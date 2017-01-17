Tupper Lake falls to host in Coaches v. Cancer

× Tupper Lake’s Jacob Stradley boxes out against Beekmantown in the Coaches v. Cancer Section VII/X challenge Jan. 14. Photo by Keith Lobdell

BEEKMANTOWN — While being delayed two weeks by weather, the second half of the Section VII/X Coaches v. Cancer Challenge delivered tight competition between the two most northern sections in the state.

From buzzer beaters to comebacks, five games spanned the length of Saturday, Jan. 14.

AVCS 51, Seton 50

The opener featured a pair of Section VII teams, as Seton Catholic played AuSable Valley in a Class C contest featuring the two most recent 1,000-point scorers in the section in Kevin Murray (Seton) and Kobe Parrow (AVCS).

The game went back-and-forth, with AVCS holding a two-point lead at halftime and the Knights responding in the second half to hold a 50-49 lead into the final seconds of the game.

On the final offensive play, the Patriots Kobe Parrow was able to find space and take the ball to the basket, missing his first attempt but grabbing the offensive rebound (his 14th board of the game) and putting his second chance through the net to give the Patriots a 51-50 win.

Parrow finished with 20 points, one shy of team and game leader Joel Martineau, who had 21 in the game. Branden Snow added 10.

For the Knights, Philip Yang scored 18 points to lead the offensive attack, with Murray adding 16, Tristin Turner 12, Neil Yang 3 and Alex Sharon 1.

PHS 64, Salmon River 35

The Plattsburgh High Hornets followed up with the first of four crossover games between Section VII and Section X, jumping out to a 41-13 halftime lead thanks to a strong finish in the first 16 minutes of play to earn a 29-point win over Salmon River.

Andrew Cutaiar had a solid game, connecting on a trio of triples as he scored 23 points to lead all scorers. Dan Piper added 15 points, while Tyler Phillips scored 14, Jacob LaBounty 6, Brandon Fox 6, Ryan Courson 2, Zachary Bieber 2, Bailey Pombrio 2, Andrew Follmer 2 and Mitch Senecal 2.

Franklin Academy 59, Peru 54 - OT

Trailing by double digits to open the second half, the Peru Indians made a late run in the second half of their game against the Huskies, tying the score late and forcing overtime.

However, the Indians were unable to complete the comeback, only scoring four points in the extra four minutes as the Huskies edged out the five-point win.

Justin LaPorte scored 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Indians as a big part of the team’s second half push, while Hunter Caron was a key in the first half for the Indians with 12 points. Jacob Casey added 11 points while Jon Martin scored 8, Bryce Trombley 5 and Perry Marvin 2.

Saranac 69, Potsdam 65

In another game that appeared to be over early in the second half, then Potsdam Sandstoners rallied from a 35-25 halftime deficit to make it a game against the Saranac Chiefs before the Section VII team pulled away late before holding on for the four-point win.

Nick Mather led a balanced scoring attack for the Chiefs with 16 points, while Isaac Garman added 11, Logan Matthews 9, Tyler Blair 7, Dylan Stoughton 6, Luke Maye 6, Rory Patterson 4, Griffin Williams 4 and Andy LeBeau 2.

Beekmantown 66, Tupper Lake 36

The host team for the tournament took the floor last, and looked to be in for a challenge early against the Tupper Lake Lumberjacks.

However, the Eagles finished the first 16-minutes of play on 6-0 run and outscored the Lumberjacks 35-11 in the second half to score a 30-point win.

Nick Wilson scored 26 points for the Eagles in the win, while Kenney Mabry added 15, Ryan Nelson 8, Evan Burnell 6, Elliot Hurwirz 6, Keegan Munson 3 and Justin Carnahan 2.

Kameron Sarvis was a big factor in the Lumberjacks keeping the game close in the first half, connecting on five shots from beyond the three-point arc and scoring 19 points in the loss. Jacob Stradley and Bradley McClear each scored 5 points, while Noah Cordes had 4 and Brennen McComber, 3.

Pictures from the Jan. 14 Coaches v. Cancer boy’s basketball event can be found online at mycapture/suncommunitynews.com.