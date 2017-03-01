Trout Unlimited to offer free classes

MORRISONVILLE — Lake Champlain Trout Unlimited will offer free fly-fishing classes in March.  The classes will introduce beginning fly fishermen and women to every phase of this sport. Attendees will learn what gear is needed, how to use it, how to tie flies that actually catch fish, and how to cast a fly line. Classes are slated March 8, 15 and 22 at the Conservation Building, Clinton County Fairgrounds. All equipment and material will be provided. Students should be at least 10 years of age, and if under 16 accompanied by a parent. Space for these classes is limited, so organizers encourage pre-registration by calling Hap Wheeler at 563-9619, Rich Redman at 546-3378, or John Spissinger at 643-2610.

