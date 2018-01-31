This week in sports

BOY'S BASKETBALL Seton Catholic 53, Schroon Lake 48 Holding a 14-point lead at halftime, the Knights were able to hold off the Wildcats in inter-divisional MVAC play Jan. 27. Neil Yang led the Knights with 18 points, while Tom Murray score 11. Andrew Pelkey scored 33 points for the Wildcats, while Jordan DeZalia and Gabe Gratto each scored 6. Willsboro 56, Wells 44 The Warriors held a six-point edge in each half of play over Wells Jan. 27, leading to the 12-point edge. Jared Joslyn led the way with 18 points for the Warriors, while Warren Jackson scored 10, Trevor Bigelow 9, Joseph King 5, Oliver Lee 5, Cody Ahrent 5 and Jon Schier 4. Wells 63, Westport 51 Riley Martin scored 21 points for the Eagles, who were unable to close in on Wells as the Indians scored a 12-point win Jan. 26. Carter Smith added 11 points, while Blake Liberi scored 7, Edward Nesbitt 6 and Hudson Stephens 6. Willsboro 71, Indian Lake/Long Lake 15 The Warriors jumped out to a 31-8 halftime lead in defeating the Orange Jan. 26. Jared Joslyn scored 16 points to lead the Warriors, while Payton Ford added 13, Cody Ahrent 11, Oliver Lee 7, Jon Schier 6, Trevor Bigelow 5, Warren Jackson 5 and Joseph King 4. Luke Rider scored 6 points for the Orange. Keene 63, Bolton 34 Josh Baldwin scored 22 points as the Beavers scored a 2-point win over the Eagles Jan. 26. The Finsterer twins combined for 27 points in the game, as Antonio scored 14 points and Azriel 13. Damian Brown added 8. Craig Wholey scored 11 points for the Eagles. × Elizabethtown-Lewis’ Brayden Drew pulls up on the dribble against Willsboro earlier this year, to see photos from their Jan. 29 game against Keene, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell Schroon Lake 56, ELCS 23 A balanced scoring attack helped to lead the Wildcats to a win over the Lions Jan. 26. Andrew Pelkey scored 12 points for the Wildcats, while Jordan DeZalia scored 11, Collin Bresnahan 10, Gabe Gratto 6 and Harrison Gereau 6. Ryan Jacques scored 8 points to lead the Lions, as Brayden Drew added 5. Chazy 52, Minerva/Newcomb 15 The Eagles took a 28-8 lead into the second half and rode the momentum to a win over the Mountaineers Jan. 26.

Brice Panetta and Kyle Cahoon each scored 9 points for the Eagles, while Ethan Armstrong scored 4 to lead the Mountaineers. Crown Point 59, Seton Catholic 52 In the lone win in the Jan. 26 crossover date for Division II boys, Zach Spaulding scored 21 points as the Panthers defeated the Knights. Hunter Pertak added 18 points, while Jake LaDeau scored 13, while Reese Celotti scored 5. Dawson Pellerin scored 15 points for the Knights, with Tom Murray scoring 12 and Nail Yang 11. ELCS 38, Minerva/Newcomb 34, OT The Mountaineers were able to force overtime from the line Jan. 25, but were unable to deny the Lions their first win of the season. Dominic Thompson scored 14 points while grabbing 14 rebounds in the win for the Lions, while Ryan Jacques added 10 points and Brayden Drew 6. Ethan Armstrong scored 12 points for the Mountaineers. × Northern Adirondack’s Reed Lashway and Lucas Smart attempt to block the shot of Jeff Strieble of Moriah last week. More photos of this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell Moriah 93, NAC 66 Both teams were scoring massive points early, but it was the depth and experience of the defending Class D champions who got the final edge over the Bobcats Jan. 25. Dylan Trombley scored 32 points to lead the Vikings, while Joey Stahl added 20, Braden Swan 11, Jerin Sargent 10, Jay Strieble 5 and Owen Fleury 4. Reed Lashway scored 21 points for the Bobcats, with Brett Juntunen adding 18, Lucas Smart 12 and Cody Peryea 10. AVCS 75, Saranac Lake 39 Joel Martineau recorded a 38 point, 13 rebound double-double as the Patriots defeated the Red Storm by 36 points Jan. 25. Dalton McDonald had 17 rebounds to go with 6 points, while DJ Morgan had 12 points for Saranac Lake. Moriah 69, Beekmantown 42 Dylan Trombley scored 20 points as the Vikings scored a 27-point win over the Eagles Jan. 24. Jerin Sargent added 8 points in the win, while Alex Larrow scored 7, Braden Swan 6, Jay Strieble 6, Joey Stahl 6 and Dewey Snyder 5. Cris Arzola had 11 points to lead the Eagles. × 1 of 2 Expand Luke Rider of Indian Lake/Long Lake attacks the basket against Crown Point last week. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Zach Spaulding views the defense for Crown Point as they played against the Indian Lake/Long Lake Orange last week. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next Crown Point 73, Indian Lake/Long Lake 18 Balanced scoring led the Panthers to a 55-point win over the Orange Jan. 24.

