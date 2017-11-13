Therrien is “King of the Road”

× Expand Photo provided Hinesburg driver Bobby Therrien is Vermont’s King of the Road.

HINESBURG | Thunder Road Speedbowl honored the top performers of the 2017 racing season at the annual Banquet of Champions on Nov. 4 at the Barre Elks Club. Hundreds of drivers, crew members, and officials were in attendance to present season-long and special awards.

Bobby Therrien received the honors of “King of the Road” for his first championship in the Thunder Road Late Model division, while Jason Woodard and Jamie Davis were recognized for their second career championships in the Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks, respectively. Mike Martin earned the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series title for the Flying Tigers.

Hinesburg resident Therrien became the first driver in Thunder Road’s modern era to win championships in three different divisions. He previously won the Flying Tiger championship in 2012 and the Street Stock title in 2007.

This past season, he won the season-opening Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic and led the standings after 12 of the 14 regular-season events. He posted five podium finishes, including a runner-up in the Vermont Governor’s Cup, and 12 top-10 results.

Therrien also had five Maplewood Semi-Feature victories.