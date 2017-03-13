Third time closer, but not the charm for Ti v. Lk. George

× Caleb Scrime of Lake George drives to the basket against Ticonderoga’s Brett Mosier in the Class C regional final March 11. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TROY — It’s not going to be a 15-minute bus ride for the two-time NYSPHSAA Class C champions this time around.

The Lake George Warriors, who won the 2013 and 2015 titles at the Glens Falls Civic Center, will now have to travel to Binghamton if they wish to keep the odd-year magic alive, after defeating the Ticonderoga Sentinels for the third time this season with a 62-59 win March 11 at Hudson Valley Community College.

“This will be a new experience for all of us,” Warriors head coach Dave Jones said. “First year down there (Binghamton) and we are excited to see how it is going to work out.”

The two teams jockeyed for position throughout the day, with the Warriors owning a 56-46 lead late into the fourth.

The Sentinels would not quit, however, rallying with big shots by Evan Graney and Colton Huestis, whose seventh three pointer of the game cut the lead to 61-59 with seconds left.

After a foul with 2.2 seconds remaining, Alex Jones sank the first free throw for a 62-59 lead, but missed the second.

Ticonderoga got a hand on the potential rebound, but was unable to get a clean handle on the ball, with Sentinel players scrambling to keep the ball inbounds as the final buzzer sounded.

While Huestis finished with 24 points to lead the Sentinels with his seven trifecta’s, it was the duo of Mason Flately and Caleb Scrime who connected on nine three-pointers to lead the Warriors with 25 and 20 points, respectively.

“That was an in-game adjustment for us,” Jones said. “We were struggling to get some of our other offense going so we made that adjustment in the middle of the third. Any time we are all knocking down shots together, it get us going.”

“It’s a great feeling,” Flately said. “Ticonderoga is a great team and it was a great finish for us. The way we executed throughout the entire playoffs has been great. It was nice to have Caleb hitting to take some pressure off and rely on my teammates.”

“We had this play and we switched it up a little bit and it seemed to work out well,” Scrime said. “You know when you are feeling it that when it comes out of your hands it looks good.”

Alex Jones scored points early with a pair of three’s and late with a 3-4 effort from the foul line, scoring a total of 15 points.

“They were going to do pick and roll the whole time. Is was exactly what we drew up on the board and they executed to perfection,” said Alex about the third quarter. “My job then was to hold onto the ball and find holes to attack.”

“When they started shifting the defense away from him, it opened some lanes for him to get through,” said coach Jones. “Ti is a great team that is excellently coached and we expected a great game from them today.”

Another key for the Warriors was Zeke Reynolds, who did not score but limited Ti point guard Graney to 14 points.

“Graney is a great player,” said Flately. “He is quick and has a great handle and shot. Zeke did a great job locking him down. He is one of the best defenders I know.”

“We can always trust Zeke because he is a great defender,” said Scrime.

“My job was to shadow him and keep it out of his hand,” Reynolds said. “I wanted to do my best to stay in front of him and beat him to the spot.”

Reynolds is the lone player to see significant minutes in the 2015 final four.

“It’s going to be fun because it is my senior year,” he said. “It’s a different team but I love being around these guys and it is going to be a good time with them. Hopefully we can do what we need to do and I can end my senior year with another state title.”

Kaleb Helms added 4 points in the win.

For the Sentinels, Brett Mosier added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Griffin Hughes scored 4 and Samuel DuShane 3.

“They played their butts off and laid it all out there,” Sentinel head coach Joe Defayette said. “I could not be happier with the effort, it was just a matter of a couple things going the wrong way. We have battled all year long like that. We have been down late and come back so I knew we were a gritty team. We stress defense and I think that is where the grit comes from. When we make stops it gets us going and we make shots, which is exactly what happened tonight.”

Defayette said the regional final had the same feel of the last time these two teams met, earlier in the regular season.

“They made more shots than we did the last two times we played them,” he said. “Today, we were able to make almost as many shots as they did.”

Defayette praise the leadership of his trio of seniors in Griffin Hughes, Brett Mosier and Samuel DuShane.

“They brought a lot of leadership when things started to get away from us in games,” he said. “They kept guys’ heads on straight.

“We got a good group coming back,” Defayette added. “Hopefully the younger guys have learned from the leadership these seniors have shown. One of our goals this year was to re-establish our program. We put that on the shoulders of the seniors and we went from 5 wins to 17. Hopefully next year’s seniors will pick up on that.”