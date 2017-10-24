Vikings, Griffins to decide Class D girl’s title

LAKE PLACID/CHAZY | Anyone who calls the results of the Class D girl’s semifinals “upsets” has not been paying attention to Class D girl’s soccer.

The Moriah Vikings and Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins won in a pair of thrillers Oct. 23, setting the stage for a rematch of last year’s semifinal round, now set to be played Saturday, Oct. 28, with a noon kickoff at Plattsburgh High School.

The third seeded Vikings got a key second half goal from Maddie Olcott, her second of the game, to edge their way past the second seed Lake Placid Blue Bombers, 3-2. In Chazy, the fourth seeded Griffins got pair of regulation goals by Taylor Gough and a fifth-kick shootout save by Malynda Lobdell to defeat the top seed Chazy in a shootout.

The two games typified the 2017 Division II girls soccer season, which featured low scoring games, ties and exciting game play throughout the regular season and into sectional play.

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Moriah’s Juliette Baker scored the first goal of the game for the Vikings as they advanced to the Section VII/Class D finals with a 3-2 win over Lake Placid Oct. 23.

Moriah 3, Lake Placid 2

The Lady Vikings struck early in the game against the Blue Bombers, Maddie Olcott and Juliette Baker connecting on a series of passes, ending with Baker scoring on an Olcott assist for a 1-0 lead. Later in the half, Olcott received a clearing pass from Sophie Bryant, tucking the ball just under the crossbar for a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

With the wind now in their favor, Sophia Adragna scored for Lake Placid to cut the lead down to 2-1 before Olcott struck again with a high shot, again finding its way under the crossbar, for a 3-1 lead.

“Going into the wind is never beneficial to either team,” Moriah coach Christina Slattery said. “Having the disadvantage in the second half just fueled our team to work harder knowing they were going into the wind.”

Meghan Byrne found Lydia Bullock for the Bomber’s second goal, credited to Bullock on an own goal, to again find themselves down one goal with 20 minutes left to play.

The Viking defense held for the final 20 minutes, as Sam Hayes made five saves for the win.

“I feel the team as a whole supported one another and went into defensive mode,” Slattery said. “This team is just that — a team. They understand that working as one will lead to success.”