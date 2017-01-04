Ti, Moriah girl’s final delayed

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Emily Pike scored 20 points against Hadley-Luzerne in the opening round of the Sentinel’s tournament. For more pictures from this game, covered by sports editor Keith Lobdell, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

TICONDEROGA — The Moriah and Ticonderoga girl’s varsity basketball teams were ready for round two of the season after defeating Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport and Hadley-Luzerne, respectively, in the opening round of the Ticonderoga Christmas Tournament.

Mother nature had other plans.

The meeting between the two rivals was postponed Dec. 28, due to inclement weather, Ticonderoga Athletic Director Robert Sutphen said he hopes to reschedule both the championship game between the Vikings and Sentinels, along with the consolation game between the Griffins and Eagles, for a later date.

The four teams came together for the opening round Dec. 27, with Moriah jumping out to a 28-16 halftime lead en route to a 48-34 win over the Griffins.

McKenzie Sprague led the Vikings with 21 points, while Hailee Calabrese added 11, McKayla Stockwell 6, Madison Olcott 6, Hailey Crossman 4 and Lillian Perry 4.

For the Griffins, Hannah Schwoebel scored 18 points, while Lizzie Stephens added 7, Malynda Lobdell 4, Taylor Gough 3 and Chloe Mitchell 2.

In the second game, the Lady Sentinels held a 22-1 lead after eight minutes of play and extended to a 35-5 advantage at halftime in a 54-17 win over Hadley-Luzerne.

Emily Pike led all scorers — including all Eagles combined — with 20 points, with Delaney Hughes almost accomplishing the same feat with 16 points in the game. Saidi St. Andrews scored 5 points, with Kacey Fish scoring 4, Emily Hood 2, Paige Bailey 2, Aubrey Smith 2 and Sarah Bresett 2.