the Indians as they scored a six-run win over the Cougars April 24.

Connor Sargent and Luke Carpenter each had three hits in the win, part of a 14-hit performance for the Indians. Jon Precott, Ryley O’Connell and Noah Lederman each had a pair of hits, while Sargent earned the win on the mound.

Ian Gordon had a pair of hits and Parker Favereau had a double for the Cougars, with Brayden LaValley taking the loss on the mound.

NAC 10, Lake Placid 4

LYON MOUNTAIN — In an early season contest between the last two Class D champions, the Bobcats scored six runs in the fourth inning and two more in each of the next two to turn a Blue Bomber 3-0 first inning lead into a six-run victory April 24.

Bailey Cross had a pair of hits for the Bobcats, including a double, while Cody Peryea had a single and double and Brett Juntunen contributed a double in support of winning pitcher Noah Lambert, who relieved starter Stephen Peryea in the fourth.

Kamm Cassidy picked up the loss for the Bombers, while adding a single along with Jesse Izzo and Colin Hayes. Evan Damp added a double.

Keene 3, Crown Point 2

KEENE VALLEY — In an early season MVAC showdown, the Beaver scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past the Panthers April 24.

Crown Point took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth, while Keene responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning.

Antonio Finsterer was the key man for the Beavers in the sixth, driving in the first run of the inning on an RBI single before stealing second and advancing to third on a fielder’s choice off the bat of twin brother, Azriel. Finsterer then scored on a wild pitch to give the Beavers the decisive lead of the game.

Ethan Giglinto starred on the mound for the Beavers, striking out 14 while scattering four hits over seven innings in a complete game victory for the Beavers.

Noah Peters and Chance Potter each hit doubles in the loss for the Panthers, while Zach Russell added a single, his first hit as a varsity player. Hunter Pertak took the loss for the Panthers, with Potter relieving in the sixth.

Chazy 17, EL/W 3

CHAZY — A second trip in seven days to Chazy produced the same result for the Griffins April 24.

The Griffins again earned a 1-0 lead after a half inning of play. This time, however, the Eagles quickly responded with three runs in the first and four in each of the next two innings.

McClain Dudyak, Oreston Laurin and Ben Norcross each had three hits for the Eagles, with Norcross and Laurin adding doubles and Dudyak a triple. Josh McCauley and Matt Parent (triple) had two hits each, while Ed Bocker added a double and earned the win on the mound with a 12 strikeout performance before being replaced by Norcross in the fourth.

Schylar Kurth had a double for the Griffins, with Eddie Westercamp taking the loss on the mound.

Johnsburg 16, Indian/Long Lake 2

LONG LAKE — The Jaguars opened the game with five runs and did not look back in a 14-run win over the Orange April 24.

Dalton Stevens and Jimmy Morris each had three hits, including doubles for each, in the win, while Logan McKinney added a pair of hits and Dawson West added a double, also earning the win on the mound in throwing a complete game.

Yotaro Maruta had a pair of hits for the Orange, with Bryce Hitchins taking the loss on the mound.

PHS 9, Beekmantown 7

BEEKMANTOWN — Zach Bieber drove in the game-winning runs as the Hornets rallied with a six-run sixth for a two run win over the Eagles April 22.

Jared Kalinowski, on in relief of starter Ben Champange, earned the win as the Hornets allowed only two runs past the third inning. Andrew Bechard relieved Kalinowski in the sixth and finished the game out for the save,

At the plate, Champagne had a double and homerun to help spark the PHS offense.

The big hit for the Eagles came in the second inning, as Keenan Regan hit a grand slam to give the host team a 4-1 lead at the time, which they were able to extend to 7-1 before the big sixth inning.

Ryan Bone took the loss on the mound, entering in the sixth inning in relief of starter Regan. Kaden Myers pitched in the seventh.

Cobleskill-Richmondville 5, NCCS 2

NCCS 10, C-R 5

COBLESKILL — The Cougars split with the team from Cobleskill-Richmondville in a double header April 22.

In the win, Brayden LaValley had three hits and a key RBI to help pace the Cougars, while Graelin Larche had two hits and an RBI and Brady Lafountain another two hits and two RBI in the win, which went to Adam Gallucci.

Gallucci had a trio of hits in the loss, which went to Colby Boire.

Golf

Saranac 6, Seton Catholic 0

PLATTSBURGH — Max Staley was the low man for the Chiefs as the Chiefs scored a shutout win against the Knights in the first golf match of the 2017 season April 24.

Wins for the Chiefs were also scored by Nik Hamel (50), Keegan Eick (51), Mavrick Hack (51), Ian Zurlo (51) and Alivia Waldron (55).

For the Knights, John Glover and Nick Palma, the top two golfers for the team, each shot a 65 as the low men for the team.

Boys tennis

Lake Placid 3, Saranac 2

SARANAC — The Blue Bombers swept through the singles matches in scoring a win over the Chiefs April 24.

