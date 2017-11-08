Vikings to face Cambridge in quarterfinals

× Expand Ryan Gumlaw makes a move on a Tupper Lake defender in breaking away for a 47 yard catch-and-run play.

CLINTONVILLE | The two teams in the Class D state quarterfinal game this Friday have several things in common.

Both teams finished the regular season 6-1, losing to their main conference rival in week five in tight games.

And both teams then turned the tables on their rivals, entering this week’s game with identical 9-1 records after scoring convincing wins in their sectional championship games.

Now, second ranked Cambridge will travel to AuSable Valley High School to face seventh ranked Moriah for a trip to Middletown and the Class D state semifinals, with game starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

After their win over Ticonderoga, Moriah advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 57-6 win over Tupper Lake in a game where most of the Vikings starters were sitting before the first quarter horn blew, leading 37-0 after 12 minutes of play.

The Vikings passed one time the entire game, a 47-yard pass from backup quarterback Jay Strieble to Ryan Gumlaw. Maddox Blaise led the Vikings with 117 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Dewey Snyder had 95 yards and two scores and Ryan Flack added 76 yards and two more touchdowns.

Sam Gangi also scored twice, rushing for 41 yards, Starting back Conner Anderson ran the ball twice for 17 yards as Moriah out-gained Tupper 412 to 100. Jerrin Sargent added an interception on defense.

“It was a good chance to rest some of our starters and get some other kids a lot of playing time,” head coach Don Tesar said.

Now, the Vikings play Cambridge, who features a similar style offense to CVAC opponent Beekmantown.

“They will pull their guards in the wing T like Beekmantown runs,” Tesar said. “They have a lot of team speed and they run more of a straight wing T, but they will also run mis-direction off the plays so our defense has to watch for the keys and be very disciplined.”

On offense, Tesar said the team will have to keep the ball in their hands and keep the Cambridge offensive squad off the field.

“Ball control will be key for us,” he said. “We need to shorten the number of possessions they have because they can score quickly. If we give up turnovers or give them a short field, it could be a long day for us.”

Tesar said Cambridge is known for wanting to get out to big leads early, something they did in two of the last three years when playing Ticonderoga in the quarterfinal round.

“We have to limit their first and second down yardage and get them to punt early,” Tesar said. “We need to get them to where they are doing things they are not comfortable with.”