Undefeated Burghers to host state qualifier wrestling tourney

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Warrensburg-Bolton Wrestling Team includes (front row, left to right): Dustin Reiter, Zach Carpenter, Greg Shambo, Raymond Wilbur, Michael Dougherty, Devon Millington, (row 2): Tanner McKenna, Dylan Winchell, Zachary Shambo, Robert Ranous, Zack Davis, Hunter McKenna, Brodie Weiler, (rear): Nolan McNeill, Trevor Winchell, Chris Wilson, Dan Monthony, Jacob Johnson, Gary Hill and Jacob Clear.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg-Bolton wrestlers tasted considerable success over the past three weeks as they continued their campaign towards the state team and individual tournaments.

As of Jan. 8, the Burghers were 2-0 in the Adirondack League, 14-0 overall and ranked No. 7 in New York State.

On Jan. 7, the Burghers learned they were chosen to host the New York State Team Tournament Section II qualifier meet on Tuesday Jan. 16.

The first round at 6 p.m. features the No. 1 ranked Burghers versus No. 4 Cobleskill-Richmond, and No. 2 Watervliet versus No. 3 Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George. The Section II team championship finals follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

A tournament last weekend demonstrated the Burghers’ potential when 21 teams from central and northern New York, western Massachusetts and Vermont competed in the Saratoga High School Invitational —and Warrensburg-Bolton took fourth place.

Only six-and-a-half points out of first place, the Burghers beat teams from 17 schools, many of which have far-larger enrollment. Shenendehowa won the tournament with 155 and 1/2 points.

Warrensburg-Bolton earned 22 & 1/2 more points than sixth place winner Ballston Spa, ranked 9th in the state among large schools. Queensbury placed seventh with 121 points; and the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George Warriors took eighth with 100 & 1/2 points.

Winning championships in their weight classes for the Burghers were Jack Binder at 200 pounds and Gary Hill at 285 pounds. In the finals, Binder won a 3-2 decision over Brandon Bolster of Whitehall-Fort Ann; and Hill pinned Will Mitcham of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George in 3:57. Eight other Burghers placed.

Earning third place for the Burghers were Tanner McKenna at 99 pounds, Dylan Winchell with a 6-0 decision over Griffin Biviano of Saratoga at 106 pounds.

Burghers Hunter McKenna, Greg Shambo and Nolan McNeill took fourth place. Achieving fifth place were Trevor Winchell at 132 pounds, Zack Davis at 138 pounds, and Dan Monthony at 160 pounds.

Logan Duers won third place for the Warriors at 145 pounds by pinning Hunter McKenna in 1:45. Duers’ teammate Cody York took second place at 160 pounds in a close finals match against a Niskayuna opponent. Warrior Rich Conte also won second place, after a tough battle at 170 pounds against a Ballston Spa foe.