Vermont runner set to complete 22nd Adirondack Marathon

SCHROON LAKE | Laura Scarpinato is getting ready to lace up her running shoes for the 22nd annual Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival, just as she did 21 times prior.

Scarpinato, 55, from Milton, Vt., will join about 1,000 other runners who will step off in the Adirondack Marathon, which is on day two of the event, taking place Sept. 22-23.

One of only three to five individuals who have run in every one of the past 21 Adirondack Marathons, Scarpinato ran it only after the 1996 Montreal Marathon was canceled.

Scarpinato said she had run her first marathon (26.2 miles), the Vermont City Marathon, the year before in Vermont, and she wasn’t happy with the way it turned out.

“The marathon didn’t go as well as I hoped, and I said, ‘Well, next time....’ My friend said, ‘Next time? What do you mean next time?’” Scarpinato said.

Scarpinato said she had worn her old shoes and she ended up with huge blisters, and she just wanted to give the race her best effort. She and her friend opted to take part in the Adirondack Marathon after the Montreal race was canceled.

“That’s how I ended up at Schroon Lake the first year,” she said.

That and the fact that friends of her parents had a had a condo located at the 13-mile mark in Adirondack. They always offered her the opportunity to stay there and she took them up on the offer.

RUNNING DISTANCE EVENTS

Scarpinato, a computer programmer, said she met some people who were training for distance running, and she and another girl decided to train for the VMC marathon. Perhaps not hooked immediately, Scarpinato did think she would like to “do it right.”

“I wanted to be able to run without lots of pain. You often get muscle pain when run long distances, but not blisters. I wanted to be prepared. It was a learning curve,” she said.

Scarpinato has run other marathons, mainly when her son was young, and dropped down to only the Adirondack and VMC marathons. Running at least two marathons per year meant she might not finish well, but it basically kept her training for the next race.

Eventually she dropped VMC, but has picked up other events, including a few half marathons. Scarpinato is now trying to train for an ultra distance event, which means anything over a marathon.

“It is my goal to do an Ironman some day,” she said.

Scarpinato said she would like to try the Vermont 50 race, which has always been held the same weekend as the Adirondack Marathon. This year they are one week apart.

Scarpinato said she enjoys running the Adirondack Marathon. She said she particularly likes the hilly back roads surrounded by trees, and running through the Word of Life camp.

“The kids are kids are out, cheering you on, which is fun. It’s a great community,” Scarpinato said of the Schroon Lake area. “I always to the Adirondack Marathon. They are friendly, and I know a few Vermonters who go because they have a good reputation.”