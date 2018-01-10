Undefeated Burghers to host state qualifier wrestling tourney

Photo by Thom Randall
The 2017-18 Warrensburg-Bolton Wrestling Team includes (front row, left to right): Dustin Reiter, Zach Carpenter, Greg Shambo, Raymond Wilbur, Michael Dougherty, Devon Millington, (row 2): Tanner McKenna, Dylan Winchell, Zachary Shambo, Robert Ranous, Zack Davis, Hunter McKenna, Brodie Weiler, (rear): Nolan McNeill, Trevor Winchell, Chris Wilson, Dan Monthony, Jacob Johnson, Gary Hill and Jacob Clear.
WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg-Bolton wrestlers tasted considerable success over the past three weeks as they continued their campaign towards the state team and individual tournaments.
As of Jan. 8, the Burghers were 2-0 in the Adirondack League, 14-0 overall and ranked No. 7 in New York State.
On Jan. 7, the Burghers learned they were chosen to host the New York State Team Tournament Section II qualifier meet on Tuesday Jan. 16.
The first round at 6 p.m. features the No. 1 ranked Burghers versus No. 4 Cobleskill-Richmond, and No. 2 Watervliet versus No. 3 Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George. The Section II team championship finals follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
A tournament last weekend demonstrated the Burghers’ potential when 21 teams from central and northern New York, western Massachusetts and Vermont competed in the Saratoga High School Invitational —and Warrensburg-Bolton took fourth place.
Only six-and-a-half points out of first place, the Burghers beat teams from 17 schools, many of which have far-larger enrollment. Shenendehowa won the tournament with 155 and 1/2 points.
Warrensburg-Bolton earned 22 & 1/2 more points than sixth place winner Ballston Spa, ranked 9th in the state among large schools. Queensbury placed seventh with 121 points; and the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George Warriors took eighth with 100 & 1/2 points.
Winning championships in their weight classes for the Burghers were Jack Binder at 200 pounds and Gary Hill at 285 pounds. In the finals, Binder won a 3-2 decision over Brandon Bolster of Whitehall-Fort Ann; and Hill pinned Will Mitcham of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George in 3:57. Eight other Burghers placed.
Earning third place for the Burghers were Tanner McKenna at 99 pounds, Dylan Winchell with a 6-0 decision over Griffin Biviano of Saratoga at 106 pounds.
Burghers Hunter McKenna, Greg Shambo and Nolan McNeill took fourth place. Achieving fifth place were Trevor Winchell at 132 pounds, Zack Davis at 138 pounds, and Dan Monthony at 160 pounds.
Logan Duers won third place for the Warriors at 145 pounds by pinning Hunter McKenna in 1:45. Duers’ teammate Cody York took second place at 160 pounds in a close finals match against a Niskayuna opponent. Warrior Rich Conte also won second place, after a tough battle at 170 pounds against a Ballston Spa foe.
THREE MILESTONES
In a home meet Jan. 3 versus far-larger Glens Falls, the Burghers achieved three milestones: they defeated the far-larger school in a rare 90-0 shutout; Greg Shambo at 152 pounds recorded his 100th victory (via pin in 1:05); and all the bouts were won by the Burghers by wither a pin or a forfeit.
Greg Shambo’s brother Zach Shambo pinned his opponent at 126 pounds in a blazing 11 seconds. The other pins, were executed fast by Nolan McNeill in 58 seconds, Hunter McKenna in 1 minute flat, Jack Binder in 1:27, Trevor Winchell in 1:32, Chris Simpson in 1:36, Zack Davis in 1:52, Tanner McKenna in 2:51, and Dan Monthony in 2:54. Awarded forfeits were Chris Wilson, Gary Hill, Dylan Winchell, Dustin Rieter and Zach Carpenter.
In a 54-18 victory over powerhouse Peru on Dec. 29, Burghers pinning their opponents were Chris Wilson, Dylan Winchell, Zach Carpenter, Nolan McNeill and Jack Binder. The latter two pinned their foes at 1:01 and 1:07 respectively.
Earning decisions were Trevor Winchell, Hunter McKenna, Dan Monthony and Gary Hill. Awarded forfeits were Greg Shambo and Tanner McKenna.
Wrestling against Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George on Dec. 21, the Burghers lost the first five matches but won the following 10 to earn a 53-21 victory.
Warrior Logan Duers beat Greg Shambo in a technical fall in 5:06 at 152 pounds; teammate Justin Hoffman pinned Chris Simpson in 4:23 at 160 pounds; Cody York decisioned Dan Monthony 8-3 at 170 pounds; Rich Conte decisioned Nolan McNeill 5-1 at 182 pounds; and Mike Sutliff defeated Chris Wilson 8-0 at 195 pounds.
Winning for the Burghers were Gary Hill in a decision over Will Mitcham after three overtime periods at 285 pounds; Zach Carpenter who pinned Ashton Osborne in 27 seconds at 120 pounds; Zach Shambo who pinned Quinn Cardone in 5:05 at 126 pounds; Trevor Winchell in a 3-0 decision over Mike Fuss at 132 pounds; Zack Davis with a technical fall over Nick Lashway in 2:43 at 138 pounds; and Hunter McKenna who pinned Gary Spotswood in 1:23 at 145 pounds.
Awarded forfeits for the Burghers were Robert Smith at 99 pounds, Tanner McKenna at 106 pounds, Dylan Winchell at 113 pounds, and Jack Binder at 220.
After the meet, the Warriors’ season record was 1-1 in the Adirondack League and 6-2 overall.
Upcoming meets include one at 6 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 9 versus Salem-Cambridge at Cambridge High; the next at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 versus Granville, away. On Saturday Jan. 13 the Burghers will be competing in the day-log Red Devil Tournament at Vernon-Verona-Sherill High School. After hosting the Section II State Qualifier on Jan. 16, the Burghers will taken on Corinth at home Thursday Jan. 18, beginning at 6 p.m., Burgher Coach Mark Trapasso said.
“I’m pleased with our accomplishments, but we have not yet our stride,” he said. “The kids have very high goals both as a team and individually — but we know we have room for improvement — we’re going to gel in January.”