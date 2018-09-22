Top-ranked Chazy boys roll on

× Expand Chazy’s Riley Hansen goes up for a head ball against Seton Catholic earlier this week. Hansen and Tristan Conners scored in the Eagles’ 2-0 win over Lake Placid Thursday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | In a battle of the two teams who made the final four last season, Riley Hansen and Tristan Conners scored second half goals as the top-ranked Chazy Eagles scored a 2-0 win over Lake Placid Thursday in Northeastern Soccer League Division II play. Ben Norcross had seven saves in the shutout win, while Jacob Novick had 18 saves for the Blue Bombers.

The Seton Catholic Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Nate Boule and Logan Frenyea and held on for a 2-1 win over Northern Adirondack. Brett Juntunen scored for the Bobcats, with Lucas Smart making eight saves and Tyler Reid recording six saves for the Knights.

In Division I, Peru kept pace with Plattsburgh High School atop the standings with a 7-0 win over AuSable Valley. Zach Miner and Gabe Nuzzo each scored two goals in the win, while Francis Kneussle, Colby Veile and Schuyler McCormick also scored.

Ryan O’Donnell and Reid LaValley scored goals for Northeastern Clinton in the first six minutes of play as the Cougars scored a 2-1 win over Beekmantown. Kaden Kowalowski scored the lone goal for the Eagles, while Matt Wood made six saves for the Eagles and John Bulson made four in net for the Cougars.

Zach Churco had six saves for the Saranac Lake Red Storm in a 1-0 win over Saranac. Camden Reilly scored the lone goal of the game for the Red Storm in the 44th minute, while Joseph Webster made seven saves.

In Division III, Minerva/Newcomb rallied from an early deficit to score a 2-1 win over the Keene Beavers as Dimitri Maliuuntin and Pol Gil scored in the second half and Ethan Armstrong made 19 saves for the win. Aiden Lopez scored the lone goal for the Beavers.

Andrew Pelkey scored three goals for Schroon Lake while Cian Bresnahan and Gabe Gratto also scored in a 6-2 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake Orange. Ben King and Kataro Uchida scored for the Orange.

In non-league play, Stephen Leibeck scored in the 104th minute of play to score a golden goal win over Crown Point, 2-1. Trevor Bigelow also scored for the Willsboro Warriors while Regan Arnold made six saves. For the Panthers, Jacob LaDeau scored the lone tally.

Girls soccer

The Moriah Lady Vikings completed the first half unbeaten Thursday, as Juliette Baker and Madison Olcott each had a goal and assist in a 2-0 win over Ticonderoga. Samantha Hayes made five saves in the fourth shutout win of the season for the Vikings, while Aubrey Smith stopped 26 shots to keep the Sentinels close.

In non-league play, the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins earned a key win for sectional seeding as the eight-grade forward line of Abbey Schwoebel and Sydney Bisselle each scored in a 3-0 win over Johnsburg. Skylar Bisselle also tallied and had an assist for the Griffins, while Madalyn Fuller made three saves for the shutout. Charlize Bernard made 14 saves for the Jaguars.