USA Luge kicks off campaign to raise funds for 2017-2018 Olympic season

LAKE PLACID — The USA Luge Team is seeking $20,000 to participate in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

According to USA Luge Team officials, finding the next generation of Olympic athletes, training and developing them and preparing them for international competition is a very long, laborious and costly process.

The funds will provide support to the team members. Additional monies will go toward training programs, new equipment, coaching and cutting-edge technology.

To make a donation, visit generosity.com/sports-fundraising/2018-olympic-team-fund-drive/.

For more information, visit usaluge.org.