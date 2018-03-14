Top-ranked Lake George fends off Ticonderoga

× Ticonderoga’s Mike DuShane powers up for a basket against Lake George’s Mason Flatley in the Class C regional semifinals. The Warriors scored a narrow, 46-44, win over the Sentinels for their seventh straight win against the Section VII opponent. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARATOGA | Familiarity does not just breed contempt, but competition.

That has been the case over the past four years, as Ticonderoga and Lake George have annually seen each other in regular season non-league games and, in the past two seasons, in the regional playoffs.

After Lake George got out to a lead early, a 13-7 third quarter for the Sentinels leveled the game heading into the final eight minutes, but a late turnover and free throw led the top-ranked Warriors to a 46-44 win and advancement into the Class C regional finals.

“We had what we wanted which was to be there with a chance,” Ticonderoga head coach Joseph Defayette said. “We had two good looks at it, but were unable to get the basket.”

“We have seen each other seven times over the few three years and they have always been great games,” Lake George Dave Jones said. “We were not able to do everything we wanted to do, and that was partially because they know us and were able to stop things from the start.”

The Warriors came out hot at first, jumping out to a nine point lead before the Sentinel defense started to bear down, as the Warriors were only able to score 18 points in the first half compared to Ti’s 12.

Ticonderoga started knocking down shots in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 15-9 thanks to three pointers from Scott Ryan, Ethan Thompson and Evan Graney, tying the game at 27-27.

The trio of Sentinels continued their hot shooting in the fourth, being joined by Colton Huestis, countering every three point play and basket to keep the game tied. In all, the Sentinels hit 11 three-pointers, with Colton Huestis hitting 4, Ryan 3, Graney 2 and Thompson 2.

The Warriors were able to take advantage of Ticonderoga foul trouble, as Chris Becker scored 8 of his 16 points in a short spell where Mike DuShane had to sit on the Ti bench with four fouls.

“They were able to get a run there and it was at a good time for them,” Defayette said.