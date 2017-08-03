Ticonderoga School District announces fall sport’s clearance dates

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga School District is calling for all athletes interested in participating in fall sports to get medical clearance on the following days:

For JV and varsity, Thursday, Aug. 10 in the high school nurse’s office (football at 7 a.m., soccer at 8 a.m. and boys and girls cross country at 8:30 a.m.). For modified, Thursday, Aug. 17 in the middle school nurse’s office from 5 to 7 p.m.

Athletes who missed the following dates are encouraged to get medical clearance at the following times:

7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 for JV and varsity athletes and 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 for modified athletes.

For more information, contact Mr. Sutphen at 585-7400 ext. 1159.