Hunter Pertak led the Panthers with 13 points, while Cody Crammons scored 12, Reese Celotti 11, Jake LaDeau 11, Andrew Dushane 10, Zach Spaulding 8 and Cade Debrobander 4. Luke Rider had 8 points for the Orange. × Bolton’s Kevin Neacy patrols the top of the key against Westport last week. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell Westport 52, Bolton 42 Riley Martin controlled the middle for the Eagles of Westport, grabbing 17 rebounds to go with 9 points as they scored a win over the Eagles of Bolton Jan. 24. Edward Nesbitt added 8 points and 10 rebounds for Westport, while Hudson Stephens scored 12 points, Blake Liberi 11, Will Napper 4, Carter Smith 4 and Matthew Pribble 4. Jacob Beebe had 13 points for Bolton. Ticonderoga 62, PHS 48 Evan Graney scored 24 points as the Sentinels scored a win over the Hornets Jan. 23. Colton Huestis added 13 points to the win, while Michael DuShane scored 10, Scott Ryan 9 and Ethan Thompson 6. Bailey Pombrio scored 18 points for the Hornets, while Mitch Senecal scored 11. Andrew Cutaiar and Andrew Follmer each had 7. NAC 77, Brushton-Moira 50 Brett Juntunen and Reed Lashway each scored 25 points to lead the Bobcats over Brushton-Moriah in inter-sectional play Jan. 23. Cody Peryea added 12 points, while Noah Lambert had 8. “That’s never been an easy place to play,” said NAC coach Nate Bilow trust me. We knew they’d make a run at us tonight. Good thing we finished the game well.” GIRL'S BASKETBALL Seton Catholic 64, Schroon Lake 44 Nicole Bullock scored 24 points to help lead the Lady Knights to a 20-point win over the Lady Wildcats Jan. 27. Gretchen Zalis added 21 points for the Knights, while Rachel Racette added 8. Malena Gereau scored 8 points for the Wildcats, with Emily Maisonville adding 11, Grace Higgins 10 and Alora Bearor 7. Willsboro 38, Wells 33 Kate Wilkins led the Lady Warriors to an inter-divisional win against Wells Jan. 27 with 18 points in a 5-point win. Sister Sheila Wilkins added 9 points, while Malina Lawrence, Savannah Bronson and Olivia Politi scored 4 points each. NCCS 55, BCS 35 The Lady Cougars further solidified their position on the top spot on the CVAC overall and Division I standings with a 20-point win over the Lady Eagles Jan. 26.

Kya McComb scored 18 points in the win, while Emily Royea added 14. Alyssa Waters scored 19 points for the Eagles. Chazy 42, Minerva/Newcomb 19 Natalie Pombrio scored 16 points as the Lady Eagles scored an inter-divisional MVAC win over the Lady Mountaineers Jan. 26. Lydia West scored 9 points in the win. Mariona Moline scored 8 points for the Mountaineers. Seton Catholic 61, Crown Point 30 Gretchen Zallis had 14 rebounds and 25 points as the Lady Knights scored a win over the Lady Panthers Jan. 26. Nicole Bullock added 18 points in the win, while Rachel Racette added 10 and Hailey Murnane 6. Torrie Vradenburg scored 12 points for the Panthers, with Shawna McIntosh adding 6. Bolton 53, Keene 28 Kate Van Auken scored 18 points as the Lady Eagles defeated Keene Jan. 26. Maddie Pratt added 15 points to the win, while Elly Smith led the Beavers with 11 points, followed by Emily Whitney with 9. Westport 53, Wells 19 Hannah Schwoebel led the Lady Eagles with 20 points as they scored an easy win over Wells Jan. 26. The Storey sisters, Ellie (12) and Rachel (9) combined for 21 points, while Lizzie Stephens scored 8, Kaleigh LaMotte 2 and Taylor Gough 2. Indian Lake/Long Lake 53, Willsboro 44 Lillian Dechene did it all for the Lady Orange in a inter-divisional MVAC contest against the Lady Warriors Jan. 26, scoring 29 points to go with 11 rebounds and 10 steals as the Lady Orange earned a win over Willsboro. Sheila Wilkins scored 9 points in the win, with sister Kate adding 8 along with Savannah Bronson. Saranac Lake 46, AVCS 44 The Lady Patriots were unable to find the final basket to pull even or ahead of the Lady Red Storm Jan. 26. Jayda Buckley led the Red Storm with 17 points, while Rosalyn McClatchie added 11 and Grace Clark 9. Hannah Rondeau scored 17 for the Patriots, followed by Koree Stillwell with 10. Moriah 58, NAC 48 The Lady Vikings tightened their hold on the CVAC Division II lead with a 10-point win over the defending Class C champion Lady Bobcats Jan. 26.

