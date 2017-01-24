The Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Moriah 77, Lake Placid 31

PORT HENRY — A 30-7 opening quarter gave the fourth ranked (Class D) Vikings all the room they would need to score a win against the Blue Bombers Jan. 23.

Dylan Trombley scored 21 points for Moriah, while Joe Stahl added 12, Kyle Wilson 11, Lane Decker 8, Dewey Snyder 8, Brayden Swan 5, Jay Strieble 4, Jerin Sargent 4, Mike Rollins 4 and Todd Gregory 4.

Blake Roy had 8 points to lead the Blue Bombers, while Stuart Baird had 7.

Lake George 61, Ticonderoga 47

TICONDEROGA — The Warriors were effective from behind the arc, scoring 33 points off 11 three-pointers and outscoring the Sentinels 40-27 in the second half to win Jan. 23.

Alex Jones connected on four of the 11 three-pointers and finished with 21 points in the game for the Warriors.

Evan Graney scored 17 points for the Sentinels, while Samuel DuShane added 8, Colton Huestis 7, Ethan Thompson 5, Brett Mosier 5 and Michael DuShane 2.

Photos from this game, covered by sports photojournalist Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Peru 49, AVCS 42

CLINTONVILLE — Peru was able to control the tempo of play through the first three quarters as they scored a seven-point win over the Patriots Jan. 19.

Hunter Caron led the Indians with 12 points, while Jake Casey added 11, Bryce Trombley 10, Justin LaPorte 9, Perry Marvin 4 and Patrick Crowley 3.

Joel Martineau led the Patriots with 14 points while Branden Snow added 9, Dalton McDonald 7, Mason Douglas 5, Kobe Parrow 4, Ross Douglas 2 and Louie Perez 1.

Photos from this game, covered by sports photojournalist Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Keene 34, Westport 32

WESTPORT — It was a tale of two halves which came down to key shooting late as the Beavers scored a two-point win over the Eagles Jan. 19.

The Beavers held a 23-9 edge over the Eagles heading into halftime, which was quickly erased by a 13-2 Westport run in the third. Three pointers early in the fourth by Azriel Finsterer and Josh Baldwin helped the Beavers keep a slim lead they were able to hold onto.

Antonio Finsterer and Miles Warner led the Beavers with 9 points each, while Damian Brown scored 7, Azriel Finsterer 6 and Josh Baldwin 3.

Schylar Kurth led the Eagles with 15 points, while Riley Martin scored 9, Wyatt Gough 6 and Hudson Stephens 2.

Photos from this game, covered by sports editor Keith Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Willsboro 63, Elizabethtown-Lewis 48

WILLSBORO — A 16-8 second quarter gave the Warriors the space they would need on the scoreboard to earn a victory over the Lions Jan. 19.

Jesse Hearn scored 26 points to lead the Warriors as Trevor Bigelow added 15, Max Longware 10, Warren Jackson 9 and Mat Longware 3.

Joel Morris and Thomas Celotti each scored 15 points for the Lions, with Sam Huttig adding 10, Dominic Thompson 5 and Anthony Celotti 3.

Photos from this game, covered by sports photojournalist Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Moriah 79, AVCS 78, 2OT

PORT HENRY — Dylan Trombley hit the key free throw at the end of the second overtime to give the Vikings a win over the Patriots Jan. 17.

Trombley finished with 25 points for the Vikings, while Joe Stahl added 17, Jay Strieble 12, Dewey Snyder 11, Todd Gregory 6, Jerin Sargent 4, Brayden Swan 2 and Matt Pelkey 2.

Joel Martineau led all scorers for the Patriots with 36 points, while Kobe Parrow added 24, Mason Douglas 10, Branden Snow 6 and Matt Pray 2.

Willsboro 50, Westport 48

WILLSBORO — A 14-8 fourth quarter brought the Warriors back from the verge of defeat to score a win over the Eagles Jan. 17.

The Warriors held a one-point lead early, but fell behind as the Eagles outscored them 26-21 over the middle two quarters.

Mat Longware led the Warriors with 22 points, while Jesse Hearn scored 12, Jared Joslyn 5, Max Longware 4, Warren Jackson 4 and Trevor Bigelow 2.

Wyatt Gough led the Eagles with 19 points as Schylar Kurth and Hudson Stephens scored 8 each, Blake Liberi 5, Riley Martin 4, Will Napper 2 and John Paul Looby 2.

Photos from this game, covered by sports photojournalist Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Girls basketball

Chateaugay 35, Saranac 30

CHATEAUGAY — An 8-2 second quarter proved to be the difference and the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Chiefs Jan. 23.

Alicia Cook had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs, while Kayla Myers scored 9 for the Chiefs.

Taylor Alexander added 8 points for Saranac.

NCCS 46, Saranac Lake 19

CHAMPLAIN — A 23-2 opening half gave the Lady Cougars and edge they would not give up as they defeated the Lady Red Storm Jan. 23.

