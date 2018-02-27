Trio of squads to head to cheer states

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided The Peru Indians won the Section VII large school title in the annual cheering competition held Feb. 8. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided The NYSPHSAA cheerleading competition will take place March 3 at Cold Spring Harbor High School. The Northeastern Clinton Cougars won the Section VII small school title in the annual cheering competition held Feb. 8. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided The Northern Adirondack Bobcats won the Section VII co-ed title. Prev Next

BEEKMANTOWN | Three varsity cheerleading squads will advance to the state event to be held this Saturday, March 3.

The Peru Indians won the Division II large varsity Section VII title at the sectional meet in Beekmantown Feb. 8, while Northeastern Clinton won the Division II small school title and Northern Adirondack won the co-ed title.

Saranac and Beekmantown followed, respectively, in the small school competition, while Plattsburgh High placed second in the co-ed division.

Northern Adirondack was also named the CVAC overall champion, having earned the highest overall score at the meet.

Along with team honors, the section handed out several individual awards as part of the competition.

Nycia Towle of Beekmantown was the winner of the Section VII jump-off contest, followed by Carly Eagle of PHS, Anika Knight of Northern Adirondack and Alexis Kerr of Northern Adirondack.

Hayley Mooney, Ariel Snow, Rethalynn Liberty and Kazlyn Parent of Peru were the winners in the longest held extension contest, with second place going to the NCCS team of Amy Visconti, Miranda White, Katera Poupore and Heather Chateauneuf. Third place went to the Saranac team of Carlie McCoy, Taylor Druesedow, Maddie Beaney and Kylie Wilkins.