Turning a Redbird blue

× Expand Photo provided/Empire League Media Tarik El-Abour, who played for the Plattsburgh Redbirds last season, has signed a professional contract with the Kansas City Royals organization and is being recognized as the first autistic player in MLB history at any level.

PLATTSBURGH | For Tarik El-Abour, the dream has started to come true.

El-Abour recently signed to play for the Kansas City Royals Major League Baseball franchise, officially trading in the Plattsburgh Redbirds uniform he wore a year ago for the blue and white of the Royals.

With the signing, he and the Royals have also made a bit of history, as El-Abour is believed to be the first professional baseball player diagnosed with autism.

“Opportunity is earned first before its given, and this young man has rightfully earned an opportunity,” said Empire League CEO Eddie Gonzalez. “A devoted, dedicated, hard working ball player who has overcome so much adversity, and been told no a thousand times, all he needed was one yes. I am honored to have been blessed with an chance to sign a player of his caliber.”

“He has been a champion every year he has stepped foot on an Empire League field,” said VP Jerry Gonzalez. “His mindset is set on one goal and that’s Major League Baseball. We believed in Tarik like many doubters did not. I am so beyond excited and happy for this kid, I can’t explain it.”

Last season as a member of the Redbirds, El-Abour played in 38 games, hitting .240 with 10 RBI in 96 at-bats, while being hit by a pitch 18 times, second most in the league.

As a rookie, he batted .323 for the Sullivan Explorers. In both seasons, he was a member of the Empire League championship team.

El-Abour’s new job started April 1, as he reported to the Kansas City Rookie team and started to take part in extended spring training.