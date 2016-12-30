The top 10 performances of 2016

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Bjorn Kroes Prev Next

1. Joe Stahl v. Bjorn Kroes

Thirty-six holes of championship golf were not enough in the sectional finals last May, as Moriah’s Stahl and Lake Placid’s Kroes battled to matching scores, with Kroes having to shoot a 73 to level things through 36. The two matched scores on the first playoff hole before Stahl made a par on the finishing hole at Saranac Inn to win the individual title.

2. Moriah v. Panama

With Panama leading 59-46 with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Moriah Vikings would not be returning to the Class D state title game in 2016. Not so, as the Vikings mounted a 23-4 run to score the largest comeback win in state championships history. Taylor Slattery scored 24 points in the win.

Jill Lobdell

3. Beekmantown v. Hudson Falls

It came down to the last point of the match, as Beekmantown and Hudson Falls split the first four games and found themselves at 24-23 in the fifth and decisive game. While Hudson Falls was the one who was able to score the championship point, the Eagles held their heads high knowing they were in one of the best volleyball matches to have been played this season.

4. Beekmantown v. Albany Academy

Kirsten Villemaire came down the left side of the Stafford Ice Arena boards in a tie game against Albany Academy in the Section VII girl’s hockey championships, made her way behind the net and then reversed course, recovering the puck and scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Eagles a sectional crown.

Keith Lobdell

5. Chazy v. NAC

The teacher remained the teacher, as Rob McAuliffe bested former Chazy standout player Damien Nevader in the Class D sectional title game. The two teams exchanged goals in the first 80 minutes of play, with Chazy scoring in the first 40 and the Bobcats in the second before Josh McCauley scored the golden goal in the ninth minute of overtime.

6. Bryce Smith v. Logan Dubuque

The two wrestlers had met three times in the regular season, with Peru’s Dubuque having held the advantage. In the 99-lbs. championship match, it was Smith’s turn, able to rally early and scored a takedown win, followed by an emotional run into the stands to celebrate with his family. The win propelled Smith to the Most Outstanding Wrestler ward and a sixth place finish in the NYSPHSAA tournament.

7. Dalton Exford perfection

Exford, who basically started as a self-taught bowler, had been working for this accomplishment his whole career. On Jan. 6, he realized it, throwing 12 strikes in 12 attempts in the third game of the match. “It was the loudest scream I’ve had in my life,” he said. “I never thought I would be one of those names on the screens at North Bowl. Now I am.”

Jill Lobdell

8. PHS v. Peru

It started with a scoreless 40 minutes. That time then turned into 80 minutes. Then 95. Finally 110 minutes passed without a score from either the Hornets or the Indians. Onto penalty kicks the two teams went before Tyler Robinson and the Indians ousted the defending Class B state champions from the tournament in the sectional finals.

9. Moriah Lady Vikings

The Lady Vikings scored one regular season win in the 2016 season, but went into the Class D tournament knowing they could compete, which they did in a dominate opening round win over Willsboro before pulling the 2-0 upset over top-seeded Keene and an upset win over Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport. The Cinderella run ended in the Class D finals with a loss to Chazy, but the game marked the first time an eighth seed had made the championship game.

Photo provided Coaches Gary Phillips and Andy Hastings bookend Division II state champions in the 4-by-100 meter relay, from left, Daryn Nephew, Loudon Frechette, Nathan Handy and Matt Villa.

10. Beekmantown 4-by-100

Loudon Frechette, Matt Villa, Daryn Nephew and Nate Handy came together this spring to become the top 400-meter relay team in Division II as they took home the gold in the NYSPHSAA 4-by-100 championship event. The quartet earned the fourth state championship of the 2015-16 season for Section VII, joining the PHS boys soccer team and Lake Placid’s cross country and nordic ski teams.