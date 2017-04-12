Trombley named Co-Player in D

ELIZABETHTOWN — Moriah standout Dylan Trombley has been named the New York State Boy’s Basketball Co-Player of the Year in Class D by the New York State Sportswriter’s Association.

Trombley helped lead Moriah to the Class D state championship, the first in Section VII since 1930, while being named the Final Four MVP. He split the award with Argyle’s Kobe Lufkin.

Teammate Joe Stahl was named to the second team in Class D, while Willsboro’s Jesse Hearn was eighth team and honorable mention honors went to MVAC South MVP in Schroon Lake’s Branden Hall and Keene’s Azriel Finsterer.

In Class C, CVAC MVP Stephen Peryea was named to the fourth team, while MVAC North MVP Kevin Murray of Seton Catholic was fifth team and Ticonderoga’s Evan Graney was sixth team. AuSable’s Kobe Parrow received honorable mention.

In Class B, honorable mentions went to Plattsburgh High’s Andrew Cutaiar, Peru’s Justin LaPorte and Beekmantown’s Nick Wilson.