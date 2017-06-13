Track athletes cap off 2016/17 sports season

× The Lake Placid 4-by-800 relay team finished in 10th place in Division II at the NYSPHSAA state championships last weekend. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ENDICOTT — Two individuals and one team were able to make it to the podium at the NYSPHSAA track and field championships June 9-10, representing Section VII.

Seton Catholic’s Caleb Moore had the biggest finished of the weekend for the section, finishing third among Division II racers in the 3,200 meter run. Moore finished 13th overall between Division I, II and private school athletes.

In the 4-by-100 meter relay it was a Saranac quartet of Rory Patterson, Marcus Baisi, Shayne O’Neill and Eric Delutis who finished fourth in a competitive race where they were less than a second off the lead as they reached for the tape.

On the field, Eric Delutis of Saranac also found the podium, finishing sixth in the long jump.

In the girls events, Kirsten Villemaire earned the top finish as she placed ninth in the 800 meter race among Division II runners (25th overall).

The following is a list of how competitors fared at the NYSPHSAA track and field meet:

Boys

100: Marcus Biasi (Saranac) finished ninth with a time of 11,41 seconds, missing out on the finals by .13 seconds.

200: Marcus Biasi finished in 16th place with a time of 23.57 seconds.

400: Rory Patterson (Saranac) finished 12th with a time of 52.12 seconds.

800: Everett Sapp (Beekmantown) finished 25th overall and 13th in Division II with a time of 2:07.00.

1,600: Caleb Moore (Seton Catholic) finished 23rd overall and 13th in Division II with a time of 4:31.26.

3,000 Steeplechase: Andrew LePage (Saranac) finished 20th overall and 8th in Division II with a time of 10:16.97.

3,200: Caleb Moore finished 13th overall and third in Division II with a time of 9:35.82.

110 hurdles: Luke Maye (Saranac) finished 12th with a time of 16.47 seconds.

400 hurdles: Luke Maye finished seventh with a time of 57.44 seconds.

4-by-100 relay: The team of Rory Patterson, Marcus Baisi, Shayne O’Neill and Eric Delutis (Saranac) finished fourth with a time of 43.94, .77 seconds off the lead.

4-by-400 relay: The team of Tyler Blair, Luke Maye, Marcus Baisi and Rory Patterson (Saranac) finished seventh in a time of 3:30.00

4-by-800 relay: The team of Trent White, Scott Schulz, Henry McGrew and Stuart Baird (Lake Placid) finished in 22nd place overall and 10th in Division II with a time of 8:22.76.

Long jump: Eric Delutis (Saranac) finished in sixth place with a jump of 20-feet, 6-inches.

Triple jump: Jose Gonzalez-Lyon (Plattsburgh High) finished 12th with a jump of 40-feet, 9.25-inches.

Shot put: Sean Lincoln (Saranac Lake) finished in 12th place with a throw of 45-feet, 4.5-inches

Discuss: David Sullivan (Saranac Lake) finished 11th with a throw of 124-feet, 9-inches.

Pentathlon: Cameron Duffield (Saranac) finished 18th overall and 6th in Division II, scoring 2,725 points.

× Brittany Shumway finished in 11th place for Saranac Lake in the 1,500. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Girls

100: Jada Meadows (Saranac Lake) finished 16th with a time of 13.28 seconds.

200: Janyll Barber (Saranac) finished 14th in a time of 27.32 seconds.

400: Delaney Hughes (Ticonderoga) finished 16th in a time of 1:01.81.

800: Kirsten Villemaire (Beekmantown) finished 25th overall and ninth in Division II in a time of 2:20.06.

1,500: Brittany Shumway (Saranac Lake) finished in 26th overall and 11th in Division II in a time of 5:04.36.

2,000 Steeplechase: Sofia DeJordy (Seton Catholic) finished in 28th place overall and 14th in Division II in a time of 8:19.28.

3,000: Lea DeJordy (Seton Catholic) finished 28th overall and 13th in Division II in a time of 11:11.77.

100 hurdles: Grace Clark (Saranac Lake) finished 14th in a time of 16.91 seconds.

400 hurdles: Madison Grimone (Saranac Lake) finished 14th with a time of 1:13.06.

4-by-100 relay: The team of Jada Meadows, Randi Rondeau, Edina Cecunjanin and Grace Clark (Saranac Lake) finished 14th in a time of 52.31 seconds.

4-by-400 relay: The team of Faith Haley, Janyll Barber, Rebekah Hipl and Elise LePage (Saranac) finished 15th in a time of 4:15.99.

4-by-800 relay: The team of Faith Haley, Heather Dutko, Rachael Woodruff and Elise LePage (Saranac) finished in 24th place overall and 11th in Division II in a time of 9:53.23.

Long jump: Janyll Barber (Saranac) finished 16th with a jump of 14-feet, 11-inches.

Triple jump: Janyll Barber finished 12th with a jump of 34-feet, 6-inches.

Shot put: Kat Furman (Saranac) finished 13th with a throw of 32-feet, 1.25-inches.

Discus: Maddie Hoeth (Saranac) finished 11th with a throw of 100-feet, 5-inches.

Pentathlon: Desiree Dashnaw (Saranac) finished in 29th place overall and 14th place in Division II with 2,168 points.