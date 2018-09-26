Vikings pull off upset against PHS

× Moriah’s Maddox Blaise ran for 235 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings’ 40-20 win over the Plattsburgh High Hornets on Sept. 21. Photo by Jill Lobdell

MINEVILLE | Linney Field is always good for one of those nights.

Call it magic or lore, the Moriah Vikings always find a way to pull off big wins under the lights at the longtime home of the Vikings, and last Friday was no different, as Maddox Blaise and Jerin Sargent helped lead the Vikings to a 42-20 win over previously undefeated Plattsburgh High Hornets.

“We are all ready and look for great things to come,” said coach Don Tesar after the game. “You have to go out and work hard on each possession and we did. We did what we wanted to do. Other teams have done this to us, and we needed to bounce back and have a really good first series and we did with this series.”

Blaise had a huge night for the Vikings, running for 235 yards and scoring four of the first five Viking touchdowns on runs of three, 44, four and three yards.

“Players went down and we had to step up,” said Blaise. “Blocking was really good and made holes, we did what we had to do.”

“We found out earlier today that (Dyllon) Bogour couldn’t play today because of a concussion, so everyone knew we had to step up and fill in the gaps and that is what everybody did,” said Sargent, who scored the other two touchdowns on a five-yard pass and a three-yard run.

“It was an excellent game overall.”

Sargent finished with 51 rushing yards and 74 yards receiving, the primary target of quarterback Jeff Streible, who hooked up with Sargent on all three of his completions.

“We had a really good running game tonight,” Streible said. “I’m very proud of our line tonight. They really stepped up and gave us a really good chance to run and pass and made our game really strong.”

“We played great tonight,” said lineman Mike Rollins. “Our defense locked down and our offense was clicking all night. We started off good. We are getting better every week.”

“We have improved a lot since last week and all I can say is we are ready for our next game,” said lineman Myles Madill.

On defense, the Vikings held the Hornets at bay on the ground, allowing only 45 rushing yards.

“We did a very good job controlling the line of scrimmage and were able to run the ball extremely well,” said Tesar. “Our game plan was to try and score and keep the ball out of their hands and I thought we did very well with that today.”