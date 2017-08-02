USA Luge kicks off campaign to raise funds for 2017-2018 Olympic season

LAKE PLACID — The USA Luge Team is seeking $20,000 to participate in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. 

According to USA Luge Team officials, finding the next generation of Olympic athletes, training and developing them and preparing them for international competition is a very long, laborious and costly process.

The funds will provide support to the team members. Additional monies will go toward training programs, new equipment, coaching and cutting-edge technology. 

To make a donation, visit generosity.com/sports-fundraising/2018-olympic-team-fund-drive/.

For more information, visit usaluge.org.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines