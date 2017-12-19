Trudeau, Bjelko named to all state in volleyball

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Elizabeth Trudeau was named the MVP of CVAC volleyball for the 2017 season.

PLATTSBURGH | Elizabeth Trudeau led the Saranac Lady Red Storm to the CVAC regular season title in volleyball, while Beekmantown’s Brooke Bjelko led her team to the Class B crown in the post season.

For their efforts, both were named to the New York All State volleyball team in Class C and B, respectively, while Trudeau was named the CVAC player of the year with Bjelko earning a first team selection. Alex LaFave of Northern Adirondack was also named to the All State team for Class D.

Other members of the first team included Olivia Bosquet from Peru, Hannah Giroux from Plattsburgh High, Marie Higgins from Peru and the combination of Trinity Paquin and Kylee Wiedman from Saranac.

“As our libero, Hannah led the team in digs,” coach Shae LaPorte said. “Her defensive attitude and ability to read hitters set her apart. Her reaction to chase down a shanked ball kept us in many matches. Hannah was also a very consistent server, with a 96 percent success rate.”

Saranac coach Mary LaDuke was also honored as the CVAC coach of the year.

Second team members included Molly Channell of PHS, Britt Gilmore of Northern Adirondack, Maddie Hoeth of Saranac, Alex LaFave of Northern Adirondack, Courtney Macey of Beekmantown and Isabelle Martin of Peru. Honorable mention picks included Emily Morrissey (BCS), Liz McKee (Peru), Bridget Melhorn (PHS), Gina Bogdasarov (NCCS) and Anna Brown (NAC).

CROSS COUNTRY

Local athletes were also named to the CVAC all star cross country team, with NYSPHSAA Sportsmanship Awards going to Conner Meyers of Peru, Andrew LePage of Saranac and Lea Clemons of Peru.

Boy’s all stars included Ian Campbell and Ryan Flora of Plattsburgh High, Sam Carter and LePage of Saranac, along with Jake Glicksman and Caleb Moore of Seton Catholic. Honorable mention spots went to Grant Moravec of Beekmantown and Peru’s Matthew Guski, Riley Luck, Andrew Mazzella and Dylan Rickert.

Members of the girl’s team included Kayleigh Amoriell, Ingrid Baggett, Clemons, Harley Gainer and Ella Messner of Peru; Nora Graves of Plattsburgh High; Heather Dutjo, Elise LePage and Rachael Woodruff of Saranac; and the trio of Lea, Savannah and Sofia DeJordy of Seton Catholic. Honorable mention members included Alexis Rickert of Peru, Makenzie Baker of PHS and Jessica Dormann of Saranac.