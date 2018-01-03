The top 15 games of 2017

× Expand #1 - Moriah 61, Newfield 52 CLASS D STATE TITLE GAME For the first time in modern playoff history, Section VII claimed it’s first state basketball crown thanks to the Moriah Vikings, who cruised through the regular season and advanced to Binghamton. The Change of scenery from Glens Falls seemed to work, as the Vikings cruised in their opener before falling down early to Newfield in the state title game. Sticking to their gameplan, the Vikings eventually tired out their foe, who only subbed once the entire game, and a strong fourth quarter sealed the state championship in favor of Moriah in their fourth straight final four appearance. Now, the Vikings have a new goal: Repeat. × Expand #2 - BACK ON TOP The Chazy Eagles boy’s varsity soccer team got a second half goal from Conner Morse to level the Eagles 1-1 with Mount Academy in the NYSPHSAA Class D title game. The two teams finished in a draw, giving Chazy it’s eighth state title, tying Pittsford Mendon for most in state history and giving head coach Rob McAuliffe two more than any other coach in the state. × Expand #3 - DUEL IN CLASS C In the Class C baseball regional semifinals, the Ticonderoga Sentinels faced the second ranked team in the state in Hoosic Valley. Dan Dorsett gave the ball to Dalton Granger, and he did not disappoint, going the distance on the mound and giving up only five hits and no runs as the Sentinels advanced with a 1-0 win into the regional final round, where they would lose to Potsdam. × Expand #4 - KROES-IN A year after losing in a playoff to Joey Stahl of Moriah, Lake Placid golfer Bjorn Kroes was not going to let that happen again as the senior shot a 68 - yes, something usually done only by professionals - on day one of the Section VII championships at the Barracks Golf Course. Kroes won the individual title and helped his team to the Section VII title, as well. × Expand #5 - OT THRILLER A few months after earning a spot for the Chazy Eagles in the state soccer championships, Kade Collins was at it again, this time using his stick as a defenseman for the Beekmantown Eagles hockey team, scoring in overtime against Salmon River to advance the Eagles to the NYSPHSAA Final Four in Buffalo, where they were defeated in the semifinal round.

× Expand #6 - TITLE DEFENSE The Lake Placid Blue Bombers Nordic ski team reclaimed the NYSPHSAA state championship for the second time in as many years with a dominating performance at the North Creek ski center at Gore Mountain. The team was originally supposed to go to western New York to compete, but lack of snow moved the event to the Adirondacks. × Expand #7 - RIVALRY Game three between the Moriah Vikings and Ticonderoga Sentinels in boy’s basketball started with a big lead for the Vikings, who were looking to avenge what would be their only loss of the regular season. A fourth quarter comeback and Evan Graney buzzer-beater, and the game was headed into overtime. However, like the first league game, it would be the visitors, this time the Vikings, who won. × Expand #8 - LONG WAIT A year after making their Cinderella run, the Moriah Lady Vikings made a return to the Section VII/Class D soccer championship game. While it looked like they may be going home after trailing 3-1, the Vikings scored a 4-3 win over the Lady Griffins and advanced past the regional round and into the NYSPHSAA Class D Final Four in Cortland. × Expand #9 - NEAR PERFECT Through the first 11 times he had stepped up to the line, Mitchell Trost of Beekmantown was able to find the pocket every time, looking up at the scoreboard at the NYSPHSAA bowling championships and only seeing “X.” Trost felt he threw the best ball last - or, second to last saying, “it was the perfect shot, and then the eight pin decided to stay up.” The 299 was the highest at the meet. × Expand #10 - LOW SCORING The Section VII/Class B championship football game was not for those who love offensive explosions. Instead, it was a who blinks first matchup between the Indians and the Hornets, where the only miscue was on an extra point attempt as Peru was able to come away with a 7-6 victory over the Hornets and advance into the state rounds. × Expand #11 - TO THE SEMIS McKenzie Sprague showed what a clutch shooter can do as the Moriah Lady Vikings advanced to their first NYSPHSAA Final Four in girl’s basketball (a trend they would continue in soccer) with a win over North Warren in the Class D regional finals.