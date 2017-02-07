Villemaire’s hat trick earns Beekmantown Section VII title

× Taylor Laurin made 15 saves to help lead the Beekmantown Lady Eagles to a 3-1 championship win in the Section VII finals over Plattsburgh High Feb. 4. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown Lady Eagles hockey program again hoisted the Section VII trophy over it’s head, preparing for a ninth trip to the final four.

Kirsten Villemaire scored a goal in each of the three periods of play as the Eagles scored a 3-1 win over the Plattsburgh High Hornets Feb. 4.

“It’s a good feeling as a team to come together each year to win this title,” Villemaire said.

“It’s pretty exciting,” goalie Taylor Laruin said about the win,” I think we were a little nervous at first but we were able to get it under control. They were pumped up early and you could tell they wanted to beat us.”

“It feels so great knowing how bad they were looking to beat us,” Connor Lapierre said. “I started crying on the bench because I was so proud of this team as a whole.”

“They want to go to the final four and that has been our goal from day one,” coach Ray Guay said. “We are going to use their experience at states because to get past this point is a big accomplishment for them.”

Villemaire scored her first goal of the game on a shorthanded play in the first period. The Hornet’s responded 41 seconds later, converting on the power play to tie the game.

“I think their goal woke us up and showed us it could go either way,” Villemaire said.

“At that point it was game on,” Guay said. “It was time for us to dig down and play hockey. There was definitely jitters in the first period and it was a bigger crowd and a warmer arena then we are used to.”

“That was huge to come right back,” Hornets coach Jamie Reidy said. “We had an unfortunate give away and a bad bounce but 41 seconds later was a good answer to that. I think that was part of a good girls hockey game that went back and forth.”

The Beekmantown standout scored on a rebound in the second to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead before scoring on a breakaway out of the defensive end in the third with 1:15 left in the game.

“It was getting dirty and I wanted to get the puck out of the zone,” she said. “I saw the open ice to skate in and I got to the net and I went to pass it to the center and it went in.”

“She has been stellar for us throughout the year and shows she is deserving of the Section VII MVP,” Guay said. “She is one of the best players in the section and one of the best players in the state.”

Reidy said he was proud of what the Hornets had accomplished with a young core of athletes.

“It was a really rewarding season,” he said. “We have seven or eight girls who are freshman or younger so we gained a lot of valuable experience and I have continually been impressed with the girls. I think a game like this will fuel their fire and I think we will build off of what happened tonight.”

Smith finished with 18 saves in the game, afterwards earning first team sectional honors at goalie.

“Corrine has been out rock and MVP, no doubt,” Reidy said. “She gives us a chance in every game and I am proud we get her back for one more.”

The Eagles next play in Canton, where they will face the Section VI champion at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

“We have to work really hard this week,” Laurin said. “We know what it is like because we have been there three times a seniors so it will be about skating hard this week and being ready to play.”

“When I was a freshman, it was scary,” Lapierre said. “Now that I am a senior, I want to help the younger players know what it is like and push the team this week so we can bring home a state title.”

Semifinals

The Eagles started their run with a four-goal outburst in the first period as they scored an 8-0 win over fourth seed Lake Placid Feb. 1.

Connor LaPierre scored a hat trick for the Eagles, while Bailey Carter scored two goals with a pair of assists, Kelsey Baker scored two goals, and Kirsten Villemaire scored a goal and had three assists.

Taylor Laurin made 5 saves for the Eagles, while Brianne Knight had 11 saves.

Brooke Paries made 35 saves for the Blue Bombers in the loss.

In the other half of the semifinals, the Lady Hornets scored all three of their goals in the second period as they shutout the Lady Red Storm of Saranac Lake, 3-0, Feb. 1.

Abby Hay assisted on the first goal of the game for the Hornets while scoring the third, as Taylor Heywood scored the opener and Sydney Adolfo scored the middle tally.

Corrine Smith made 12 saves in the win, while Whitney Battistoni made 33 saves for the Red Storm.