Vikings win to stay atop Division II soccer, Peru wins in gymnastics

Peru's Allie Timmons won the all-around for the Peru Indians gymnastics team against Beekmantown Sept. 11. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELLENBURG | The Moriah Vikings varsity girls soccer team continued to show dominance in Division II of the Northern Soccer League, scoring a 5-1 win over Northern Adirondack Sept. 11.

Reagan Garrison opened scoring for the Vikings, the first of two goals in the game. Juliette Baker also scored twice, while Madison Morgan scored one. Samantha Hayes made five saves, while Madison Peryea was the lone goal scorer for the Bobcats.

The Chazy Eagles scored a 1-0 win over the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (EL/W)Griffins, as Olivia McLennan scored the lone goal of the game and Olivia Rotella made two saves for the shutout.

Madalyn Fuller made nine saves for the Griffins.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Lady Knights of Seton Catholic scored the equalizer in the 77th minute of play from Avery Turner and the game winner in overtime by Abby Boule to defeat the Lady Sentinels of Ticonderoga, 2-1. Kennedy Spriggs had eight saves in the win, while Aubrey Smith had seven.

In Division I, Delaney McCormick made 10 saves to earn a shutout for Plattsburgh High Hornets which scored a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton.

Maddy Woodward, Brina Micheels and Sophie Burdo all scored for the Hornets, while Abby Racine had four saves for the Cougars.

Saranac got a goal from Grace Patterson in the 46th minute of play as the Chiefs scored a 1-0 win over AuSable Valley. Payton Couture had three saves in the win, while Koree Stillwell made 10 for the Patriots.

Saranac Lake scored a 2-0 win over Peru, with MeCalyn Sousa recording 13 saves as Kylee Clark and Serena Stevens scored goals for the Red Storm.

The Crown Point Panthers kept their lead in Division III with a 7-3 win over Minerva/Newcomb as Swade Potter had five goals for the Panthers, with Shawna McIntosh scoring two goals and Maddison Naddeau making 10 saves. Kate Wimberly scored both goals for the Mountaineers, while Asia Winters made 21 saves.

After Lily Slyman scored in the 10th minute to give Schroon Lake a 1-0 lead, the Johnsburg Jaguars scored twice in the final 15 minutes of the first half to give the Jaguars a 2-1 win. Shea Riedinger scored the equalizer and Khaleah Cleveland scored the game-winner with Charlize Bernard making 14 saves in the win. Emma Hanemann made 14 saves for the Wildcats.

Keene got two goals from Alyssa Summo in a 4-2 win over Willsboro, with Lura Johnson and Megan Quinn adding scoring markers. Jenna Ford scored both Willsboro goals in the loss.

GYMNASTICS

Allie Timmons earned the all-around title for the Indians as Peru scored a 159.80-153.6 win over Beekmantown Sept. 11. Rylee Desso placed second overall, while Lauren Gonyo of Beekmantown finished third. Madeline Witkiewicz placed fourth for Peru while Nate Sarnow and Frankie Beaird followed for the Eagles.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Saranac and Peru boys cross country team scored a pair of wins over Ticonderoga and AuSable Valley Sept. 11., while Spencer Daby of AuSable Valley was the top individual finisher. Peru’s Riley Luck and Andrew Mazzella followed, with Saranac’s Dylan Borner placing fourth.

In the ladies meet, Rachel Woodruff placed first for the Lady Chiefs with Elise LePage placing second. Peru’s Harley Gainer and Kaylee Amoriell placed third and fourth.

The Lake Placid boys team scored wins over Northeastern Clinton and Plattsburgh High as Noah Fine and Jesse Izzo placed second and third for the Blue Bombers.

EKMW’s Logan VanBuren won the individual meet, while Ian Campbell of Plattsburgh placed fourth and Thomas Gilbo placed fifth.

In the girls meet, Nora Graves scored the win to help Plattsburgh High earn a pair of wins. The Lady Blue Bombers also scored a pair of wins, as Annie Rose-McCandish, Harley Cohen, Anya Morgan and Marli Damp rounded out the top five.

VOLLEYBALL

The Peru Indians scored a 3-1 win over Saranac Lake Sept. 11, as Marie Higgins had 18 kills on offense and 18 digs on defense to help lead an all around effort by the Indians. Isabelle Martin had 12 kills and 12 digs, while Molly Timmons had 14 digs.

Olivia Bousquet had 25 assists in the win. Sydney Andronica had 26 digs for the Red Storm, while Katie Gay had four aces and seven assists.

Stephanie Moulton had 10 kills for the Saranac Chiefs, who scored a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton. Mikayla St. Louis added 14 assists for the Chiefs, while Katera Poupore had 15 digs for the Cougars.

Bridget Melhorn had eight assists and Molly Channel added 13 digs as Plattsburgh High scored a 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack in a balanced effort for the Hornets. Chloe Smith had four kills for the Bobcats, while Alexis Kerr had nine digs.

Madison Campbell had 12 assists in AuSable Valley’s 3-1 win over Lake Placid, as Leah Shay had six kills and eight digs while Lindsey Lincoln had five kills. Evelyn Sharp had nine assists for Lake Placid, with Grace Crawford being the top recipient with eight kills.