Trost steals the show at state bowling championships

ROCHESTER — For Beekmantown bowler Mitchell Trost, it was a tough week leading up to the opening day of the NYSPHSAA bowling championships.

“All week at practice I struggled a lot,” said Trost, the top bowler from the Section VII meet two weeks earlier. “It was hard to adjust to the oil pattern.”

Little did he know things would change in a big way March 4, as Trost opened the state tournament one pin shy of perfection.

“During warm ups I threw a couple of strikes on each lane and I adjusted to where I had to be,” Trost said. “Going there in the morning I was joking around with Ryan Beebie (PHS bowler) saying what would you do if I bowled a 300 — Honestly just joking around. I never in my life thought it would have actually come that close.”

Having a new feel for the lanes, Trost started his day.

“I started out with the first four and every single ball I had thrown was a solid pocket shot, but I still wasn’t thinking anything about having the game I did.”

After the eighth frame, Trost started to not only feel the pressure from himself, but the eyes of the Gates Bowling Center.

“I started to realize this could happen,” he said. “I started to shake and was beyond nervous.”

“Every shot was in the pocket,” said Beekmantown coach Charlie Stone. “Everyone for about four lanes in both directions was cheering him on.”

Trost rolled clean in the ninth and then on his first two balls in the tenth, setting him 10 pins away from a perfect score.

“Every ball I threw felt really good even on the last ball,” Trost said. “It was a perfect shot — and the eight pin stayed up.”

“Everyone saw the ball was on line just like all the rest the whole area around Mitch was cheering,” Stone said. “The ball hit and then everyone saw the 8 pin standing, and let out big ah!!!”

“I couldn’t have been any more perfect with the shot, and when it stayed up my heart just dropped,” Trost said. “That was the first front 11 in a row I have ever had and the closest to a 300 I have come,” Trost said, adding perspective to the achievement.

“It was amazing to have that game at the state tournament and having the highest game there,” he said, with the closest game a 279.

Stone said the other bowlers were very supportive of the effort.

“Everyone clapped,” he said. “Bowlers from about two sets of lanes came over to Mitch to congratulate him.”

While Trost stole the show in the opening game, there were still five more to play. For Section VII, AuSable Valley finished 10th in the team competition, led by Tyler Atkins, who finished 13th overall with a combined score of 1,141. Tyler Light also made the top 20, finishing in 19th place with 1,120.

The Section VII at-large bowlers finished 10th overall, led by Trost’s 299 and a 1,098 series from Austin Recore, good for 30th overall in the division.

In the girls meet, the Beekmantown squad finished in sixth place, with Cheyenne Reeves rolling a 1,025 to finish in 21st place. Teammate Morgan Burnet rolled a 1,012 to finish 23rd.

“The girls did well placing sixth,” Stone said. “Not a lot of high scores where bowled by many of the teams but they did a good job and kept trying from the start to the last ball thrown.”

The girl’s at-large team finished in 10th, led by a 1,060 series from Kathryn Bowman, which placed 30th among at-large bowlers.

Section VII bowling results

Beekmantown girl’s

Alyza Agoney: 175-973; Cheyenne Reeves: 187-1025; Morgan Burnet: 207-1012; Kylie Hilborne: 173, 172, 170-950; Alexis Cook: 145-552; Paige Hilborne: 135-253. TOTAL: 4765

Girl’s Section VII

Kathryn Bowman: 221-1060; Jessica Shaffer: 170-863; Sabrina Phair: 190-900; Madison Cragle: 162-863; Cerise Bush: 192-1013; Hailey Morgan: 154-856. TOTAL: 4809

AuSable Valley Boy’s

Tyler Atkins: 204, 209, 221-1141; Ryan Thomas: 198-981; Tyler Light: 223, 197-1120; Logan Martineau: 191, 190-991; Troy McDonald: 196-623; Tanner Forbes: 160-309. TOTAL: 5165

Section VII boy’s

Austin Recore: 211, 224-1098; Gavin Fleury: 213, 201, 223-1051; Matt Fall: 210-980; Anthony Paige: 204, 211-1063; Mitchell Trost: 299-1015; Ryan Beebie: 191-952. TOTAL: 5394