Trombley, Olcott lead Moriah teams back to Final Four

Moriah’s Dylan Trombley goes up for two of his 32 points in the Class D regional final against Whitehall March 12. Trombley scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to pull the Vikings ahead late.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
PLATTSBURGH | When the lights shine brightest, you get the defining moments in the career of great players.
On March 10, Dylan Trombley and Madison Olcott did the remarkable for their respective teams, both shining in the fourth quarter of their games against the Whitehall boys and Argyle girls, respectively, to help send their teams to the NYSPHSAA Final Four.
“That’s exactly why Dylan is the state player of the year,” said boy’s coach Brian Cross of Trombley’s 16 point fourth quarter as the Vikings defeated Whitehall, 74-62. Trombley finished with 32 points and 7 assists.
Earlier, girl’s coach Stephan Pelkey had no words to describe what he had seen from his junior swing forward.
“I’ve never seen a fourth quarter like this,” he said. “Never seen anyone do that to us, never seen anyone on a team I’ve coached do that.”
Olcott scores 16 points in the fourth quarter in a 54-43 win over Argyle, adding five rebounds in the final eight minutes on a night where she finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals and 4 blocked shots.
BOY'S ADVANCE
For the first time all season, the Vikings met up with something they had not faced before — a team that reacted to one of their late runs.
The Vikings used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to take a 45-32 lead, with many thinking this was the run to take the team to the Final Four.
It was not the case, however, as Whitehall finished the quarter on a 10-0 run and eventually took a 52-50 lead in the fourth at the end of a 20-5 run.
“I think we were able to put a little more pressure on them,” Whitehall coach Keith Redmond said. “We were able to rebound and create scoring chances, which I think got to them. After having scrimmaged them earlier in the year, we came in confident that we could play with them, and tat is what we did. Trombley made some great shots down the stretch and got them to the end.”
“Coach Tesar simply asked the seniors if they wanted their last game to be at the fieldhouse instead of Binghamton,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said. “I told them to keep playing and we were going to have to make our foul shots, and we went 16-16 from the line in the fourth quarter (Trombley 8-8).”
“Coaches Cross and Tesar told us to keep playing,” Trombley said. “They said Whitehall had made their run, now it was our turn to counter and finish the game out.”
“It was a different experience, but the leaders of this team all came together and kept the rest of the team together through the end,” said Joey Stahl, who finished with 13 points along with 12 rebounds.
“I was not hitting my shot as well and at that point, the key is always finding a way to influence the game,” Stahl said. “I decided to focus on defense and I think I was able to do a good job.”
Jay Strieble also had a big game for the Vikings, scoring 16 points to go with 6 rebounds.
“They were giving me open looks and I was able to take advantage of it,” Strieble said. “I think, when needed, anyone on this team can go off and have a huge points game. Tonight was my night.”
“We don’t win this game without Jay,” Cross said. “Dylan did his thing, but Jay was so solid on offense and defense through the entire game and helped us stay in it.”
Braden Swan added 11 points, while Jerin Sargent scored 2.
For Whitehall, Dawson Procella continued a strong postseason. scoring 33 points on the strength of six three pointers to keep the Railroaders close.
“He has been our spark plug all year long,” Redmond said.
Evan St. Claire added 14 points while Daniel St.Clair scored 8.
“These three guards have been a special group,” Redmond said. “They are very unique. Evan has been a true leader and Danny, he had to go through a things (illness) no high school kid should have to go through. They are truly special people and players, along with Dawson. They were our big three.”
The Vikings will now face the last team they played in the 2016-17 season, Newfield, in the semifinal round of the Final Four Friday, March 16, at 11:15 a.m. in Binghamton.
“They were a pretty junior-laden team so we know what each other like to do,” Trombley said.
“We’ll do what we always do, get to work on Monday, try to get some game film on them and get ready for Friday,” Cross said. “What’s big right now is this was a great day for Moriah basketball.”
Moriah’s Maddie Olcott pushes the ball up the court for the Lady Vikings as she scored 16 points in the final eight minutes of play as the team went on a 23-2 run to advance to the NYSPHSAA Final Four.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
ANOTHER RUN, ANOTHER WIN
Trailing 40-31 on the back of a 9-0 Argyle run early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings did what they have done throughout the postseason — went on a run of their own.
While the Lady Scots scored the first four points of the quarter, Moriah finished the quarter on a 23-3 run, earning their second straight trip to the NYSPHSAA Final Four with a 54-43 win.
“We started to hit the outside shot and pressure them on defense and we were able to pull it off,” said Olcott.
Olcott said that she was nervous at times during the final quarter.
“Haley kept saying, just get the ball to Maddie, and it was kinds nerve-wracking,” she said. “I knew we had to have someone step up in the final minutes and at that point, I felt it had to be me.”
“Thank God for her,” said McKenzie Sprague, who had her own heroics a year ago against North Warren in the same round of play.
“I feel we work very well as a duo and we have each had our nights,” she said.
“Maddie is the best player I have ever seen in my life,” added Haley Crossman. “This has been a great season and we knew we had almost the same team coming back so this is where we wanted to go.”
“I don’t know what it is, but the girls seem to love to get down and have their backs against the wall,” head coach Stephan Pelkey said. “Maddie has a great basketball IQ, thinks the game all the time and loves the game.”
Sprague added 9 points for the Vikings, the same as Makayla Stockwell, with Crossman adding three.
Almost lost in what Olcott did over the final minutes of the game was what Olcott also achieved about 10 minutes into the game, connecting on a floater in the lane to score her 1,000th career point, joining 13 other Section VII players this season and becoming the 60th all time in Section VII girl’s history.
“I tried to block it out,” Olcott said. “I didn’t know the basket I hit was for 1,000 until I hear the reaction of the crowd.”
The Lady Vikings will now face Delhi, the second ranked team in the state, Saturday, March 17, at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy with a 12:30 p.m. tip.
“We just need to work hard this week and then do the best that we can,” Olcott said.
“They are the second ranked team in the state, so we know we will have our hands full,” Pelkey added.