Vikings pull away in fourth for sectional title

× Dylan Trombley of Moriah scored 33 points in the Vikings win over Crown Point. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PLATTSBURGH | For the sixth straight year, the Section VII/Class D championship ends in Moriah.

The Vikings poured it on against the Crown Point Panthers in the fourth quarter to score an 80-54 win in the Class D sectional final, advancing them to the state quarterfinal round.

The Vikings had all they could handle against a game Panthers squad, which held within 10 points throughout the first three quarters of the game, thanks in large part to the 19 point performance of Jake LaDeau.

“We have been getting scoring from everyone, it was just my day,” LaDeau said. “I always try to focus and play better when we get onto these bigger stages, and we feel like we accomplished the goal we had from the beginning of the year, and that was to make it to the sectional finals.”

LaDeau also scored 12 points while battling illness in the sectional semifinals against Schroon Lake.

“We knew we were going to get everyone’s best game coming into the playoffs,” Moriah’s Joey Stahl said. “Keene and Crown Point did exactly that and were able to stay competitive with us for a time.”

Keene trailed the Vikings by 15 at halftime before Moriah used a 35-2 run in the third to put the game away.

They also used a 23-2 run against Crown Point.

“When the ball is going in and you see how fast we can put up points, it is just really fun to play with these guys,” Stahl said.

“It’s what it is going to take for us to advance where we want to be, we have to get rebounds, get out on the break and get scoring,” said Dylan Trombley, who scored 33 points and at times looked like what you would expect the defending Class D player of the year should.

“He did what he is capable of,” head coach Brian Cross said. “For us, it all starts on defense and when we can get the transition game going, we can be very dangerous.”

Cross also gave credit to the Panthers and LaDeau.

“I knew they were going to be quicker than a lot of the teams we had seen and we had to make sure we stayed in front of them on defense,” Cross said. “I didn’t know LaDeau could shoot like that.”