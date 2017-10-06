Ti High names 2017 HOF inductees

× Expand File photo The Ticonderoga Hall of Fame Committee will induct five new members Friday, Oct. 13, during halftime of the Peru-Ticonderoga football game. There will be a dinner honoring the inductees the following night. TICONDEROGA | Two Ticonderoga Central student-athletes from the 1980s will join three others from the year 2007 as the school inducts a new class into its Hall of Fame Friday, Oct. 13. Connie (Belkevich) Berube, Terry Brannock, II, Zach LaPointe, James Lenhart and Robert “Bobby” Porter have been selected to become members of the Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by sponsored by the Ticonderoga Teachers Association, Five Nations Golf, Champlain Valley Heating and Plumbing, the Sentinel Grill and The Knights of Columbus. The five new members will first be inducted during halftime of the Ticonderoga Sentinel football team’s game against Peru, starting at 7:30 p.m. on the night of the 13th. On Saturday, Oct. 14, there will be a dinner held in honor of the inductees at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ticonderoga, with social hour from 5-6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. with introduction of the new inductees will follow and music by the Generation Gap from 8-11 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $12 and open to the public. For tickets or more information, contact Jim Wells at 585-6014 or Tom Blanchard at 585-7856. Members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2017 include: Connie (Belkevich) Berube, 2007 Berube was a member of the varsity cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field teams. On the cross country team, she competed in the state meet during her sophomore year. On the varsity indoor track and field team, she competed in the sprints and became sectional champion on the 1,600-meter relay team. She still holds the school records in the 300, 400 and 600. On the outdoor track and field team, she was a two time sectional champion for Class B in the 400-meter dash and qualified for the state meet in the 400-meter relay and the 400-meter dash in 2007. She currently holds the school record in the 400-meter dash, which was set at the state meet. Berube entered Oneonta State College where she competed in indoor and outdoor track and field. She was placed on the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) All-Academic Team and the SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic List in 2009.

Berube competed at the SUNYAC championships for indoor and outdoor track during all seasons of competition where she placed second in the 1600-meter relay twice, third in the 400-meter relay, and fourth in the 400m. She also competed in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) championships where she earned fourth in the 800-meter relay and sixth and eighth in the 1600-meter relay. Berube qualified for nationals during indoor track in the 1600-meter relay in 2010. After college, she volunteered as a track and field coach for two years until she found a job as a teacher at Cairo-Durham Elementary School. She started coaching girls outdoor track and field at her school in 2016 and continues to do so as her team broke 15 school records in two years. She earned Patroon Conference Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year in 2016. In 2017, she sent an athlete to the state meet, which was the first time the School had ever sent a track and field athlete to states. She also coached cross country in 2016. Berube resides in Windham with her husband Jesse. They have a new daughter named Ella and three beagles. Terry Brannock, II, 1988 Brannock was a three-sport athlete participating on the football, basketball and track teams. On the football team, he was a two-year offensive and defensive starter. In his junior and senior year, he started as defensive end and played cornerback and slot back as a senior. Brannock was known for his aggressive/physical play. During his junior year, the Sentinels were CVAC Division II Champions. While on the varsity basketball team, he was a starting forward. During his senior year, the Sentinels were named CVAC, Division II Champions. He was also a member of the track team where he ran the 400, 1,600 and the 1,600-relay. Although Brannock received many football and basketball recruitment letters from colleges and coaches throughout the Northeast, he chose to attend the Scottsdale Arizona Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute to be a chef. Terry currently resides and works in Dunedin, Fla. Zach LaPointe, 2007 LaPointe played football and baseball. He was a three-year offensive and defensive starter for varsity football. he Sentinels won Section 7/10 Class D championships in both 2005 and 2006.

His senior year the team advanced to the semifinals in Kingston in their first State trip. The love of the game was baseball for LaPointe, where he was a four-year starter. As catcher, Zach helped the team win three Section 7, Class C Championships in 2005-2007. During his junior year in 2006, the Sentinels were ranked number one in NYSPHAA Class C schools headed into the semifinals, falling short in the finals 3-1. The Sentinels ended the season finishing second in NYS Regionals. The team was recognized for Best Team Sportsmanship at the conference. In 2007, Zach’s final year, the team went on to become CVAC Overall Champions, CVAC Division II, Section 7, Class C Champions and NYS Class C Regional Finalists. Finishing out his career, LaPointe received recognition by NYSPHAA 12th Annual All-State Baseball Team. He led the way with a second-team selection in Class C. In addition to catching, at the plate he batted .429, with a .642 slugging percentage and a .551 on base percentage. LaPointe attended Hudson Valley Community College. Following graduation, he went to work for A.P. Reale and transferred to North Carolina, continuing to work for Jamie Reale. After several years in the south, he moved to Denver, Col., and worked for facilities contracting for two years. Zach now works for Breakwater Contracting in South Carolina as supervisor of underground utilities. Zach currently resides in Market Commons, S.C., with his long time girlfriend, Jessica Pelerin. James Lenhart, 2007 Lenhart competed in football, basketball and baseball. He was a three-year starter at centerfield on the varsity baseball team, winning Section 7 championships and CVAC championships in 2005-2007. In 2006, the team appeared in the Class C state championship game and in 2007 the team was undefeated in the regular season. He also was a three-year starter at power forward on the varsity basketball team. In his sophomore campaign, the team won the CVAC Regular Season Championship and the Section 7, Class C championship. He excelled the most on the gridiron and collected a number of accolades during his career. He was a three-year starter on offense, defense and special teams. In 2005, his junior campaign, he was selected to the Northern Football Conference Division III All Star Team at linebacker and the team won the Section 7, Class D Football Championship - its first in school history.