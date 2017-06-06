Vermont Sun plans summer of fitness

× Expand Photo provided Vermont Sun founder and triathlete Steve Hare.

MIDDLEBURY — Vermont Sun Fitness Center of Middlebury and Vergennes, organizers of the Vermont Sun Half Marathon and (short) Triathlons, want to motivate people to have fun with their fitness this summer.

The goal is be able to run 13.1 miles. For those who want a shorter event, they also hold a 5 Kilometer and a 10 Kilometer run on Sunday Sep 24th. The event takes place at Branbury State Park on Lake Dunmore in Salisbury.

Triathlon sounds intimidating to most people but, can be “doable” for someone with even moderate fitness who knows how to swim, bike and run. The Vermont Sun Triathlon consists of a 600 yard swim (12 laps in a standard 25 yard pool), 14 mile bike and then a 3.1 mile run.

Vermont Sun holds this event three times; June 24, July 16 and Aug. 13, which is also at Branbury.

Vermont Sun also hosts the more challenging Olympic distance, Lake Dunmore Triathlon (.9 mile swim, 28 mile bike and 6.2 mile run), held at Branbury on June 24 and Aug. 13.

The events always include plenty amenities like food, refreshments, professional photographs, water bottles, swim caps, chip timing, custom awards, race technical t-shirts, custom clothing, race numbers, Clif Bars and more.

Complete information on entering or helping with the events can be found at vermontsun.com or by calling 388-6888.