Twin Pines to open area’s first ‘foot golf’ course

CADYVILLE — A new foot golf course in Cadyville is set to open on July 29.

Foot golf — a combination of soccer and golf where players are tasked with hitting soccer balls into holes in the ground — will offer a unique alternative to the traditional sports fair, according to CVPH Foundation Project Manager Laurie Williams.

The Twin Pines Foot Golf Course will be the only of its kind in Clinton County, according to Williams, and all schoolchildren ages 18 and under will play for free.

“What makes this so different from some of the other courses around the country is the layout,” said Williams. “The Twin Pines Golf Course is rustic, which means that it’s hilly — it’s got woods and open fairways. It’s a different type of a challenge. This is very unique.”

The course — built on the former Twin Pines Golf Course — is the result of a $4,600 grant, she said.

The Foundation of CVPH received a $200,000 grant from the New York State Health Foundation last year. The foundation has since used that grant to host “Fitness in the Park” events, build a number of pickleball courts throughout the county and fund this project.