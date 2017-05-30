Unified hoops ends first Section VII season together

× Members of the AuSable Valley unified basketball team were part of the first Section VII season for the sport, which culminated with an end-of-year event at Saranac High School. More photos from this event can be found at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC — The fab five unified basketball teams of Section VII who started the season together back in March came together May 23 to finish it.

The inaugural Section VII Unified Basketball Finale event was held at Saranac Central School, involving the unified teams from Ticonderoga, AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Plattsburgh High and the host school.

Unified basketball is a joint program run by the state athletic association (NYSPHSAA) in partnership with Special Olympics of New York, combining athletes with intellectual disabilities and athletes without intellectual disabilities to create athletic teams for training and competition.

Participation is rooted in the principle of meaningful involvement which ensures that every player is given an opportunity to contribute to the success of his or her team through their unique skills. Inclusive activity is among the most conducive ways to break down stereotypes and foster relationships.

BUILDING THE LEAGUE

Last year, Ticonderoga was the first Section VII school to participate in unified basketball, traveling to schools in Section II for games.

Over the summer, the state and Ticonderoga athletic director Robert Sutphen pitched the idea to other schools from throughout the section with four jumping in.

Sutphen said he is not sure how many schools are pursuing joining these five for the 2018 season, but he is confident there will be new teams for the new season.

Each team got one last chance to compete in a game before being honored with medals, t-shirts and a commemorative plaque shaped like those you would see handed out at a state championship game, honoring each school for their first season in the unified program.

Afterwards, the moment of the night came from Saranac unified player Katelyn Belair in thanking her coach.

“I am 16 years old and I never played a school sport before,” Belair said. “My coach, Ms. (Kristen) Napper has helped me realize I can do anything and be part of a team. I have made many new friends and learned that practice and hard work can pay off.

“But, most importantly, I have felt just like another teen instead of a teen with autism. I want to thank Ms. Napper for everything.”

Following are the scores from each team in their final game (AVCS participated in a scrimmage, but Sun staff took their own stats in order to provide even coverage):

AuSABLE VALLEY

Brianna Atkins 0; Paige Sousis 4; Ryan Burnah 6; Laura Christian 7; Troy Flora 1; Nate Vassar 2; Karissa Stevens 0; Sean Perkins 15.

BEEKMANTOWN (49 points)

Destiny Bushey 0; Nykole Cota 0; Kyle LaGrave 0; Shaileigh White 2; Kiersten Harvey 4; Lexie Hackett 0; Conner Ashline 8; Isaiha Pasley 15; Shawn Jimenez 1; Robbie Finley 21; Jayla Wells 0.

PLATTSBURGH HIGH

Jordan Yorum 4; Neveah Strong 0; Tyler Agnew 0; Jacob Kaiser 4; Dayton Murchison 4; Michael Dragoon 5; Kayleb Hunter 11; Brian Castro 5; Rory Fisher 2; Kayleigh Murchson 0; Dustin McKinley 8; Kolby McKinley 0.

SARANAC

S. LaDeiu 0; Angeline Bullis 2; Dylan Clay 8; Chance Roe 0; Austin Plumadore 0; Janyll Barber 0; Tyler Biasi 10; Katelyn Belair 4; Joshua Hatch 0; Hannah Perry 1; Mark Menia 0; Rebecca Holzer 0.

TICONDEROGA

Chandler Barnes 8; Brandon Bevins 0; Cheyenne Bowman 2; David Carpenter 4; Sandra Carpenter 2; Colby Clemons 6; Hannah Dufault 0; Jermy Fuller 2; Paul Gilchrist 2; Jeremiah Hurlburt 4; Joe Johns 0; Keeley Jordon 2; Joe LaRose 0; Jack Perkins 2; Kelsi Perry 2; Autumn Smith 0; Leanne Smith 0; Damon Gregson 4.