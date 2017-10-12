The world revisits Lake Placid

× Members of the World Union of Olympic Cities paid a visit to Lake Placid last week, learning about the hamlet and what has been done since the Olympic games to keep the spirit of the games alive in the region. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | While it may be the smallest member of an exclusive club of cities, Lake Placid rolled out the giant red carpet for numerous representatives who share something in common with the Adirondack hamlet.

Each has hosted an Olympic games.

The World Union of Olympic Cities made a trip to Lake Placid Tuesday, Oct. 5 to visit facilities and explore the region which hosted the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games, with dignitaries from other host cities in the United States (Los Angeles, Squaw Valley) and world-wide such as Barcelona, London, Hamburg, Beijing and the newest member of the club, Pyeongchang, South Korea, which will host the Winter Olympics this February.

“Many have recommended that we come see this place,” said Choi Myeonghee of Pyeongchang. “We wanted to come in preparation for the 2018 games. It has such a sense of the Olympic spirit here.”

“I have been very struck, even in the short time I have been here, with the welcome we have received and the spirit of generosity from everyone here,” said London official Simon Cooper. “It’s a very special place with a big heart.”

“Lake Placid is the one community in the world that has retained and is the essence of the games,” said Brian Krolicki, representing Reno/Squaw Valley.

TOURING THE GROUNDS

“This is the first time we have had to look at winter Olympic venues,” said Songjie Li of the Beijing contingent, as the city will become the first to host both the summer and winter games.

“We have to go forward from the summer Olympics we held and prepare for 2022,” Li said. “I have learned a lot here in Lake Placid we were able to exchange a lot of information and learn a lot of new things. We need to learn from your management experiences, and I think we were able to do that.”

SPORTING BONDS

David Simon with the Los Angeles contingent said the two cities share a bond between the coasts.

“Our first Olympics were here in 1932 and we are excited to be bringing the next Olympics to the United States when they return to L.A. in 2028,” Simon said.