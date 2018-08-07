Fall sports health updates scheduled at Ti Central School District

TICONDEROGA | The dates for students interested in playing a fall sport to complete their health update form are as follows:

Junior varsity and varsity sports

Aug. 9: Football at 7 a.m., soccer at 8 a.m. and cross country at 9 a.m. in the high school nurse’s office.

*Make up date Aug. 13, 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Modified sports

Aug. 16: Football, soccer and cross country from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the middle school nurse’s office.

*Make up date Aug. 17, 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

All students are required to have a completed health update form signed by their parent to submit at the time of the health update. For junior varsity and varsity sports, the athlete must attend and submit the form.

For modified sports, a parent or guardian must attend and submit the form in hopes of clearing up any questions the nurse may have.

Students are required to have their health update form completed before practices begin.

For more information, call the school at 518-585-7400.