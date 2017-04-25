Unified basketball brings new avenues of competition to Section VII

× AuSable Valley is one of four new schools taking part in Unified Basketball in 2017, giving special education students the chance to compete at a varsity level sport. For photos from the five-team preseason scrimmage held last week, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH — In a year of firsts for Section VII, April 20 saw the kick-off to a new season of sport in the North Country: Unified Basketball.

Teams from Ticonderoga, AuSable Valley, Beekmantown and Saranac came together with host Plattsburgh High to kick-off the unified hoops season with an all-team scrimmage.

The unified basketball program first came to Section VII in 2016, when Ticonderoga added the program and played schools from the Glens Falls area of Section II.

“It is phenomenal,” NYSPHSAA Assistant Director Todd Nelson said. “We started with 12 teams four years ago in the Albany area this year we will have over 100 teams across the state. We could not be happier to have these schools participate. Having the opportunity to put on that school uniform means everything to us and to them.”

“The unified program is a mixture of special education and regular education students who don’t often get the chance to play sports or to be on a team,” Ticonderoga coach Alexandra Smith said. “We hope this season will start to generate interest in more Section VII schools.”

Nelson said the state has teamed with the Special Olympics program in New York to help develop the Unified Basketball philosophy.

“They are the experts when it comes to the athletics with students with disabilities and we feel we are the experts when it comes to high school athletics so it has been the perfect marriage,” Nelson said. “Right from the get go every person who has participated has had a positive experience.”

× Beekmantown is one of four new schools taking part in Unified Basketball in 2017, giving special education students the chance to compete at a varsity level sport. For photos from the five-team preseason scrimmage held last week, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Their hopes from one year ago came true, as the Sentinels will now play a CVAC regular season against Plattsburgh High, Saranac, Beekmantown and AuSable Valley.

“Everybody is helping each other learn something new each practice,” Smith said. “The kids get encouragement and motivation while they are training together and playing together, which is a quick path to friendship and understanding.”

Smith said the goals for the team are to be united, win at least half of their six games in the regular season, and, “fill the stands with fans for our home games.”

During the off season, four more teams joined the sport from Section VII.

“Our team’s strength is the unity that exists among players on the team and within our school,” said Saranac coach Kristen Napper, a former standout for the Lady Chiefs. “This program is new to our school and students are very passionate about it. We have a great team of individuals who are excited and eager to embark on this journey together as a team.

“Many of our students are new to basketball, so we will be spending our time learning the game and working on developing our basketball skills,” Napper continued. “However, we have a team of individuals who are eager to learn and will support one another every step of the way.”

Napper said she hopes the unified program can continue to grow into the following years.

“Our goal this season as a team is to continue to build our program,” she said. “We hope to have a successful and fun season. I except the team will be competitive within the league. Our main goal is to play some basketball and have fun doing it.”

Player Angeline Bullis said she was very excited when she heard about a chance to play basketball for her school.

“It is fun,” Bullis said. “I was very quick to sign up. I like being part of a team and shooting around with them.”

“I’m very proud of the team,” said AuSable Valley coach Jason Castine. “It has been a great experience for our players who may not have been able to go out for the varsity team to come out and join a team and they have really shined given this opportunity. They work hard in practice and they have dedicated themselves to this. They work together and they help each other out. They are all supportive of each other.”

Castine, who gets help from regular education students Paige Sousis, Karissa Stevens, Hannah Greenley and Madison McCabe, said the interaction between all the players has been great to watch.

“A lot of times they would not have had the chance to associate with the students who are helping out so this is a great chance to get them all together and doing something they all love,” he said.

“I think this has been great to watch people who usually do not get the chance to play team sports to come out and do this and see how happy it makes them,” Sousis said. “It has made me happy to see them be happy. One of our players was afraid to go out and we pumped her up and once she was out there she started to have a lot of fun. It was so great to see that happen.”

“I think it is nice to give them the chance to see what high school sports are about,” Stevens added. “This is really rewarding to us because it benefits everybody.”

“What we have found is there is a change in the culture of schools that offer this,” Nelson said. “Some of these kids felt that they were under-represented and maybe didn’t really feel as if they were part of the school. Now these kids have that school uniform on they are being recognized in the classroom and recognized in the hallways and cafeteria’s. There have been so many stories have come out about how really life changing this program has been.”

“It has been awesome,” said PHS co-coach Haley Feazelle. “It is so much more than the game, they are learning how to interact with other people and communication skills.”

“The level of respect between the team and the coaches has been amazing at this first scrimmage,” PHS co-head coach Kyle LaBrake added. “We have been looking forward to watching them learn all the life lessons they can from coming out and competing.”

Mitch Senecal, a standout in three sports for the Hornets, has been one of the students helping out the new program.

“It has changed my view about sports and what they can do in the lives of people,” he said. “It has been great to be a part of this and help the kids learn the game.”

“It is a great experience,” said Connor Ashline, a regular education student who works with the Beekmantown team. “It is just beyond. Great to get out here with the kids and go out there and play. It has been all-out fun.”

“I think they are doing an outstanding job,” Beekmantown coach Dan Rillahan said. “They are trying really hard and they have outstanding effort. All of the kids get along very well and they all have a terrific sense of humor.

Chiefs unified basketball

Rebecca Holzer Janyll Barber

Joshua Hatch Jordan Carter

Emma Caton Katelynn Belair

Hannah Perry Austin Plumadore

Tyler Baisi Angeline Bullis

Norman Baker Mark Menia

Coach: Kristen Napper

Hornets unified basketball

Michael Dragoon Tyler Agnew

Nevaeh Strong Rory Fischer

Dayton Murchison Kolby McKinley

Brian Castro Jacob Kaiser

Jordan Yokum Dustin McKinley

Kayleb Hunter Michael Fry

Coach: Haley Feazelle,

Patriots unified basketball

Brianna Atkins Troy Flora

Paige Souris Karissa Stevens

Hannah Greenley Nathen Vassar

Ryan Burnah Madison McCabe

Laura Christian

Coach: Jason Castine

Eagles unified basketball

Player Grade Player Grade

Tyler Lushia 11 Kyle Lagrave 10

Connor Ashline 12 Destiny Bushey 10

Nykole Cota 10 Serena Stefaniak 10

Kinson LaPoint 11 Jayln Wells 11

Shawn Jimenez 9 Ryan Kunath 12

Lexie Hackett 9 Isaiha Pasley 10

Robert Finley 12 Shaileigh White 9

Coach: Dan Rillahan

Sentinels unified basketball

Chandler Barnes Brandon Bevins

Cheyenne Bowman David Carpenter

Sandra Carpenter Colby Clemons

Hannah Dufault Jermy Fuller

Paul Gilchrist Damon Gregson

Jeremiah Hurlburt Joe Johns

Keeley Jordon Joe LaRose

Jack Perkins Kelsi Perry

Ryan Perry Kiersten Sawyer

Autumn Smith Leanne Smith

Shania Hurlburt - (Team Manager)

Coaches: Alexandra Smith,

Kendra McCoy