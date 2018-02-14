Two WarEagles earn berths in state wrestling tourney

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George Wrestling Team includes Lake George athletes (front row, left to right): Logan Marissal, Austin Carmody (Soph.), Andrew Jeckel, Colin McCabe (Soph.), (row 2): coach Mike Varmett, Colby Hoolihan (Soph.), Rich Conte (Sr.), Quinn Cardone (Sr.), Aswad Khan (Soph.), Ashton Osborne (Fr.), and Kameron Collins (Soph.). (not pictured): Cameron Duers (Soph.), Logan Duers (Jr.).

GLENS FALLS | The Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne WarEagles wrestling team showed their strength Feb. 10 as five of their athletes battled into the top tier of the Section II wrestling tournament — and two of them were crowned champions.

Lake George students Rich Conte, a senior, and Logan Duers, a junior, won Division II championship titles in their respective 170-pound and 145-pound weight classes.

Both earned berths in the state championship tournament, set for Friday Feb. 23 and Saturday Feb. 24 in the Times Union Center in Albany.

Three of their teammates won either third or fourth place in Saturday’s Section II tournament.

The WarEagles’ team effort in the tourney rewarded them with the Division II Runner-Up title among 31 teams, surpassed only by their neighboring Bolton-Warrensburg team. The two squads earned 121.5 points and 186.5 points respectively.

To win his championship title, Duers pinned Hunter McKenna of the Burghers in 12 seconds by whipping him onto his back with a double-leg takedown.

Raised in Lake George, Duers spent the last three years in Texas, a Lake George native who spent the last three years in Texas, where he qualified twice for the state tournament. As of this week, his 2017-18 win-loss record stands at 35-3 including 22 pins and 3 technical falls.

To win his Section II Division II championship title Feb. 10, Conte won a 4-1 decision over Warrensburg’s Dan Monthony. As of Feb. 12, Conte’s win-loss record this season was 31-3 including 8 pins.

During the tournament — held at the Cool Arena in Glens Falls, Duers earned his 100th career win. Rich Conte hit that landmark Jan. 6 at the Saratoga Invitational tournament.

Mike Sutliff of Hadley-Luzerne High placed third after winning a 5-1 decision in a consolation bout over Dylan Steenken of Hudson Falls High. Sutliff has a 25-11 season record that features 18 pins.

Placing fourth were Hadley-Luzerne juniors Will Mitcham at 285 pounds and Cody York at 160 pounds — both ending their season in close 3-2 bouts. Mitcham has a 26-9 season record that includes 12 pins. York’s 2017-18 tally is 29-6, featuring 16 pins and 2 technical falls.