Sawyer Chase scored wins in the first and third sets in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 nail bitter against Jack Drolet in number one singles, while Witter Swanson rallied from a 4-6 opening set for a 6-2, 6-1 comeback over Nick Dorrance at number two singles and Tucker Jackobe scored a 6-2, 6-3 win.

In doubles, the Chiefs swept both matches with Jake Nolan and Logan Fournia earning a hard-fought, 7-5, 7-6 (8-6) win over the team of Blake Roy and Kyle Kirkby. Bryce Smith and Keegan Wood scored a 6-2, 6-3 straight sets win.

Schroon Lake 3, Seton Catholic 2

SCHROON — The Wildcats were dominant in singles matches, sweeping through the Knights to earn a one-point victory.

Levi Williams did not drop a game in a straight sets win, while Gabe Gratto also won in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-2. Ben Wisser won the first and third set of his match, both 6-3, while dropping the second set to Hans Xu, 4-6.

Sunny Han and Jeffrey Lang scored matching 6-1 set wins for the Knights in doubles, while the second match was won via forfeit.

PHS 5, NAC 0

ELLENBURG DEPOT — While most matches were tight, the Hornets got the key points to earn a sweep against the Bobcats April 24.

Brendan Whalen had to go to the max in both of his sets against Ethan Warick, with both going in his favor at 7-5.

Nick Nowosielski also had a hard-fought win, scoring a 6-3 and 7-6 tiebreaker set win (7-1) over Josh Forcier. Aiden Vogl scored a 6-0, 6-1 win to complete the singles sweep.

In doubles, Ryan Courson and Ben Keever were pushed by Steven Mitchell and Jacob Spear in a 6-4, 7-5 win, while Eusung Choe and Connor Cota did not surrender a game in 6-0 matching sets.

Beekmantown 4, NCCS 1

CHAMPLAIN — The Eagles swept the doubles contests and scored wins in two of the three singles matches for a win over the Cougars April 24.

Sean Williams and Nicholas Duffy were locked in a very tight match, which Williams was able to win in a 7-6 (7-1) tiebreaker first and a 7-5 second.

Elliot Hurwitz also fought off a tough test by Ian O’Donnell, 6-4 and 6-2. Jalen and Brandon Belrose were able to score a 6-2, 6-7 (0-7), 7-5 win over the doubles team of Michael Kopp and Ryan O’Donnell, while Maxwell French and Nicholas Carroll scored a 7-6 (7-0), 0-6, 7-5 win over Devan Boutin and Patrick Polniaszek.

Jacob Mossey scored the lone win for the Cougars with a 2 and 3 straight set win.

Girls tennis

Lake Placid 4, Saranac 1

SARANAC — The Lady Blue Bombers swept the singles matches and split in doubles to defeat the Lady Chiefs April 24.

In a battle between two of the top players in the section, Tori Bruno scored a 6-4 opening set win before Victoria O’Leary responded with two sets of 6-3 for the win.

Sonja Tioshi (1 and 2) and Laurel Miller (3 and 2) had straight set wins in singles for the Blue Bombers, while Barrett Smith and Ashley Strack had to rally from a 2-6 opening set loss to Ali Plumadore and Alexandra Goldfeder to score matching 6-2 wins for the match.

Hannah Peroza and Kayla Myers scored the lone win for the Chiefs with sets of 6-2, 4-6, and 6-4.

Seton Catholic 4, Schroon Lake 1

SCHROON — The Lady Knights swept through the doubles matches while earning two singles wins via forfeit against the Lady Wildcats April 24.

Abby Boule and Gretchen Zalis scored a 7-5, 6-3 win in the top doubles match, while Reilly Boule and Lucy Zhou went the distance against Lexi DeZalia and Tram Le, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

In the only contested singles match, Schroon Lake’s Emily Maisonville scored a 6-2, 6-0 win.

PHS 5, NAC 0

ELLENBURG DEPOT — The Lady Hornets scored impressive wins against the Lady Bobcats April 24.

Brina Micheels (2 and 2), Julia Mitsolgou (3 and 4) and Paige Murray (5 and 2) scored the Hornet’s wins in singles, while Sophie Gottschalll and Trinity Carter (4 and 1) along with Margalida Flaquer and Josephine Wang (0 and 3) earned wins at doubles.

Paige Chilton had a closest match of the night for the Bobcats at number three singles.

Beekmantown 5, NCCS 0

CHAMPLAIN — The Lady Eagles scored straight set wins in all five matches to sweep the Lady Cougars April 24.

The tightest match of the night was between Kenna Guynup and Rylee Pinsonneault, with Guynup earning two wins of 6-4.

Regan Fessette (6 and 2) and Lydia Kalarash (3 and 3) earned singles wins, while the teams of Emma Beach and Rylee Fessette (1 and 2) along with Sierra Gowette and Alison Trudo (1 and 1) earned doubles wins.