Ticonderoga, Moriah: for the crown

CLINTONVILLE | There are no more superlatives, no more breakdowns, no more guessing.

Moriah and Ticonderoga are ready to square off for the Section VII/Class D championship at AuSable Valley High School Friday, Oct. 27, with a 7 p.m. kickoff .

The game has a lot riding on it, as the game features the top two teams in Section VII and two of the best teams in the state as the seventh-ranked Sentinels are seeking their fourth straight win in the sectional final over the 11th-ranked Vikings, with the winner advancing into the state playoff rounds.

11. MORIAH VIKINGS (7-1)

The Vikings come off a 51-0 crossover win against Section II’s Whitehall, who lost by similar scores to a pair of top 10 Section II teams in second-ranked Greenwich (56-0) and fifth-ranked Cambridge (54-0).

“We were able to get Dylan (Trombley) throwing the ball and we played very well,” head coach Don Tesar said about the game. “We wanted to give him that chance so he could be sharper. Our line did an excellent job making holes for our backs to run through as well, we also got a chance to give some injured players some time.”

Now, the Vikings focus their attention on their rival, who scored a 20-16 win over the Vikings in week five.

“I think we have been able to develop our depth between week five and now,” Tesar said. “We had kids injured and others who have had to step up and play for the others, so we know they will be ready to play if needed. Ticonderoga, too, has gained some experience through injury and their team will be ready to play.”

Tesar said the game will come down to the boys closest to the ball.

“Both teams can control the line of scrimmage, so it is going to come down to who can do it more consistently,” he said.

7. TICONDEROGA SENTINELS (8-0)

The Sentinels also earned a win in their crossover game, one that may perhaps have been of historic significance in as the Class D Sentinels scored a 39-20 win over Class AA Niskayuna. When asked if this was potentially the first time a Class D had beaten a AA school, Neil Kerr of the state sportswriter’s association was unsure, but didn’t rule out the possibility.