Trombley scores 200th win, two others record 100 at dual championships

× Austin Trombley of Northern Adirondack looks to complete a throw on Chance Lapier of AuSable Valley. Trombley won his 200th career dual match during the Section VII dual meet. Photo by Jill Lobdell

SARANAC — Three members of the Northern Adirondack wrestling team reached milestone wins at the Section VII Dual championship meet Feb. 4.

In all, five wrestlers earned milestone wins as Jordan Daniels of Saranac became the fourth female to win 100 matches in New York State while AuSable Valley’s Joe LeClair also picked up his 100th win.

However, no one on the mats had won more than Austin Trombley, who earned his 200th career win at the meet.

“Getting to 200 wins is a great accomplishment but I know there still is plenty to work on,” said Trombley.

The Bobcat standout didn’t sit on his laurels after his 200th win, opting to move up a weight class to take on AuSable Valley’s Chance Lapier, falling to the favorite at 182.

“Wrestling is a lot about taking risks and learning from your mistakes,” Trombley said. “I just wanted to see where I was at today and see how I could do against him.”

Overall, Trombley was 3-1 on the day with one pin and a decision win.

Bobcat wrestler Chad King scored his 100th win at the event as he went 2-2 on the day with one pin.

“I have been doing this for so long that it’s hard not to think this should have come earlier but it’s a great accomplishment and I get my name on the wall at school.”

Jaice Filion also scored his 100th win on a day where he went 3-0 with a pin.

“It has been a lot of hard work and it has been worth it,” he said. “I just wanted to wrestle hard today and it all worked out.”

All three of the wrestlers are now looking forward to the Section VII state qualifying meet held this Saturday.

“I want to get into the wrestling room and get healed up and hopefully, everything will work out for the best,” King said.

“I’m just going to work hard all week and hope it all works out at sectionals,” said Filion.

“Hopefully, this year, I am able to break through and make it to the end of the bracket here in sectionals and in Albany,” said Trombley.

Peru earned the Section VII Dual title with a 4-0 record at the dual.

The Section VII state qualifying championships will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Peru Central School.