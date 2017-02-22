Three more area wrestlers are headed to state tourney

LAKE GEORGE — Three athletes in northern Warren County earned at-large berths in the state wrestling tournament joining Jason Hoffman of Hadley-Luzerne Lake George, who was guaranteed a spot when he won the Section II Division II championship at 170 pounds two weeks ago.

Teammates Gideon Jardine, a senior at 132 pounds, and Michael Sutliff, a junior at 182 pounds, were named for the at-large bids. Also named to the state tourney was Jack Binder, a Warrensburg High School junior at 220 pounds.

× Expand Photo provided Gideon Jardine

Jardine was the top seed in Section II Division II, but lost in the finals match. Sutliff had an at-large bid in 2016, which along with his third-place Sectional win gave him enough points to earn his 2017 berth.

× Expand Photo provided Jack Binder

Binder’s third place in his Section II Division II weight class, combined with his 34-2 record for 2016-17, gave him enough points for an at-large bid to the state tourney.

The champions from the 12 Sections across the state are automatically entered into the state tournament, and four wrestlers from across the state are determined on a points-earned basis to complete 16-wrestler brackets for each weight class.

Points to earn those at-large bids are based on previous state berths, state and sectional finishes, and season win-loss records.

The state championship preliminaries and quarterfinals are to be held in the Times Union Center in Albany — beginning on Friday Feb. 24 for the preliminary bouts and quarterfinals, and concluding on Saturday Feb. 25 with the state semifinals and finals.

Binder said he was looking forward to the tournament.

“I’m thankful that I was given the chance to have this experience this year,” he said, noting he was busy “fine-tuning” his technique in preparation.

Jardine said he was “ecstatic” when his coach texted him that he had won an at-large bid.

“After I lost in the Section II finals, I thought my season was over, and I was upset to end my last high-school wrestling season on a loss, he said. “Now, I have high hopes for states and I will be working hard to succeed in the tournament.”

× Expand Photo provided Michael Sutliff

Sutliff said he has high expectations for the tournament — and considering his point totals, he should be quite competitive.

“I’m very excited — I’m working hard now to compete at this level,’ he said. “I’m staying focused and practicing hard — keeping the intensity high and maintaining a good mind-set.”

Sutliff said that since the at-large bid was announced, he’s experienced strong support from his school community.“All my friends and teachers are giving me good vibes and keeping my expectations high,” he said.