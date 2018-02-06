Thomas, Burnell lead Pats, Lady Eagles to bowling titles

× Members of the Section VII girl’s bowling champion Beekmantown Eagles. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | For the AuSable Valley Patriots, it was business as usual the past three years at the Section VII bowling championships at North Bowl Lanes Feb. 3.

For the Beekmantown Lady Eagles, however, it was anything but.

The Eagles needed an impressive afternoon session in order to overcome a more than 200-pin deficit to the Peru Lady Indians in order the reclaim the Section VII girls title, a feat they were able to do with strong games in the fourth and fifth turns.

“We knew we were going to be a little sluggish early and we were with a slower team, and it just kinda got us out of our usual routine,” said Beekmantown senior Cheyenne Reeves. “We came off the morning a little tired and I just told them it was time to get (going). We just weren’t feeling it but I knew the second half of the day we would come in and kick some butt.”

“It was nerve wracking because we knew we were behind but we knew we would be good if we all came out and did our best,” added Morgan Burnell, who claimed the individual title for the day

For the Patriots, it was a wire-to-wire win which placed them atop the podium.

“This has been great,” said Ryan Thomas, who earned the overall boy’s title as well with his team. “Most kids do not get the chance to do this and this has been a great team to be apart of.

Thomas added be had motivation for the day.

“My dad and I had a bet if I finished over 1,300 for the day he would get me some kind of award,” Thomas said. “I still don’t know what it is yet.”

“It feels really good, especially for us seniors, that we were able to end this off with the goal we wanted to accomplish,” said Tyler Light, one of three seniors on the team with Thomas and Tyler Atkins. “It felt good to have a lead throughout and not have the pressure on us that if one roll didn’t go well, it could hurt us.”