Abbie Sample led the Cougars with 19 points with 15 of those coming off five successful attempts from beyond the arc. Kya McComb added 5 points.

Eliza Cowan had 10 points for the Red Storm, with Roslyn McClatchie adding 3. Jayda Buckley, Andrea Boon and Kayleigh Merrill each scored 2 points.

Ticonderoga 49, Fort Ann 22

FORT ANN — The Lady Sentinels opened the game on a 20-0 first quarter as they defeated the Lady Cardinals Jan. 23.

Delaney Hughes scored 19 points to lead the Sentinels, while Emily Pike added 13, Saidi St. Andrews 8, Emily Hood 4, Sarah Bresset 2, Aubrey Smith 2 and Paige Bailey 2.

Seton Catholic 44, Lake Placid 36

LAKE PLACID — The Lady Knights outscored the Lady Blue Bombers 31-18 in the second half to earn a comeback win over Lake Placid Jan. 23.

“With Gretchen Zalis and Caileen Allen getting limited action in the first half we were able to get off to a great start and lead after the first quarter and at the half,” Lake Placid coach Jeff Potter said. “With Gretchen getting minutes in the second half she took over the game scoring 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Knights. Nicole Bullock was able to knock down some shots from the outside as we tried our best to shut down Gretchen.”

Bullock finished with 14 points, while Allen scored 6, Rachel Racette 3, Hailey Mrunana 2 and Ella Archer 1.

Graci Daby led the Blue Bombers with 13 points, while Lindsey Rath scored 11, Camille Craig 8 and Laurel Miller 4.

“We had a great team effort tonight defensively and the trio of Graci Daby, Lindsey Rath and Cammille Craig sparked our offense,” Potter said.

Peru 52, AVCS 42

PERU — A 13-4 second quarter pushed the Lady Indians out to a lead as they were able to even their season series with the Lady Patriots Jan. 21.

Sam Spear led the Indians with 10 points in a balanced scoring night, while Kiersten McCarthy added 9, Ally Post 8, Lauren Lawliss 7, Kaylee Padron 6, Mackenzie Carpenter 4 and Mairead Lawliss 2.

Madison McCabe, who scored her 1,000-th career point in the Patriots first game against Peru, scored 14 points in this game, as Hannah Rondeau scored 10, Tressa Loreman 8, Nia Blaise 7 and Leah Shay 3.

AVCS 55, Moriah 50

CLINTONVILLE — A 23-13 fourth quarter by the Lady Vikings was not enough to overcome an early advantage for the Lady Patriots, who scored a five-point win Jan. 18.

Madison McCabe scored 28 points in the win, while Hannah Rondeau scored 10, Kourtney Keenan 6, Tressa Loreman 6, Leah Shay 4 and Hannah Greenly 1.

Madison Olcott scored 22 points for the Vikings, with McKenzie Sprague scoring 14, Halee Calabrese 5, Emily Haase 5 and Lillian Perry 4.

Griffins 52, Willsboro 27

WESTPORT — A 24-9 first half gave the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport varsity girls basketball program a lead they would not give up in defeating the Lady Warriors Jan. 18.

Ellie Storey scored 18 points to pace the Griffins, while Hannah Schwoebel added 10, Chloe Mitchell 10, Lizzie Stephens 5, Abbey Mero 5 and Taylor Gough 4.

Payton Gough and Kaitlin Wilkins led the Warriors with 8 points each, while Trina Bigelow scored 6, Dariann Sweatt 2, Makayla Anson 2 and Alex Bliss 1.

Photos from this game, covered by sports photojournalist Jill Lobdell, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Girls bowling

NCCS 3, Willsboro 1

WILLSBORO — Sabrina Phair led the Lady Cougars with a 549 series as they defeated the Lady Cougars Jan. 23.

Phair had the high game of the night with a 186 (all three games above 180), while Devi Lee had a high game of 156 for the Warriors as part of a 457 series. Cassidy Nixon had a 334 series for the Warriors.

Peru 4, Saranac 0

PLATTSBURGH — Marissa Bushey led all bowlers as the Lady Indian keggler had a high game of 234 and series of 565 to help defeat the Lady Chiefs Jan. 23.

Kathryn Bowman had a 563 series for the Indians, while Emily Verillo led the Chiefs with a 173 high game and 440 series.

Beekmantown 3, Chateaugay 1

PLATTSBURGH — Alyza Agoney led the Eagles to a win over Chateaugay Jan. 23 with a 710 series, including a near perfect 290 game and 248, which were high marks for the night.

AVCS 4, Moriah 0

Au SABLE FORKS — Jocelyn Perky had the top game of the night, rolling a 198 as part of a 489 series as the Lady Patriots defeated the Lady Vikings Jan. 20.

Katelynn Miller added the high series with a 501 triple,while Brooke SantaMaria had a 484 series.

Hailey Morgan led the Vikingswith a 197 game and 455 series, while Carli Newton had a 431 series.

