Two inducted into Lake Placid Hall of Fame

× Expand Photo courtesy of U.S. Ski & Snowboard The Lake Placid Hall of Fame Committee named Cora Clark and Andrew Weibrecht its nominees for induction into the Lake Placid Hall of Fame.

LAKE PLACID | The 2017 Lake Placid Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 15, in the Conference Center at Lake Placid, beginning at 11 a.m.

The inductees for this year’s class include Cora Clark and Andrew Weibrecht.

Clark is currently the school nurse for her alma mater, Lake Placid Middle/High School, and is a dedicated and committed nurse at the Adirondack Medical Center.

She has worked tirelessly for several decades caring for patients with unwavering strength.

Weibrecht was born and raised in Lake Placid. He made his World Cup debut in 2006 and has raced full-time on the ski racing tour since 2008.

At the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, Weibrecht won the men’s Super-G bronze medal garnering attention for Lake Placid and Whiteface Mountain, the ski mountain he learned to ski and train on.

Four years later, he claimed silver in the same event in Sochi, Russia.

The Lake Placid Hall of Fame began in 1983 and has inducted over 100 individuals, including the members of the 1948 U.S. Olympic four-man bobsled team and the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team.

Permanent plaques commemorating each member are on display in the Conference Center at Lake Placid.

To be considered for induction into the Lake Placid Hall of Fame, individuals should be past or current residents of the Olympic region or have some significant connection to the area.

Carefully selected by Hall of Fame Committee members, all nominees must have made significant sports, cultural or civic contributions to the region, or their endeavors must have enhanced the historical heritage of the area.

Tickets for the 34th annual induction banquet are $35 and are now available at the Olympic Center Box Office through Tuesday, Oct. 10.