McKenzie Sprague led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points, while Makayla Stockwell added 16 and Maddie Olcott scored 15. Hailey Crossman added 5 while Lillian Perry scored 4. Paige Chilton led all scorers with 28 points, while Kyra LaBarge and Emily Peryea each scored 8. Peru 54, PHS 35 Ally Post and Abby Webb each scored 16 points to lead the Lady Indians to a 19-point lead over the Lady Hornets Jan. 26. Tenzin Pema had 10 points for the Hornets. Saranac 49, AVCS 40 The Lady Chiefs were able to expand on their three-point halftime lead to defeat the Lady Patriots Jan. 25. Alivia Waldron scored 14 points for the Chiefs, whole Kayla Myers scored 11. Hannah Rondeau and Koree Stillwell led the Patriots with 12 points, while Leah Shay added 6. Crown Point 53, Indian Lake/Long Lake 39 The Lady Panthers scored a 14-point win over the Lady Orange Jan. 24. Torrie Vradenburg led the Panthers with 15 points while Heather Foote added 13, Shawna McIntosh 11 and Hannah Palmer 10. Lillian Dechene scored 15 points for the Orange, while Alex Campbell nad 10 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Saranac Lake 42, Willsboro 21 Rosalyn McClatchie’s 18 points helped the Lady Red Storm double up the Lady Warriors Jan. 24. Jayda Buckley added 10 points for the Red Storm, while Savannah Bronson led the Warriors with 6 points. × Ticonderoga’s Emily Pike drives to the basket against a Fort Ann defender last week in a non-league game. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell Fort Ann 46, Ticonderoga 33 Emily Pike scored 20 of her team’s 33 points in a 13-point loss to Section II’s Fort Ann Feb. 23. Alyssa Tucker added 4 points, while Sarah Bresett scored 3. Johnsburg 54, Chazy 28 Senior Megan Bacon scored 18 points as the Lady Jaguars were able to defeat the Lady Eagles in an MVAC crossover game Jan. 23. Khaleah Cleveland added 16 points for the Jags, while Taylor Dwyer scored 14, Sydney Selleck 4 and Aileen Stevens 2. Natalie Pombrio led the Eagles with 11 points. Tupper Lake 35, Lake Placid 32 Whle playing without their top two scorers, the Lady Blue Bombers were able to take Tupper Lake to the limit Jan. 22.

“Tupper Lake fought back from an eight point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game,” coach Jeff Potter said. Camille Craig scored 10 points for the Bombers, while Laurel Miller and Natalie Tavares each scored 6 points. SAm Jubin added 5. BOY'S HOCKEY Saranac Lake 3, NCCS 2 Brett Dawson scored with 15 seconds left in regulation to give the Red Storm a win over the Cougars Jan. 26. Austen Reyell and Rhett Darrah also scored for the Red Storm, while Bruno Freeman made 22 saves for the win. Brady Lafountain and Nicholas Rowe scored the pair of goals for the Cougars. PHS 3, Massena 2 The Hornets rallied with a pair of goals in the third period to beat Massena Jan. 26. Tyler Reid scored the equalizer for the Hornets in the third, while Greyson Giroux scored the game-winner. Alex Kneifel opened the scoring for the Hornets, while Kyle Side made 18 saves for the win. Beekmantown 2, New Hartford 1 Kaden Kowalowski and Seamus Andrew scored goals as the Eagles scored a one-goal win over New Hartford Jan. 26. Riley Hansen made 21 saves to secure the win in net, GIRL'S HOCKEY Hanover 4, Beekmantown 3 While the Lady Eagles found scoring from three players, they were unable to get the equalizer in falling by one goal to Hanover. Kirsetn Villemaire found the back of the net for the Eagles along with Sophie King and Leah Coulombe. SLP 2, PHS 0 Lydia Bullock scored both goals for the Sara-Lake Placid hockey team in a shutout win over the Lady Hornets Jan. 25. WRESTLING Peru splits at states The Peru Indians were unable to qualify for the semifinal round at the NYSPHSAA Dual Meet Championships Jan. 27, posting a 1-1 record with a win against Locust Valley and a loss to Warrensburg in the pool meets. Alijia Seymour, Logan Dubuque, Kellen Blake, and Mason Maulding each scored wins in both of their matches, while Jordan Hayes was named the sportsmanship award winner for Peru. AVCS 48, Beekmantown 36 Dylan Goodrow scored a pin over Trevor Drapeau in the second period as the Patriots scored a win over the Eagles Jan. 25.