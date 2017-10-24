Vikings, Griffins to decide Class D girl’s title

LAKE PLACID/CHAZY | Anyone who calls the results of the Class D girl’s semifinals “upsets” has not been paying attention to Class D girl’s soccer.
The Moriah Vikings and Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins won in a pair of thrillers Oct. 23, setting the stage for a rematch of last year’s semifinal round, now set to be played Saturday, Oct. 28, with a noon kickoff at Plattsburgh High School.
The third seeded Vikings got a key second half goal from Maddie Olcott, her second of the game, to edge their way past the second seed Lake Placid Blue Bombers, 3-2. In Chazy, the fourth seeded Griffins got pair of regulation goals by Taylor Gough and a fifth-kick shootout save by Malynda Lobdell to defeat the top seed Chazy in a shootout.
The two games typified the 2017 Division II girls soccer season, which featured low scoring games, ties and exciting game play throughout the regular season and into sectional play.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Moriah’s Juliette Baker scored the first goal of the game for the Vikings as they advanced to the Section VII/Class D finals with a 3-2 win over Lake Placid Oct. 23.
Moriah 3, Lake Placid 2
The Lady Vikings struck early in the game against the Blue Bombers, Maddie Olcott and Juliette Baker connecting on a series of passes, ending with Baker scoring on an Olcott assist for a 1-0 lead. Later in the half, Olcott received a clearing pass from Sophie Bryant, tucking the ball just under the crossbar for a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
With the wind now in their favor, Sophia Adragna scored for Lake Placid to cut the lead down to 2-1 before Olcott struck again with a high shot, again finding its way under the crossbar, for a 3-1 lead.
“Going into the wind is never beneficial to either team,” Moriah coach Christina Slattery said. “Having the disadvantage in the second half just fueled our team to work harder knowing they were going into the wind.”
Meghan Byrne found Lydia Bullock for the Bomber’s second goal, credited to Bullock on an own goal, to again find themselves down one goal with 20 minutes left to play.
The Viking defense held for the final 20 minutes, as Sam Hayes made five saves for the win.
“I feel the team as a whole supported one another and went into defensive mode,” Slattery said. “This team is just that — a team. They understand that working as one will lead to success.”
Shelby Jewtraw made 17 saves in the loss.
Slattery said the team would take everything they learned last season in their Cinderella run to the sectional finals, including a semifinal win over the Griffins, and use it to their advantage.
“This team knows what they need to do.”
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Teammates swarm Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport goalie Malynda Lobdell after ending the shootout with a save to give the Griffins a victory over Chazy and advance to the Class D finals.
El/W 2, Chazy 2 (Griffins 3-2 in shootout)
The Griffins rallied in each half, as Taylor Gough scored in the 13th and 75th minutes to force extra time, which ended level.
Lydia West opened scoring on the Lindsey Gilmore assist in the 11th minute of play, with Gough scoring on a Ellie Storey assist two minutes later. Natalie Pombrio then opened second half scoring in the 44th minute on a Mackenzie Guay assist before Lizzie Stephens assisted Gough for the equalizer.
“Chazy is a good team and one of the best in the league,” Gough said. “We knew we had to come in, play hard and play our game. I tried to get anything I could on the ball. Luckily they went in.”
“They were ready to go and full of grit,” coach Aubrey Pulsifer said. “The bus ride was the loudest I have ever been on.”
“The girls played great,” said coach Brad Rascoe. “Taylor has been our mainstay all through the season. She is the go-to girl that generates the offense and gets us what we need.”
Analise Burdo and Ellie Storey connected on shots for the Griffins in the shootout. Lobdell then iced the game with a save on the final shot for Chazy.
“We have been practicing kicks for a while, making it competitive between the girls,” Pulsifer said.
“For my kick, I just did the same thing I did at practice,” Gough said.
“I was really nervous, but I knew I had to stay calm and put it in the back of the net,” Storey said. “We have heart and grit and we want to make this our year and go as far as we can.”
“I wanted to do just what we do in practice,” Lobdell said. “It really comes down to guess work and trusting your instincts. I knew that I couldn’t let my nerves get to me and try my best no matter the outcome.”
“I knew she had it,” Gough said. “I had total faith in her.”
“I told her going in I had complete confidence in her and her team would have her back,” Pulsifer said.
Lobdell finished with 15 saves for the Griffins, while Abby Gonyo had 12 for Chazy.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times but when we had to come back and steal the last game that may be something that keeps us on our toes,” Rascoe said.