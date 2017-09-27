Turnovers again curtail Warriors in battle with state-ranked team

× During a pre-season practice, an athlete on the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football team rehearses penetrating the opposing line with the help of a teammate, as football coach Jeff Bennett (rear) observes. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Turnovers again became a pivotal factor in a football game Sept. 23 between the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football team and Mechanicville, rated a lofty No. 8 among New York State’s Class C schools.

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne and Mechanicville were virtually even in scoring until midway in the third quarter, when a Mechanicville player stripped the ball from the hands of WarEagle receiver Chris Becker after he had caught the ball for what would have been a 10-yard pass play for a first down.

The defender for the Red Raiders turned the interception into a 30 yard gain, and his team scored a touchdown three plays later.

On the WarEagles next possession, quarterback Michael Johnson — responsible for most of his team’s rushing the prior week — threw an interception, leading to another Red Raider score.

“Those two touchdowns put us in a hole that we weren’t able to climb out of,” Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne coach Jeff Bennett said, adding that his team endured some injuries which also hampered their game.

On Sept. 15, the WarEagles were defeated 32-6 by Holy Trinity, which scored on three turnovers, which ended lengthy drives.

Regardless of the loss against Mechanicville, Bennett said he was proud of the effort of his players, particularly Clay Moody and Jim Kelleher.

Moody carried the ball 20 times for 124 yards and a touchdown, as well as tallying 12 tackles and blocking a kick. Kelleher rushed 25 yards on five carries, one of which resulted in a touchdown — and he racked up nine tackles as well.

“They’re both versatile players,” Bennett said.

Next up for Lake George is Tamarac, a member of the Southern Conference in Class C. The matchup is the WarEagle’s 2017 homecoming game, set for Friday Sept. 29 on Lake George’s field off Mountain Avenue.

The Bengals, who’ve accrued a 3-1 record, will likely be very competitive, Bennett said.

“Tamarac is a big team with a very good quarterback and they run the ball very well,” he said. “We want to show them what we can do.”