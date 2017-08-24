Vermony Sun Triathlon wraps up 32nd edition

× 1 of 2 Expand Greg Grosicki broke the triathlon course record. × 2 of 2 Expand Julia Schofield of Charlotte was the women’s champion. Prev Next

SALISBURY | The summer months are not only a time for Vermont sunshine, they are also the time when Vermont Sun shines.

The fitness centers, located in Middlebury and Vergennes, host what is billed as “five great triathlons and three great runs.”

The series, the brain child of Vermont Sun owner Steve Hare, is in its 32nd year and started in June and ends in September.

The triathlon offers distinct events to satisfy the toughest of runners, swimmers and cyclists. Aug. 14 was the conclusion of the three-part Vermont Sun Triathlon at Lake Dunmore.

Greg Grosicki from Charleston, Massachusetts, broke the triathlon course record that had stood for 12 years.

According to Hare, “Grosicki had the fastest splits in each of the three disciples that make up the triathlon; 600 yard swim, 14-mile bike and 3.1 Mile run, on his way to a record setting time of 58:33. Richard Fineman, came in a distance second in 1:03:49.”

Julia Schofield of Charlotte was the women’s champion in a time of 1:11:50. Dot Martin of Montpelier was second in 1:14:57. Sam Hodges, 17, of Cornwall was the best local finisher in ninth place, in 1:12:57. Jeff Schumann, of Salisbury won his age group and finished right behind Hodges in tenth overall at 1:13:00. Carl Lane Quakenenbush, 71, of Salisbury, won his age group and was 46th year overall in 1:30:48. Sandy Cicoine, of Brandon, clocked 1:27:39, second in the women’s 45-49 division. Jennifer Hubert, of Bristol, was eighth and Katherine Wagner, of Middlebury, took 16th in women’s 40-44, in 1:40:51 and 2:09:17 respectively. Bristol’s Andrea Halnon was third in women’s 60-64 in 1:49:49. In the Lake Dunmore triathlon (running simultaneously with the triathlon) Cory Robinson of Brandon was the champion.

The two triathlons were supported by many local businesses.