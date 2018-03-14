Trombley, Olcott lead Moriah teams back to Final Four

× Moriah’s Dylan Trombley goes up for two of his 32 points in the Class D regional final against Whitehall March 12. Trombley scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to pull the Vikings ahead late. Photo by Jill Lobdell PLATTSBURGH | When the lights shine brightest, you get the defining moments in the career of great players. On March 10, Dylan Trombley and Madison Olcott did the remarkable for their respective teams, both shining in the fourth quarter of their games against the Whitehall boys and Argyle girls, respectively, to help send their teams to the NYSPHSAA Final Four. “That’s exactly why Dylan is the state player of the year,” said boy’s coach Brian Cross of Trombley’s 16 point fourth quarter as the Vikings defeated Whitehall, 74-62. Trombley finished with 32 points and 7 assists. Earlier, girl’s coach Stephan Pelkey had no words to describe what he had seen from his junior swing forward. “I’ve never seen a fourth quarter like this,” he said. “Never seen anyone do that to us, never seen anyone on a team I’ve coached do that.” Olcott scores 16 points in the fourth quarter in a 54-43 win over Argyle, adding five rebounds in the final eight minutes on a night where she finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals and 4 blocked shots. BOY'S ADVANCE For the first time all season, the Vikings met up with something they had not faced before — a team that reacted to one of their late runs. The Vikings used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to take a 45-32 lead, with many thinking this was the run to take the team to the Final Four. It was not the case, however, as Whitehall finished the quarter on a 10-0 run and eventually took a 52-50 lead in the fourth at the end of a 20-5 run. “I think we were able to put a little more pressure on them,” Whitehall coach Keith Redmond said. “We were able to rebound and create scoring chances, which I think got to them. After having scrimmaged them earlier in the year, we came in confident that we could play with them, and tat is what we did. Trombley made some great shots down the stretch and got them to the end.” “Coach Tesar simply asked the seniors if they wanted their last game to be at the fieldhouse instead of Binghamton,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said. “I told them to keep playing and we were going to have to make our foul shots, and we went 16-16 from the line in the fourth quarter (Trombley 8-8).”

“Coaches Cross and Tesar told us to keep playing,” Trombley said. “They said Whitehall had made their run, now it was our turn to counter and finish the game out.” “It was a different experience, but the leaders of this team all came together and kept the rest of the team together through the end,” said Joey Stahl, who finished with 13 points along with 12 rebounds. “I was not hitting my shot as well and at that point, the key is always finding a way to influence the game,” Stahl said. “I decided to focus on defense and I think I was able to do a good job.” Jay Strieble also had a big game for the Vikings, scoring 16 points to go with 6 rebounds. “They were giving me open looks and I was able to take advantage of it,” Strieble said. “I think, when needed, anyone on this team can go off and have a huge points game. Tonight was my night.” “We don’t win this game without Jay,” Cross said. “Dylan did his thing, but Jay was so solid on offense and defense through the entire game and helped us stay in it.” Braden Swan added 11 points, while Jerin Sargent scored 2. For Whitehall, Dawson Procella continued a strong postseason. scoring 33 points on the strength of six three pointers to keep the Railroaders close. “He has been our spark plug all year long,” Redmond said. Evan St. Claire added 14 points while Daniel St.Clair scored 8. “These three guards have been a special group,” Redmond said. “They are very unique. Evan has been a true leader and Danny, he had to go through a things (illness) no high school kid should have to go through. They are truly special people and players, along with Dawson. They were our big three.” The Vikings will now face the last team they played in the 2016-17 season, Newfield, in the semifinal round of the Final Four Friday, March 16, at 11:15 a.m. in Binghamton. “They were a pretty junior-laden team so we know what each other like to do,” Trombley said.