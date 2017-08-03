Ticonderoga School District announces fall sport’s clearance dates

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga School District  is calling for all athletes interested in participating in fall sports to get medical clearance on the following days: 

For JV and varsity, Thursday, Aug. 10 in the high school nurse’s office (football at 7 a.m., soccer at 8 a.m. and boys and girls cross country at 8:30 a.m.). For modified, Thursday, Aug. 17 in the middle school nurse’s office from 5 to 7 p.m.

Athletes who missed the following dates are encouraged to get medical clearance at the following times: 

7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 for JV and varsity athletes and 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 for modified athletes.   

For more information, contact Mr. Sutphen at 585-7400 ext. 1159.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines