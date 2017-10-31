Third seed Peru knocks out PHS for B football crown

× Expand Photo by DJ Alexander

CLINTONVILLE | It was old-school football on the AuSable Valley High School field Oct. 28, as the top seed Plattsburgh High and third seed Peru Indians grinded the ball on the ground and played tough defense.

In the end, it was the Indians who raised the Section VII/Class B championship trophy with a 7-6 win over the Hornets.

With the win, the Indians (3-6) advance to the Section VII/X regional game against Gouvernour, which will be hosted by Section VII this weekend.

The Indians lone score of the game came late in the first quarter, as Kasen Brennan ran the ball in from six yards out and Austin Carpenter connected on the PAT to give the Indians a 7-0 lead.

The Indians would hold that lead for almost an entire quarter before Jason Moore caught a Mitch Senecal pass for a 13-yard scoring play with 4:28 left in the first half.

However, the Hornets were unable to convert the extra point, leaving them trailing by one point, 7-6, in a game where neither team would be able to find the endzone again.

Carpenter had a pair of interceptions for Peru, his second ending the last-gas drive of the Hornets, while Alex Rine also intercepted a ball for the Indians.

Offensively, Brennan finished with 173 rushing yards for the Indians, while Senecal had 115 passing yards with a score and 15 yards rushing.