Ticonderoga 2, Willsboro 2

WILLSBORO — The Lady Warriors were able to earn a tie against the Lady Sentinels Jan. 20.

Devi Lee led the Warriors with a 405 series, while Faith Sawitski had a high game of 158 as part of a 398 series.

For the Sentinels, Samantha Gonyo had the high game of 155 and high series of 421, while Avery Alkinburgh had a 136 high game and 366 series.

Boys bowling

Saranac 5, Peru 3

PLATTSBURGH — Matt Fall had a team high game of 227 and high series of 594 as the Chiefs scored a win over the Indians Jan. 23.

Nick Dorrance added a 588 series for the Chiefs, while Brett Ciolek was the top bowler on the night for the Indians, with a high game of 237 and a high series of 609.

Beekmantown 8, Chateaugay 0

PLATTSBURGH — Mitchel Trost went off for the Eagles, scoring a 257 high game as part of a 660 series as the Eagles defeated the Bulldogs Jan. 23.

AVCS 8, Moriah 0

Au SABLE FORKS — Troy McDonald scored a high game of 205 for the Patriots to go with a 613 high series, leading the team to a sweep over the Vikings Jan. 20.

Tyler Light finished one point behind McDonald for high game with a 204, while Ryan Thomas had games of 193 and 196. Tyler Atkins also broke 190.

Jacob Gibeau had a 502 series to lead the Vikings with a 180 high game. John Martinez had the high game for the Vikings with a 189.

Girls hockey

Beekmantown 5, Saranac Lake 0

CHAZY — Conner Lapierre scored a pair of goals as the Lady Eagles scored a shutout victory over the Lady Red Storm Jan. 21.

The Eagles scored three times in the opening quarter while the Red Storm did a good defensive job keeping them off the scoreboard in the second 15 minutes.

Kelsey Baker had a three point night with a goal and two assists, while Bailey Carter and Kirsten Villemaire also scored goals and Abby Bone had a pair of assists.

Taylor Laurin made 15 saves in the shutout, while Whitney Battistoni had 35 saves for the Red Storm.

Photos from this game, covered by sports editor, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PHS 4, St. Lawrence 0

ST. LAWRENCE — Abby Hay scored a goal in all three periods as the Lady Hornets shut out St. Lawrence Jan. 21.

Meghan Sullivan tallied a second goal for the Hornets in the second period, while the Hornets had assists from Micalli Johnson, Sydney Adolfo, Taylor Heywood and Avery Holland.

Corrine Smith earned the shutout in goal with 13 saves.

Beekmantown 6, Lake Placid 1

CHAZY — The Lady Eagles scored three goals in the each of the first two periods as they defeated the Lady Blue Bombers Jan. 20.

Kirsten Villemaire had a five point night with two goals and three assists in the win, while Bailey Carter added two goals and Conner Lapierre and Mackenzie Guay each scored one.

Taylor Laurin and Brianne Knight each made six saves in the win.

For the Blue Bombers, Rylee Preston scored the lone goal on the night.

Boys hockey

OFA 3, Beekmantown 0

PLATTSBURGH — A three-goal third period turned the fates for the Eagles hockey team, falling to OFA Jan. 21.

Josh McCauley scored the lone goal for the Eagles in the opening 15 minutes of play, assisted by Christian Wawrzynski and Nathan Hebert.

Cole Harvey made 26 saves for the Eagles.

Lake Placid 5, Beekmantown 4

PLATTSBURGH — After scoring four goals in the opening period, the Blue Bombers watched their lead evaporate until Bjorn Kroes scored late in the third to give the Blue Bombers a win over the Eagles Jan. 17.

The game-winner was one of two goals by Kroes, while Evan Damp had one goal and three assists. Sean Moore also scored while Kamm Cassidy had 27 saves.

For the Eagles, Nathan Trombly scored two goals while Josh McCauley and Keenan Regan each scored one. Christian Wawrzynski and Nathan Herbert each had two assists, while Cole Harvey made 26 saves.

Boys swimming

AVCS wins pentathlon

CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots scored a 59-point win over Plattsburgh High school to earn the CVAC pentathlon title Jan. 20.

In the individual scores, top honors went to Dalton Harney of Plattsburgh High, who scored wins in the 100 fly (57.23), 100 free (53.17) and 100 back (1:02.58).

AuSable Valley took the next two spots on the podium to earn the team win, as Zackary Raymond placed second thanks to a win in the 200 I.M. (2:21.98) while placing third in the 100 fly, third in the 100 free, eighth in the 100 back and sixth in the 100 breatstroke.

Ryan Agoney finished one point behind Raymond for third, placing fifth in the I.M., third in the fly, fourth in the free, third in the back and second in the breatstroke.

Fourth place went to Seton Catholic’s Luke Moore, who had a third, two fourth, one fifth and one sixth place finish.

AVCS rounded out the top five with Aaron O’Neill, who had a sixth and eighth place finish.